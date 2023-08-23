01 of 100 Cisco Cisco team members volunteer at Carolina Community Garden, a program of the North Carolina Botanical Garden, on Aug. 9 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Kate Medley @ Cisco, a worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet, has an ambitious company goal: to positively impact one billion people by 2025. It’s a commitment that begins with its people on their first day — each new employee is given $15 in their onboarding session to donate to a charity of their choice. The idea: that a sense of care can and should be embedded in the DNA of the company. And Cisco isn’t leaving their employees to find their philanthropic footing solo. Their Next Horizon Impact program actively connects team members, customers, partners and suppliers to shape strategy, form partnerships and work together to make the biggest difference possible. Recently, they have met and sustained their goal of 80 percent workforce participation in volunteering, donating and participating in programs that positively impact communities around the world. in fiscal year 2023, more than 70,000 employees have generated more than $27 million in total donations and matching gifts. "At Cisco, we recognize that doing our part for communities around the world makes us better in everything we do,” says Francine Katsoudas, Chief People, Policy and Purpose Officer. “Over 80 percent of our employees give back to causes and organizations that are meaningful to them, and in doing so help us achieve our purpose to Power an Inclusive Future for All. This is a wonderful recognition of our employees who bring our conscious culture to life every day."



02 of 100 Rocket Companies Rocket team members repair homes at a volunteer event. Rocket Co In May 2022, Rocket Companies, a fintech platform centered on personal finance and consumer technology, increased their longstanding efforts to support residents of Detroit. The Gilbert Family Foundation — cofounded by Rocket chairman Dan Gilbert and his wife Jennifer — debuted the Detroit Home Repair Fund, which was created to build capacity for nonprofit partners to provide low-income Detroit homeowners with critical home repairs. The foundation committed $10 million to the $20 million program, with additional support from ProMedica and DTE Energy. It is now expected to serve more than 1,000 Detroit homeowners. “Stable housing is about more than a place to live,” explains Jennifer Gilbert of the foundation’s efforts. “It is about ensuring residents and their families feel safe and secure in their home.”



03 of 100 American Express American Express colleagues participate in a Serve2Gether park cleanup event. american express American Express, the globally integrated payment company based in New York City, has gone the extra mile to show generous care to not only their people, but people everywhere. Recently, they granted $250,000 to The Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization that provides crisis services and counseling to LGBTQ+ youth. In response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the company also teamed up with Hilton to donate one million hotel rooms for refugees across Europe, and donated $1 million to support humanitarian efforts to charities like the Red Cross and UNICEF. “This is a complicated, difficult and fluid situation,” said chairman and CEO Stephen J. Squeri in a memo to employees. “During these times, our values are what guide us, and we’re working hard to do what’s right for our colleagues, customers and communities.”



04 of 100 RSM US LLP Pursue Your Passion honoree Terri Andrews (far right, with friend and fellow breast cancer survivor Laura Renegar, far left, and a local doctor) helped 200 Jamaican women get mammograms. RSM Chicago-based RSM, the leading provider of professional services to the middle markets, knows the power passion plays in building a top-tier company. But they also know that allowing employees to pursue their own passions makes for a workforce that’s healthier, more inspired and ultimately more successful. To that end, through its Pursue Your Passions Program, RSM donates $90,000 to nine employees ($10,000 each), along with extra paid days off, to allow team members to make dreams realities. One 2022 winner, Brad Sawyer, a consulting senior associate from Gaithersburg, Md., used the time and money to make a summit attempt on Mount Rainier in Washington. Another, Misty Pleiness, a consulting director from Detroit, used the money to open a therapeutic horse-care and riding program for physically and mentally handicapped children, young adults and veterans. “Every year, our 13,000+ people across the U.S. and in Canada look forward to learning about what their nine colleagues choose to do through the program,” says Doug Opheim, chief financial officer with RSM and chair of the RSM US Foundation. “As we get to know one another better, we strengthen relationships, which builds trust and enhances our ability to provide our clients with the best possible service.”

05 of 100 Baird A Baird associate participates in the firm’s annual Baird Gives Back event, reading to kids at Next Door Foundation, an early childhood education provider in Milwaukee. Baird Baird, an employee-owned international financial services firm based in Milwaukee, has put focus on their efforts to support employee volunteering and giving. Through their annual Baird Gives Back Week, associates organized a variety of opportunities with more than 1,800 participants volunteering at over 120 nonprofits, donating over 5,800 hours of time. Last year, Baird hosted its first Multicultural Community Conference in Nashville. Every ethnically diverse associate in the U.S. was invited, and nearly every member of Baird’s Executive Committee and many senior leaders attended. More than 350 people gathered to network and learn from each other, but most importantly to celebrate the contributions diverse associates make toward Baird’s success. “The associates and culture are two of the biggest reasons this company is the best place to work,” says one Baird employee. “Giving back helps bring everyone together. It’s always about the we, not about the I.”

