1 Person Killed and 6 Injured, Including 3 Kids, in Apparent Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Incident

One person was killed and six others, including three children, were hospitalized in an apparent carbon monoxide poisoning incident in Indiana, authorities said.

Deputies with the Scott County Sheriff's Office responded to a medical emergency at a home in Lexington on Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a gasoline-powered generator was being used inside the home without proper ventilation or air flow.

Terri Hart, 51, was pronounced dead by the Scott County Coroner's Office. A preliminary investigation shows "a possibility of carbon monoxide poisoning," though Hart's cause of death is pending an autopsy and toxicology report, the statement said.

Meanwhile, four other people — a 23-year-old, a 6-year-old, a 4-year-old and a 3-month-old — were hospitalized by EMS for further treatment.

Two other adults were treated at the scene and did not need to be transported, deputies said.

Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin told CBS affiliate WLKY that the family had only moved into the home on Tuesday, and they did not yet have working electricity.

"Until we know all the facts and we can talk to the people who we need to talk to, to find out just exactly why they were there, why they should not have been there or why they should have been there, we just don't know," Goodin said.

He added that all of the injured victims would recover.

The sheriff's office said it will conduct a non-criminal death investigation, and that no signs of foul play were found at the scene.

Accidental carbon monoxide poisoning kills at least 430 people each year in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It's an odorless, colorless gas that's found in fumes produced any time fuel is burned in cars, engines, stoves, lanterns, grills, fireplaces, gas ranges or furnaces, according to the CDC.

It can cause sudden illness and death, and while the symptoms are often described as "flu-like," CO poisoning can kill people in their sleep before they begin exhibiting symptoms.