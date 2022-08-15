Man Dies and His Brother Goes Missing After Group Jumps from Popular 'Jaws Bridge': Reports

The two brothers jumped from the American Legion Bridge off the coast of Martha's Vineyard, WHDH reported

By
Jason Duaine Hahn
Jason Duaine Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

Published on August 15, 2022 04:39 PM
Jaws Bridge - Martha's Vineyard
The American Legion Bridge, which has become known as "Jaws Bridge" due to the popularity of the movie. Photo: Getty Images

One swimmer was found dead and another went missing after they jumped from an iconic Massachusetts bridge that was featured in Jaws, according to authorities.

Massachusetts State Police said they found the body of an adult male on Monday morning after he and another man jumped into the water from a bridge located in Martha's Vineyard on Sunday night.

The two men were brothers, NBC affiliate WHDH reported, citing officials. The deceased was 26 and the missing man is 21, according to CBS News.

"At midnight, Massachusetts State Police were requested by Edgartown Police to assist in searching for two young adult males who jumped into the water from the 'Jaws Bridge' on Martha's Vineyard," Massachusetts State Police said in a statement provided to PEOPLE. "The males did not surface after jumping."

"State Police mobilized marine and air assets to respond. Local police and firefighters searched for the men until approximately 3:30 AM," the department continued. "The State Police Marine Unit transported State Police divers to the island to resume the search this morning. The MSP Air Wing also has responded. Search operations by MSP and local units are ongoing."

State Police said they won't release more information "at this time."

A boy jumps off 'Jaws Bridge' during JawsFest:
In this file photo, a boy is seen jumping from "Jaws Bridge" during JawsFest in 2012. Mario Tama/Getty

The men jumped from the bridge with two others who were ultimately rescued, ABC affiliate WCVB reported.

"Jaws Bridge," officially named American Legion Memorial Bridge, is located on Beach Road and connects Edgartown and Oak Bluffs, per State Police.

The bridge received its nickname after appearing in Jaws, which was shot on Martha's Vineyard before the film was released in 1975.

The location has proven popular for locals and tourists, but there are signs in the area warning people not to jump from the bridge, per WCVB.

An Instagram search of "Jaws Bridge" pulled up dozens of images of people leaping from the edge of the bridge into the water.

According to WBZ reporter Louisa Moller, visitors continued to jump from the bridge Monday morning.