06 of 100 Edward Jones Edward Jones associates in Tempe feed Arizonans facing hunger through the firm’s annual Bag-A-Thon event. Edward Jones As part of the based financial services specialists’ philanthropic giving goal — $200 million by the end of 2025 – Edward Jones is building on its legacy of community engagement in St. Louis, its hometown for a century. In late 2022, the firm announced its plan to open a branch office in a community space known as The Delmar DivINe, a hub for social, economic and community development, specifically in north St. Louis City. The space includes a minority business incubator, transit-accessible housing and student- and senior-oriented programming — and Edward Jones’s presence provides all-new opportunities for community development, social improvement and meaningful collaboration with underserved neighborhoods. "Advancing inclusive growth demonstrates our belief that every person deserves an opportunity to thrive," says Laura Ellenhorn, an Edward Jones principal responsible for the firm's community impact efforts. "We want to do our part to provide economic opportunity to more families and revitalize this historic neighborhood."

07 of 100 PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP PricewaterhouseCoopers' Shine Inclusion network currently has over 3,600 members. PWC Professional services giant PricewaterhouseCoopers is taking the workplace experience of employees to the next level with My+, a program launched in May 2022 that aims to transform the workplace experience with choice and flexibility. The company made a $2.4B investment to improve, among other things, parental leave, hybrid working and the ability to move within the company to different teams and projects. They also expanded mental health benefits — doubling the number of free visits with mental health professionals from six to 12 annually — and increased the amount of out-of-network mental health support from 70 percent to 90 percent. “I work with a lot of incredibly smart and kind individuals,” says one employee. “I'm genuinely excited to call them colleagues and friends, and they'd say the same about me. They care about me as a person and celebrate wins in my life, personal and professional, and also check in and offer support when times are tougher.”

08 of 100 Bell Bank Bell Bank team members pose with actor Josh Duhamel at a Dare 2 Stand Out charity golf event in June. BELL BANK Fargo, N.D.-based Bell Bank’s Pay It Forward initiative gives full-time employees $5,000 to donate as they choose, a program that has, to date, empowered more than $22 million in charitable giving. One example of Pay It Forward’s reach: Physical security officer Andrew Gaydos, who was deployed in Romania for 10 months with the Army Reserve. During his time there, Gaydos used his Pay It Forward dollars to help the Salvation Army purchase school supplies for children and hygiene kits for families in impoverished areas. “There are so many things that make [Bell Bank] great,” says a team member. “The Pay It Forward program is one of the most unique. It really gives the employees a sense of pride, power and commitment to help others. It’s one of the very first things I share with people when they ask me about my job.”

09 of 100 Target Corporation Team members support families during the holidays through the Target Great Giftogether. Target The retail giant based in Minneapolis is a Companies that Care All-Star — and their commitment to honoring their employees has only gotten stronger. Central to their mission: Dream to Be, an education assistance benefit for more than 340,000 full- and part-time team members. Through the program, the Target Corporation supports employees taking select courses for high school completion, college prep, English language learning, certificates, certifications, bootcamps, and associate and undergraduate degrees. Team members have access to classes at more than 40 schools, colleges and universities, choosing from more than 250 business-aligned programs. For team members pursuing educational opportunities outside of the debt-free programs, Target will provide direct payments to their academic institution of up to $5,250 for undergraduate degrees and up to $10,000 for masters' degrees. Since its inception, tens of thousands of team members have taken advantage. “There is no place else I would rather work,” says one longtime staffer. “This is my second family, and we have been through everything together. The people are what keep me here!”

10 of 100 Sage Therapeutics Sage colleagues showcasing some of the company’s core values at an onsite event. Sage Therapeutics Sage Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company based in Cambridge, Mass., is taking its social impact mission to new heights. That commitment starts with SageCitizen Service Week, an annual event during which employees are encouraged to take time off to volunteer. Sage organizes and hosts more than a dozen volunteer opportunities available in person around their offices in Boston and Raleigh, N.C., as well as virtual events for “Sageans” across the U.S., U.K and Canada. Last year more than 226 Sageans volunteered 496 hours across 16 virtual and in-person activities. Sage also provides additional compensation for employees who choose to dedicate their five-year sabbatical — a period of five weeks off, every five years — to acts of community service. Says an employee: “Sage's benefits and perks are the best I've ever experienced. And we get to do amazing work that will change lives. Sage really walks the walks the walk when it comes to their core values.”

11 of 100 Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company A Nationwide employee takes part in a blood donation drive at the corporate office in Columbus, Ohio. Nationwide More than 180 leaders at Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, based in Columbus, Ohio, serve on nonprofit boards across the country — because volunteerism is part of Nationwide’s DNA. To prove it, each year Nationwide recognizes an associate as Volunteer of the Year, with the winner receiving a $5,000 grant for their organization and two days of paid time-off. In addition, nine finalists receive $1,000 for their organizations and one day of paid time-off. The 2022 honoree, Chris Stollar, has volunteered for more than 10 years with She Has A Name, an anti-human trafficking organization based in Columbus. He recently became the vice chair of the board of directors after training, mentoring and serving as an active board member for several years. “We know thousands of our employees volunteer in their communities every day,” says Chad Jester, vice president of corporate citizenship at Nationwide. “We’re grateful for their continued commitment, and very proud of Chris and our 9 honorees.”

