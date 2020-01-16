1 Person Injured After 'Unexpected' Building Collapse in Washington, D.C.

Image zoom DC Fire and EMS/Twitter

One person was injured in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday after a building collapsed without warning just seconds after two passerby cleared the immediate area.

The incident occurred just before 1:30 p.m. at Florida Ave. and Staples St. NE in a building that was under renovation, D.C. Fire and EMS wrote on Twitter.

The partial collapse was captured on video by a security camera across the street, which showed two people walk by and make it halfway through a crosswalk before bricks began to fall and crumble. A fire truck approached the scene mere seconds later.

Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the D.C. Fire and Emergency Services Medical Department, tells PEOPLE that an adult female ⁠— one of the two people seen in the video ⁠—⁠ suffered a minor injury, and was transported to the hospital.

The video was uploaded to Twitter by Andy Feliciotti, who wrote, “Well this is kind of crazy, my security camera picked up a building randomly collapsing today. The people on the street were walking on the spot 10 seconds earlier!”

Update building collapse Florida Ave & Staples St NE. #DCsBravest search and rescue K-9 team currently searching rubble to confirm there are no trapped victims. Building inspector requested from @dcra. pic.twitter.com/cGROWOkicR — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) January 15, 2020

D.C. Fire and EMS said that the truck seen in the video was Truck 13 from the Trinidad Station one block away, and that it happened to be returning from a call when the collapse took place.

“In our business, we’re taught to expect the unexpected, and that’s as unexpected as it gets,” Maggiolo says of the fortunate timing.

A K-9 search of the rubble — which included crumbled bricks — confirmed there were no additional victims, DC Fire and EMS said. There was also no threat or damage to any structures surrounding the building.

Renovations were aimed at converting the store into an apartment building, according to the Washington Post.

Maggiolo said the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs will determine the course of action as to how to proceed with the building, and whether it will be stabilized or need emergency demolition.

A spokesperson for the DCRA did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.