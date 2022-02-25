1 Dead, Several Injured After Woman Trying to Parallel Park Crashes into Miami Restaurant: Police
One person has died and six others have been hospitalized after a woman crashed her car into an outdoor dining area of a Miami Beach restaurant Thursday night.
The Miami Beach Police Department confirmed the incident in a statement on Twitter, announcing that the crash occurred on 22 Washington Ave. at around 6:03 p.m.
Police say the woman, identified as "elderly," was attempting to parallel park, "but accelerated onto the outdoor cafe area of the restaurant." When she crashed into the eatery, the woman struck "several tables," which resulted in "seven patients being transported to the hospital." One patient died at the hospital.
According to NBC 6 South Florida, the crash happened at Italian restaurant Call Me Gaby.
Following the incident, police have closed off Washington Ave. between South Pointe Drive and 1 Street. The crash is under investigation. At this time, no charges have been filed.
One of the victims was a 3-year-old, who sustained bruises and minor cuts, NBC 6 South Florida reported, adding the woman who struck the victims was driving a Bentley. None of the victims have been identified.