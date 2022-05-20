"It's one of those calls you never want to get," said California Highway Patrol Officer Javier Navarro

1-Year-Old Calif. Boy Dies After Dad Accidentally Runs Him Over in Driveway

A 1-year-old boy in California died after he was accidentally run over by his father on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

While coming home from work, the boy's father did not see the toddler in the driveway of their home and accidentally struck the child, according to a City News Service report on Patch.

"It's one of those calls you never want to get," California Highway Patrol Officer Javier Navarro told the outlet. "It's a real tragedy."

Navarro said the homeowner was driving "a very big, high-profile" newer model SUV.

The California Highway Patrol said the accident occurred at around 12:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Gentian Avenue, the Los Angeles Times reported.

"The dad opened the electric gate at his driveway, and he looked into the driveway. It was clear. Nobody there," the California Highway Patrol spokesperson told City News Service.

However, the father felt a bump as he was pulling in and got out of the vehicle, only to find his son underneath it, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Navarro said the boy was "apparently playing over by some trash cans that were on the passenger side of the SUV," leading to "a kind of blind spot for the driver," Navarro said, per City News Service.

"The child possibly tripped and fell into the path of the vehicle," Navarro added.

As for the boy's mother, she was unaware of what had happened until her husband shouted for help, Navarro told City News Service, adding that the parents tried to provide aid after calling 911.

Emergency officials were called and transported the child to Riverside University Health System Medical Center by ambulance with critical injuries, news station KTLA reported. The toddler was later pronounced dead.

According to the Los Angeles Times, neither father nor son have been identified.