12 of 100 Comcast NBCUniversal Employees participate in a project at the Comcast Center in Philadelphia, rewiring toys so children working with Easterseals can play independently. Comcast As part of Comcast NBCUniversal’s Project UP initiative to advance digital equity and help build a future of unlimited possibilities, the global media and technology company has partnered with Easterseals, the nation's leading nonprofit provider of services and advocacy for 61 million individuals with disabilities in the United States. In June, the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation awarded Easterseals a $1.3 million grant to expand digital literacy training among young adults with disabilities in employment programs at seven Easterseals Affiliates nationwide, while also funding a national study to determine digital equity and access among BIPOC populations with disabilities. "Far too many people with disabilities do not have access to the digital tools and resources that will help ensure their full participation in society and life," says Dalila Wilson-Scott, EVP & chief diversity officer of the Comcast Corporation and president of the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation. "We are so pleased to further our partnership with Easterseals to deliver essential digital training and further equitable employment outcomes for young adults with disabilities."

13 of 100 NVIDIA As part of NVIDIA's Inspire365 program, team members pack boxes at Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, a local food bank. NVIDIA When conflict between Russia and Ukraine broke out in Feb. 2022, information technology leader NVIDIA sprang into action to ensure the hundreds of NVIDIA families in the two countries were safe. They made the decision to prepay salaries in the event of any disruption to operations, and assisted in relocating many to Armenia, even chartering a flight and setting up a new office in Yerevan. One of NVIDIA’s company goals is to provide a supportive environment in which team members can “do your life’s work.” This includes finding passion in work projects, providing for one’s family, learning new skills and giving back to worthy causes. Today, many NVIDIANs participate in the NVIDIA Foundation's Inspire 365 efforts, resulting in more than $9 million in donations and 16,500 volunteer hours. In all, employees and the company have contributed more than $22.3 million in charitable giving and supported 5,700 nonprofits in 50-plus countries around the world. “NVIDIA is dedicated to making a positive impact in the world,” NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang wrote in a recent corporate responsibility report. “Our culture of generosity and service is our engine for making positive change.”

14 of 100 Pinnacle Financial Partners Pinnacle team members in Roanoke, Va., celebrate Black History Month in February. Pinnacle Terry Turner, CEO of Pinnacle Financial Partners, has a mantra: “We want to take everybody with us” as the Nashville-headquartered firm strengthens the economies in the markets it serves. According to Turner, prosperity that isn’t shared is a wasted opportunity. Recently, Pinnacle committed $10 million to low-cost lending at The Housing Fund in Nashville. The money has been used in a shared equity program, a new model that seeks to keep homes affordable for decades, even as property values rise. The Housing Fund requires home buyers to provide one percent of the purchase price of a home. The program contributes a 25 percent down payment, and Pinnacle provides a loan for the remaining 74 percent of the price, creating a reasonable monthly mortgage payment and allowing buyers to build equity without extra costs. “The teamwork exhibited at Pinnacle is unlike anywhere I've ever worked,” says an employee. “You see it when cross-functional teams get together to solve problems or implement something new.”

15 of 100 Deloitte Deloitte team members participate in Chicago Pride. Deloitte Deloitte, which provides audit, consulting, tax, and advisory services to the majority of Fortune 500 companies, is well on its way to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 for their own operations. As part of that goal, Deloitte will reduce business travel emissions, source 100 percent renewable energy for its buildings and convert 100 percent of its fleet to hybrid and electric — all by 2030. That success will rely, in part, on the actions its people take toward meaningful climate change. To that end, in a first-of-its-kind initiative among major global organizations, Deloitte launched a climate learning program for all of its 330,000 employees worldwide. Developed in collaboration with World Wildlife Fund, the program is designed to engage people around the world on the impacts of climate change, inform them about how Deloitte is responding to the climate crisis and inspire all to take action. As Deloitte CEO Joe Ucuzoglu confirmed recently: “If there was any doubt that climate change is an enduring part of the business agenda, the increased focus on sustainability by leaders over the past year should put it to rest.”

16 of 100 Accenture Staffers with chair Accenture CEO Julie Sweet (top row center) at a volunteer event to help refugees. Accenture Accenture, a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security, knows that businesses have an important role to play in times of emergency. This core value is evident in Accenture’s long-standing commitment to the refugee crisis — and the more than $5 million in relief donations to people across the globe who have been displaced. What’s more, Accenture’s Refugee Employee Resource Group is giving boots-on-the-ground support to those in need, assisting in refugee resettlement, donation drives, professional development, legal clinics, mentorship programs and listening sessions. The company also piloted a program called Accenture Academy for female Ukrainian refugees. “To support the women who have courageously left their country, we are piloting the first edition of an Accenture Academy for female refugees from Ukraine to build their technology skills,” explained Accenture’s Ellyn Shook, chief leadership & human resources officer. “Childcare will be provided so they can focus on their learning.”

