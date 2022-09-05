1 Dead and 9 Missing After Seaplane Crashes in Waters Near Seattle

Authorities are searching for survivors in the Pacific Northwest after a float plane with ten people on board crashed in Puget Sound near Seattle, Sunday afternoon.

By late Sunday, the body of a female had been recovered by crews in Mutiny Bay off Whidbey Island, according to the U.S. Coast Guard and the Seattle Times.

Nine adults and one child were on the plane, the Coast Guard added. The rest of the passengers are yet to be located.

"Multiple partner agencies continue the search for nine individuals in Mutiny Bay," Chief Petty Officer William Colclough told PEOPLE Monday morning.

Float plane crash in Puget Sound. King 5

Two Coast Guard cutters remained on the scene throughout the night searching for possible survivors. At first light, aircraft crews will aid the rescue effort, Colclough said.

The Coast Guard was alerted that the plane, which had departed from Friday Harbor in San Juan Island, Washington and was en route to Renton Municipal Airport, had crashed at 3:11 p.m.

First responders from South Whidbey Fire, Island County Sheriff's Office and Snohomish County Sheriff's office attended the scene in Mutiny Bay, northwest of Seattle, Sunday.

The seaplane was a de Havilland Canada DHC-3 Turbine Otter, the National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the crash, told the Seattle Times.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

According to Colclough, it is owned by Northwest Seaplanes, a charter service based in Renton, reported the outlet.

The exact cause of the incident is unknown at this time.