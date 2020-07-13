1 Dead and 4 Injured After Suspected Electrocution Accident at Arizona Lake: Officials

Peoria Fire Department said one person had critical injuries, while another suffered minor ones from the accident

One person died and another four were injured after a suspected electrocution accident at an Arizona lake, officials said.

The fatal incident unfolded on Sunday at Lake Pleasant, which is located approximately 43 miles north of Phoenix, according to a statement from the Peoria Fire Department (PFD).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Authorities with the PFD and Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said they initially responded to the scene believing it was a drowning, but later learned that it was a "possible electrocution accident."

Firefighters were required to wait at least eight to 10 minutes to make sure the electricity was turned off and secured before they could safely enter the water, PFD Capt. Mario Bravo said during a press conference, according to CNN.

A total of five people were involved in the incident, with one victim initially missing in the waters at Scorpion Bay Marina, the outlet reported.

PFD later confirmed on Facebook that divers had recovered the victim's body, and noted that four others had sustained injuries — one with critical injuries, one with minor injuries, and another two who refused medical aid at the scene.

RELATED VIDEO: An 11-Year-Old Girl Died After She Was Electrocuted While Swimming in a Lagoon

At this time, it is unclear what caused the electrical current but officials believe the incident was isolated, the PFD said.

In a statement to NBC News, the Maricopa County Sheriff's office said "it is believed there might be electric current in the water."