17 of 100 Aledade Karen Smith, an Aledade medical director, participates in a Vot+ER voter drive/Covid testing event. Aledade Headquartered in Bethesda, Md., Aledade — a leading physician enablement company helping independent practices, health centers and clinics deliver better care to their patients — is committed to promoting civic engagement. Last year, Aledade partnered with Vot+ER to help patients and communities exercise their right to vote. Vot+ER, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization works to improve access to the ballot through the patient-practitioner relationship, providing practitioners with access to voter education resources and tools. Aledade also partnered with Power the Polls, a nonpartisan initiative to recruit poll workers, and gave team members paid days off to volunteer. “Aledade is a place where our mission defines everything we do,” wrote CEO Farzad Mostashari in January. “Where you will never have to choose doing well over doing good. Where we hold ourselves accountable for the promises we make — to patients, practices and society. Where we make decisions that each of us, ten years in the future, would be proud of.”

18 of 100 Atlassian, Inc. Members of the Atlassian San Francisco team make care bags for hospitalized children, new parents and people experiencing homelessness during the May It Forward campaign. Atlassian As a leading provider of collaboration software for teams, San Francisco-based Atlassian, Inc. knows the value of working together to increase wins. To date, the company has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars in humanitarian aid to Ukraine through the Atlassian Foundation and employee giving programs. And, at the direct request of the Ukrainian government, they donated licenses of Atlassian software to aid their humanitarian and relief efforts. Atlassian has also pledged to donate the equivalent of all forward revenue from customers in Russia and Belarus, starting with an initial donation of $5 million, to causes that provide direct support to the people of Ukraine. Says an employee: “The people, the culture, the benefits and the opportunities: Atlassian somehow manages to balance each element of being an employer masterfully. The people truly care about one another here and that extends very naturally to caring for our customers and company as a whole.”

19 of 100 Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. Wegmans employees share a message of love at a Juneteenth parade in Buffalo in the wake of the 2022 shooting. Wegmans On May 14, 2022, when a mass shooting at the Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., rocked the community, Wegmans responded with uncommon compassion. First, Wegmans leadership confirmed the safety of their own employees — then turned attention to their neighbors. Wegmans arranged for a tractor-trailer delivery of groceries and wellness essentials to the neighborhood, a food desert, previously served by the Tops market, and followed that with a $400,000 contribution to the Buffalo 5/14 Survivor Fund and the Buffalo Stronger Together Fund, benefitting victims and their families. “We stand in solidarity with you in putting our values into action,” wrote CEO Colleen Wegman to team members, “especially in extending care and respect that all people deserve, all of the time.”

20 of 100 Capital One Capital One associates have volunteered over 140,000 hours through Capital One Coders, which has supported more than 23,000 students. Capital One The diversified financial services company headquartered in McLean, Va., takes its social impact volunteerism commitment very seriously. One initiative, Capital One Coders, has allowed volunteers to work in more than 120 schools and youth-serving nonprofits, building mentor relationships and inspiring confidence in students as they explore technology. Through the program, Capital One strives to combat the equity gap in computer science by focusing on underrepresented students. Seventy-eight percent of Coders students are underrepresented minorities; 52 percent identify as female; over 90 percent of students are from low-to-moderate income communities. 96 percent of schools and nonprofits report that the Coders program filled an existing need for computer science education to a moderate or large extent. “Capital One lives its mission and values with great pride,” says an employee. “I am excited to live the mission of ‘Changing Banking for Good.’ The values match and embody my own.”

21 of 100 Bank of America Bank of America staffers volunteer at the Food Bank of Delaware. Bank of America uses its size to magnify the impact it can have on people’s lives. The financial institution headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., requires U.S. vendors to provide a minimum hourly salary of $15 per hour to employees, and they actively seek to work with certified diverse businesses through the Supplier Diversity Program. BoA has also committed $1 trillion in financing by 2030 to help clients transition to a low-carbon future. That includes financing to help small businesses adopt more sustainable business practices, and to help major corporations in all industries transform and decarbonize their business models. Finally, they tripled their Bank of America Community Homeownership Commitment to $15 billion through 2025 with a goal of helping 60,000 low- and moderate-income (LMI) individuals and families to purchase a home, and issued two $2 billion Equality Progress Sustainability bonds, proceeds from which are designed to advance racial and gender equality, economic opportunity and environmental sustainability. Says one employee: “The company's commitment to community service and charitable contributions is a huge part of what makes it a great place to work. It builds the employees’ relationship with the community and instills trust."

