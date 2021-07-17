Police told 7 News Boston that the search for the missing person has become a recovery mission

1 Remains Missing After 7 Rescued from Boston Harbor Boat Crash: 'We Never Give Up Hope'

The search for a missing person in the Boston Harbor has turned into a recovery mission following a boat accident in the early morning hours Saturday.

Around 3 a.m. local time, harbor patrol responded to a report of an overturned boat and found a vessel that had capsized after crashing into a buoy, according to local news outlet 7 News Boston.

Officials rescued seven people from the water after the accident, five of whom were transported to the hospital by paramedics. One boater, however, remained missing, the Boston Fire Department confirmed in a tweet just before 6 a.m.

"An inter-agency search on going for a report of a missing boater," they said.

Four hours later, however, police told 7 News that the search for the eighth person had become a "recovery mission."

Boston police Sergeant Detective John Boyle told The Boston Globe that rescuers weren't giving up hope on finding the final boater.

"It's going on seven hours now," he said, "but we never give up hope."

The rescue effort is being led by Boston police, alongside the US Coast Guard, Massachusetts State Police, Boston Fire, and Boston EMS, Boyle added to the outlet.