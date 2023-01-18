1-Month-Old Girl Dies After Rollover Car Crash in California, 2 Others Injured

A car crash killed a 1-month-old girl in Los Angeles on Monday.

The crash on the 101 Freeway in the Valley Village killed the infant and injured a Sylmar man, 27, and Sylmar woman, 26, who were transported to the hospital with significant injuries, the California Highway Patrol told CBS News.

All three occupants of a Land Rover were taken to the hospital, but the child — who was ejected — did not survive, per the outlet.

According to CPH, the Land Rover was traveling northbound on the 101 near the Tujunga Avenue ramp when a large truck towing an enclosed van trailer merged onto the freeway from the shoulder just ahead of the Land Rover, according to CBS News.

The vehicles collided, and the driver of the Land Rover lost control, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times before crashing into the concrete sound wall on the freeway, according to KTLA.

CHP said the woman and infant were not wearing seatbelts at the time of crash, according to CBS New.

PEOPLE's attempts to reach CHP were unanswered.

The driver of the 2015 Kenworth truck was identified as a 67-year-old Los Angeles man, according to KABC-TV.

Video from a news helicopter appeared to show the man to not be seriously injured, the news outlet reported.

Footage also shows a child's seat nearby.

CPH is continuing to investigate the crash. Witnesses to the crash are urged to call the CHP West Valley Area office at 818-888-0980, or the CHP Los Angeles Traffic Management Center at 323-259-3410.