22 of 100 Intuit Inc. Intuit team members participate in Small Business Big Impact Day, benefiting 240+ local businesses. Intuit Intuit, a global technology platform with more than 100 million customers worldwide, states its corporate values plainly: “Integrity Without Compromise,” “Courage,” “Customer Obsession,” “Stronger Together” and “We Care and Give Back.” That uncompromising integrity and courage was on display in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson that limited access to comprehensive reproductive care throughout the country. Committed to providing employees and their families equitable access to comprehensive healthcare — regardless of race, gender, religion, sexual identity, sexual orientation or where they live — Intuit made updates to its health insurance policy, allowing those who aren’t able to access services in their state to receive care in other states. They also expanded the travel and lodging coverage. As CEO Sasan Goodarzi wrote in a recent corporate responsibility report: “I firmly believe that the shared passion among our more than 17,000 employees is a key driver in helping Intuit continue to grow and thrive as a company, and make a more meaningful impact on society,” adding, “We’ll never stop working to make a difference.”

23 of 100 Box, Inc. Box employees volunteer at a Pride event at the Center on Halsted, an LGBTQ+ community center in Chicago. Box As a leading content cloud platform, Box powers how the world works together. And that spirit of collaboration also extends to making the world a better place for all. Through the Box Impact Fund, the company provides $100,000 in grants to help fuel critical missions and digitally transform nonprofits devoted to child welfare, crisis response and the environment. Recent grantees include ChildFund Mexico, which connects vulnerable youth in Mexico with resource they need to grow up safe, healthy and educated; HERA Digital Health, which helps refugees access healthcare; and Replate, which aims to reduce food waste and counter climate change. “I love Box and feel incredibly grateful to be part of this organization,” says an employee. “From our CEO to our new entry-level Boxers, it is about delivering incredible work with amazing people and in a wonderful culture. Our values are part of our DNA and ingrained into all that we do.”

24 of 100 DHL Express DHL staffers participate in a 2023 Fill a Backpack drive. DHL As global logistics experts, DHL Express aspires to be the first choice for customers, employees and investors worldwide. To show care for their team members, they recently launched a wellness campaign, Pole2Pole, to encourage employees to walk, run, hike and get in their steps to maintain physical wellness. They also launched a SPIRE Class, giving employees the option to learn how to enhance their spiritual, physical, intellectual, relational and emotional lives. And in support of their communities, DHL has joined the Fill a Backpack drive, helping schoolchildren get the supplies they need to excel academically. “DHL is a great place to work, because they have some of the best managers I have ever had in my professional career,” says an employee. “They go above and beyond to really cultivate the sense that they are in the employees' corners, to help with whatever matters may arise.”

25 of 100 KPMG LLP KPMG staffers participate in Community Impact Day 2023. KPMG A Big 4 firm providing advisory, audit and tax services, KPMG still keeps an eye on the smaller community. Their Community Impact Volunteer Portal connects employees to charitable opportunities that align with their interests and values. One of KPMG’s biggest recent impacts has been made through the KPMG Family for Literacy group’s Summer HEAT program, an initiative that promotes healthy eating, exercise and time spent reading. The group distributed more than 70,000 books and 6,500 health and wellness kits, and breakfast bags to 65 schools and organizations serving kids in need. A post-campaign survey to educators confirmed overwhelming results: 94 percent agreed the healthy breakfasts provided necessary nutritional resources to students, and 90 percent agreed the educational and wellness resources supported students’ ability to learn. “We have a lot of opportunities to be involved with programs and volunteer opportunities,” confirms a team member. “It makes for a great community.”

26 of 100 Zillow Group A memer of Zillow Group's Pacific Islander Employee Resource Group takes advantage of a flexible work arrangement. Zillow Group Zillow, the Seattle-based real estate specialist, is working to make home ownership a reality for more people. Since 2019, Zillow has worked with Housing Connector to find homes for more than 3,000 individuals and families experiencing homelessness across the Puget Sound and Denver regions. Nine-in-ten families remain housed after one year, and 74 percent of renters who moved into a unit owned or managed by a Housing Connector partner landlord remained in their home after two years. Through this partnership, communities are able to house people experiencing homelessness with just under $3,000, one-tenth the annual cost to a community to support an individual experiencing homelessness “The amount of genuine care that is shown…has brought me to tears a time or two,” says a team member. “ I am extremely proud to be an employee of Zillow Group.”

27 of 100 Credit Acceptance Credit Acceptance team members tie paracord bracelets as part of a military appreciation project. Thankful Harvest Southfield, Mich.-based Credit Acceptance offers automobile dealers finance programs to help them sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of credit standing. This commitment to helping people get a leg up — encapsulated by the company purpose “We change lives” — extends to the way they treat employees and the community. Credit Acceptance’s Community Service and Diversity and Inclusion Committees recently co-hosted a fundraiser for the Ruth Ellis Center, a local organization that creates opportunities for LGBTQ+ youth — with an emphasis on young people of color, and/or those experiencing homelessness, involved in the child welfare system or experiencing barriers to health and well-being. “The company's culture is second to none,” says a team member. “The company goes to great lengths to make team members comfortable, supported and ready for success. Leaders are always thinking of ways to improve the employee experience.”

28 of 100 Adobe Systems Incorporated Adobe employees attend a career development session in July 2023 at Adobe’s San Jose headquarters. Adobe The San Jose, Calif.-based Adobe Systems Incorporated is guided by its mission to change the world through digital experiences. An important area of focus for Adobe is supporting the protection and advancement of equal access to opportunity for marginalized and underrepresented groups. With support from the Adobe Foundation, the company launched a three-year Equity and Advancement Initiative with 11 leading global NGOs — including OutRightAction International, Human Rights Watch and Equal Justice Initiative — that seeks to address systemic barriers to opportunity and advance social equity. Through this model, Adobe is making long-term strategic commitments and investing a minimum of $20 million to provide partnership opportunities, employee learning experiences and new ways of leveraging the team’s unique strengths to support issues key to the company and communities. “Adobe’s commitment to doing the right thing by focusing on people, purpose and community dates back to our founding,” says Adobe Inc. chairman and CEO Shantanu Narayen.

29 of 100 Synchrony Financial Synchrony team member Claritza Rivera (right) earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees with help from the company’s tuition benefits program. Synchrony When it comes to doing what’s best for their employees and communities, Synchrony — a premier U.S. consumer financial services company — is flexible. As they learned that nearly any job could be done virtually, and that employees were more productive and satisfied than ever before, Synchrony quickly launched flexibility for all. U.S. Synchrony employees are given the opportunity to work full-time remote, going in when business needs require, or in hybrid fashion for those who want to enjoy office life a few days a week. To remedy virtual meeting fatigue, they instituted Flex Fridays — no meetings in the mornings, with afternoons off — allowing team members time to catch up on deep thinking and learning and development, as well as moments to disconnect and be with their families. Says one Synchrony employee: “The company truly listens to what we need regarding benefits and flexibility since we are people with emotions and at-home lives. After talking with friends from other employer backgrounds, [I know] this quality of care is truly unique. It makes Synchrony a very progressive place to work.”

30 of 100 Salesforce Salesforce Atlanta employees volunteer repainting weathered picnic tables at a local Buckhead park. Salesforce Salesforce, a leader in customer relationship management based in San Francisco, takes a holistic approach to doing good in the world, through employee care, community engagement and efforts to combat climate change. The company has been committed to sustainability for years, but they officially made it their fifth value last February, incorporating environmentalism into everything they do. They continue to support the Trillion Tree initiative (having funded more than 43 million planted trees so far), and they have established UpLink, a platform for eco-preneurs. They are also evaluating the materials they bring into their real estate spaces, pushing the manufacturing industry forward. Salesforce recently made a $100,000,000 investment to help remove carbon from the atmosphere at scale, and as part of the First Movers Coalition — a group working to scale carbon removal — they’re also working to replace five percent of conventional jet fuel usage with low- and no-carbon alternatives. “I'm very thankful for having the chance to develop my professional career at Salesforce,” says one employee. “I'm blessed because the company shares my personal values, such as trust, sustainability and giving back.”

31 of 100 The Progressive Corporation Progressive donates a car to a veteran during a Keys to Progress event in Oklahoma City. progressive Progressive — the third largest auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of motorcycle and commercial auto insurance and one of the top 10 homeowners insurance carriers — works hard to help their people help others. In 2022, The Progressive Insurance Foundation introduced Name Your Cause, a new charitable giving program for employees. Through Name Your Cause, employees can recommend a charity of their choice and receive a one-time $100 donation for that charity. They also continue to help veterans through their Keys to Progress vehicle giveaway program “The way we give back to the community is out of this world!” says a team member. “Progressive give cars to veterans in need. I attended an event in the past, and it was truly amazing to see people’s lives changed in just a moment.”

32 of 100 David Weekley Homes The David Weekley Jacksonville, Fla., team holds a linen donation drive. David Weekley Houston-based David Weekley is one of the largest privately held homebuilders in America, and they’re passionate about their “Building Dreams, Enhancing Lives” purpose. For more than 30 years, the David Weekley Family Foundation, now known as the Dovetail Impact Foundation, has provided more than $250 million in grants to deserving nonprofit organizations by allocating a percentage of profits from the company to support these efforts. Each year, the amount given to support domestic and international organizations has increased, with more than $31.7 million allocated in 2021. These efforts included delivering meals to primary school children in Kenya through Food for Education; working with Indus Action to help vulnerable Indian families access vaccines; and launching the Houston Methodist Chaplain Program to support frontline health workers and patients with spiritual care. “This is the only job I have ever had where the employees talk to each other about how lucky we are to work here,” says one David Weekley team member.

33 of 100 Plante Moran Plante Moran team members in Southfield, Mich., spend an afternoon supporting a local food bank. At Plante Moran, one of the nation’s largest audit, tax, consulting and wealth management firms, company culture has revolved around gratitude and recognition for nearly a century. And leadership at Plante Moran is quick to point out: Gratitude isn’t about monetary incentives or a point system, but a more encouraging, organic way of recognizing one another. One method of keeping the attaboys and attagirls coming among team members: Shout Out Plante Moran, a special Yammer page designed for staff to give kudos and kind words to their colleagues. The goal is to make the “thanking experience" more public, to call out the gratitude givers as well as the shoutout receivers and remind everyone that they need not be shy in doling out high-fives to one another. Each month, 20 Shout Out posters/nominees are randomly selected to receive $100 in their next paycheck. “The culture of the firm truly embodies the firm slogan of ‘We Care,’” says one team member. “Everybody goes out of their way to get to know you and make you feel welcomed and supported no matter how long you have been here.”

34 of 100 Veterans United Home Loans Veterans United team members show their company spirit. Veteran's United Home Loans Veterans United, headquartered in Columbia. Mo., helps service members and veterans achieve the American Dream of homeownership. And through their Flourish Program, Veterans has found all-new ways to help young people experiencing employment and educational barriers. Flourish focuses on providing resources to individuals in Boone County, Mo. The program has provided housing, scholarships and other resources for hundreds of youth since its inception in 2019. In 2020, The Flourish Home opened its doors and, since then, the space has housed 19 youths for a total of 1,600 bednights. Every single resident has improved their school attendance and GPA while staying in The Flourish Home. “I have never been associated with a company that cares more about people,” says one Veterans United employee.



35 of 100 Highlight Technologies, Inc. Highlight Technologies staffers support Toys for Tots. Highlight Technology Highlight Technologies, Inc. is an awarding-winning, employee-owned federal government contractor dedicated to providing digital government and mission support services to more than 20 federal agencies. Among Highlight Technologies’ most important corporate priorities is community health, which is why they launched HighlightCares: a company-led effort with a mission to give back to employees’ local communities and support charitable organizations. Their first initiative was in support of Feeding America; with employee and corporate donations of canned goods, dry goods and monetary funds, they provided over 114,000 meals. In addition, to honor Earth Day, employees donated more than 130 hours of their time participating in activities like building gardens with recycled materials and clearing brush. In just two years, Team Highlight has also donated more than $40,000 to its charity partners. “Highlight Tech is the best company I have ever worked for, bar none,” says a team member. “Every employee from upper management on down is very humble and caring. I hope to be employed by this wonderful company for years to come.”

36 of 100 Hilton Mia Dell (center right), an Aurora Foxes grad, poses with the Hilton London Euston food and beverage team. Hilton Hilton — a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising 7,000 properties and nearly 1.1 million rooms in 122 countries and territories — partners with organizations that equip people of all backgrounds with skills that prepare them for the future and contribute to opportunities for career growth. Recently, Hilton and the Hilton Global Foundation have partnered with organizations such as Springboard and Aurora Foxes, teaching hospitality skills to disadvantaged youth and young people with disabilities. And HGF made progress on new social impact goals by awarding a three-year grant to Clean the World to launch a Mobile Hygiene Unit (MHU), which will provide shower services to the unhoused of Orange County, Fla. Not only have communities with these services seen a 15 percent decrease in homelessness, but individuals experiencing homelessness who use supportive services are more likely to participate in job training programs and attend school. Since April 1, 2022, the MHU has provided 441 showers, 607 Hygiene Kits and 109 articles of clothing in Orange County. “Now more than ever,” says Hilton president and CEO Chris Nassetta, “it’s our responsibility to preserve the destinations we call home and create truly inclusive growth in our communities.”

37 of 100 HP Inc. HP Inc. teams from Boise join forces for a cleanup project at the Idaho Botanical Gardens. HP, Inc Global technology leader HP Inc. demonstrates its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) through its Business Impact Networks (BINs), which build an increased sense of belonging for all employees and promote diversity in development, hiring and mentoring. HP has 131 BINs in 37 countries, open to all employees and representing those who identify as Black/African American, Hispanic/Latin American and LGBTQ+, as well as groups dedicated to multiculturalism, multi-generationalism, veterans, women and individuals with disabilities. HP is also the first Fortune 100 tech company to commit to achieving 50/50 gender equality in leadership by 2030. In 2021, women represented 32.5 percent of director level and above positions globally. Women also represented 22.7 percent of technical and engineering roles at HP, putting the company on track to achieve greater than 30 percent by 2030. “Building a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture across HP and the communities we serve has long been one of our strategic imperatives,” says president and CEO Enrique Lores. “It's an integral part of understanding the needs of our customers, driving innovation and building a Future Ready company.”

38 of 100 Marriott International Marriott volunteers serve dinner to veterans in Boston. Marriott With its size and scale, global hospitality leader Marriott knows it has both a responsibility and a unique opportunity to be a force for good. It’s in this spirit that Marriott continues to build on its longstanding partnership with the International Rescue Committee (IRC) to help empower and support refugees. Through the IRC’s Hospitality Link program, Marriott has provided skills-development training, life skills instruction and English language classes to resettled refugees, while introducing them to careers in the hospitality industry. Marriott also aims to provide employment opportunities to Hospitality Link graduates and other clients from the IRC network. Marriott has supported the Hospitality Link program since 2016 and has helped train more than 600 refugees. “At Marriott International, we believe in…making a positive and sustainable impact in the communities where we do business,” president and CEO Anthony Capuano recently said. “Across Europe, this has included support for refugees from Ukraine since the start of the war. Our focus on creating job opportunities has already led to over 970 refugees hired across dozens of our hotels in the European region. Marriott’s goal to hire an additional 1,500 refugees in Europe builds on the work we’re doing to promote opportunities...and highlights our steadfast commitment to put people first.”

39 of 100 Baker Tilly US, LLP Team members come together to serve their San Francisco community during Baker Tilly Stewardship Week. In early 2022, Baker Tilly declared its purpose: to unleash and amplify talent. With employees at the core of everything they do, the CPA firm works to provide a supportive and rewarding work environment and experience, allowing their people to grow, develop and bring their best, true selves to work each day. Baker Tilly has instituted an unlimited time-off policy and introduced Disconnect Days to encourage team members to collectively log off. The company has also begun sending team members monthly care packages — to all of their 6,000+ employees — with items that not only show the company values them, but also encourage them to relax, rejuvenate and recharge. Packages have included individually curated snack boxes, a “Cozy” kit with blankets, soup-making supplies and candles, and “Movie Night” kit with popcorn and a gift card for an at-home viewing. “This company is very generous to their employees and very thoughtful,” says a team member. “As a company, they go above and beyond to keep their employees, which is really amazing. I've never seen anything like them in my entire life.”

40 of 100 World Wide Technology Members of World Wide Technology's Pride employee resource group represent the company at Pride St. Louis festivities. World Wide Technology, a global technology solution provider, helps companies think differently about how technology can enable their business by turning complex IT solutions into a practical and actionable way forward. And finding actionable solutions extends to WWT’s philosophy of caring for its employees. WWT continues to go above and beyond to recognize employees’ health and wellness. Recently, they began offering employees two new and enhanced mental health mobile apps to support well-being. Additionally, through their Employee Assistance Program (EAP), WWT engaged the National Alliance on Mental Illness-St. Louis to provide a series of webinars and presentations to help employees deal with stress and improve quality of life. “I love that WWT really cares about our personal health and well-being,” says a team member. “The company's mindset [about] these things has motivated and inspired me to take better care of myself than I ever have before, and it's made a difference in every aspect of mine and my family’s lives.”

41 of 100 HubSpot HubSpot employees volunteer at the Boys and Girls Club of Orchard Gardens in Boston. Hubspot HubSpot — a leading CRM platform that provides software and support to businesses — is focused on perfecting work-life balance for its 4,400+ employees. As a fast-paced, growing company with over 158,000 customers in more than 120 countries, HubSpot is no stranger to the symptoms of burnout. They recognized they needed to create a more sustainable way of working. Between an available five-year sabbatical, unlimited vacation and flexible working schedules, HubSpot has always encouraged employees to take time off, but they recognize it’s easier to truly rest and unplug when your colleagues are doing the same. That’s why they recently introduced an Annual Global Week of Rest in July, when all employees take time to recharge. Additionally, they adopted "No Internal Meeting Fridays" to encourage deep work, prep or time to decompress. Says one team member: “The environment and the culture that is deeply ingrained in everything we do makes HubSpot an amazing place to work. From even my first encounter with recruiting, I could tell this was a place that was special, supportive and willing to do everything it can to ensure employees are successful.”

42 of 100 Collaborative Solutions Collaborative Solutions team members participate in an Autism Awareness Month Walk. Autism Speaks One of the most meaningful ways Collaborative Solutions, a leading global finance and HR transformation consultancy, gives back is through its long-standing partnership with nonprofit awareness organization Autism Speaks. The company’s IT team helps facilitate an internal event, Laptops for Autism Speaks, that gives employees the opportunity to purchase refurbished computers at a heavily discounted price, with a portion of those proceeds going to the nonprofit. Collaborative Solutions team members also participate in an annual awareness walk for autism, and a recently established program allows employees to dedicate a percentage of payroll contributions. As the company explains its mission: “We’re passionate about bringing visibility and funding to autism. We understand that behind the statistics...are people — people and their families who live with autism every day."

43 of 100 Orrick The Orrick summer associate Class of 2022 enjoys a surf trip, a company tradition for more than 20 years. Orrick Orrick is a forward-looking law firm focused on advising clients in three sectors: technology and innovation, energy, and infrastructure and finance. The firm was named No. 1 for pro bono impact by The American Lawyer with 98 percent of their lawyers participating in pro bono work, contributing 141,000 hours of free legal advice to the community — the equivalent of a social impact law firm of 70 lawyers. But Orrick’s efforts to support its community don’t end there. Their Racial Justice Fellowship Program allows five Orrick lawyers to work full-time for a year at full salary embedded with organizations dedicated to civil rights, criminal justice reform and economic equity. After the year, they return to the firm and advance in class year. One of their associates was recently appointed to the San Francisco Police Commission after serving as a fellow with NYU Law School’s Policing Project. “[Orrick] really takes care of their people,” says an employee. “From our generous benefits, time off to unplug, wellness programs, work at home program, community involvement and overall care, