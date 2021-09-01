19-Year-Old Man Dies, Another Person Missing After Md. Apartment Complex Floods

Montgomery County Police said 50 units were impacted by the flooding, displacing approximately 150 residents from their homes

One person is dead and another is missing after a Maryland apartment complex flooded early Wednesday morning due to the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

The Montgomery County Police Department confirmed the incident in a press release, noting that they were alerted of flooding at the Rock Creek Woods apartment complex in Rockville around 3:50 a.m.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Fire and rescue officials immediately responded to the scene, where they helped dozens of residents evacuate from their terrace level apartments, according to the release.

A 19-year-old male was confirmed dead from the flooding and one unidentified resident was still missing, the release stated.

Three people were transported to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries, including one firefighter with minor injuries, officials said.

One female resident who had to be rescued, only identified as Melissa, spoke to CBS affiliate WUSA and described the horrifying scene that unfolded in the early morning hours.

"I just grabbed my phone and called 911 and it was busy because everyone else was calling 911," she explained to the outlet. "Water was just coming in. We tried to [escape] but the water was just rushing in, both ways — the front door and the side bedroom water. Every angle."

Melissa added that her mom, who is 5-feet tall, could barely breathe during the incident because there was only about 4-5 inches of space above the water level.

In total, 50 apartments were impacted by the flooding, with approximately 12 of those — including Melissa's — completely flooded, according to police.

About 150 residents were displaced by the flood, authorities said. They were transported to a nearby reception center, where they are now being assisted by the Red Cross and Montgomery County Health and Human Services, per the release.

The Montgomery County Police is now urging anyone who escaped the apartment complex to contact them so they can "ensure that all residents are accounted for," per the release.

Though everything in her home is a "total loss," Melissa told WUSA she was grateful to have survived the harrowing ordeal with her loved ones.

"Thank God because never in my life would I think about this or losing my mom or kids right in front of my eyes," she told the outlet through tears. "That wasn't gonna happen. And thank God others got out."

RELATED VIDEO: Flooding in Western Michigan Causes College Football Stadium to Look Like a Swimming Pool

Rock Creek Woods wasn't the only apartment complex in Rockville to flood on Wednesday. Montgomery County police spokeswoman Shiera Goff tells PEOPLE that flooding also occurred at the Congressional Towers Apartment, just two miles away.

The Montgomery County Fire Department performed several water rescues to evacuate trapped residents after water rushed the building, possibly from a nearby creek and country club, WUSA reported.

Eleven cars and a dumpster were also moved by the floodwaters, leading officials to eventually turn off gas and electricity in the building, per the outlet.

Goff did not disclose how many people were displaced at Congressional Towers but confirms that all residents have been accounted for and no injuries were reported.