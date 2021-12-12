The skier who died was a 60-year-old man, according to KING 5 News

1 Skier Dead, 5 Rescued After Being Trapped in an Avalanche at Crystal Mountain in Wash.

One person is dead and five others have been rescued after an avalanche on Crystal Mountain in Washington on Saturday, according to authorities.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department was informed of the incident, which occurred in the Silver Basin backcountry area of the mountain, just before 11 a.m. local time, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The skier who died was a 60-year-old man, according to KING 5 News. It's unknown if the other skiers were injured.

One witness reported a group of six skiers had become trapped in the avalanche. Each victim was equipped with an avalanche beacon, allowing rescuers to "quickly" locate them.

"All of the skiers were pulled from the snow, but one was not breathing," the sheriff's department said on Facebook. "Rescuers attempted CPR, but the skier died at the scene."

PEOPLE has reached out to Pierce County Police for comment.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Warning for elevations in the area above 2000 ft. through 4 p.m. local time Sunday. Heavy snow is expected to continue, with accumulations of 12 to 15 inches possible.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

According to the Crystal Mountain ski resort's Twitter page, the Mt. Rainier Gondola was closed on Saturday due to 100 mph winds at the summit. "Yes, that's hurricane status!" they said.

"Please drive carefully if you are coming to the mountains this weekend," the resort added.

Crystal Mountain, which celebrated its opening day for the 2021-2022 season on Friday, told police that it would conduct "normal operations" on Saturday since the avalanche occurred in the backcountry.