Mark Steven Williams was riding on the back of the recycling truck when it overturned and fatally pinned him underneath, officials said

1 Person Dead and 2 Others Injured After Md. Garbage Truck Slides Off ‘Ice and Snow-Covered’ Road

A Maryland recycling company employee was killed on the job after the truck transporting him slid off the road and overturned, officials said.

Mark Steven Williams, 64, died in Monday's incident in Adamstown, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

A driver and two passengers of the Ecology Service Recycle Disposal Company were working their route on the 6900 block of Ira Sears Road around noon when "the driver failed to negotiate a curve on the ice and snow-covered roadway," officials said.

As a result, the recycling truck slid off the road and overturned into a snowy, wooded area, which was shown in a photo posted on Twitter by the sheriff's department.

A police investigation determined that Williams, of Frederick, was riding on the back of the truck at the time of the incident and was fatally pinned underneath when it overturned.

The Frederick County Division of Fire & Rescue Services (DFRS) responded to the scene, where Williams was pronounced dead, according to the press release.

As for the driver and other passenger, police said they both suffered minor injuries but were treated on the scene and later released.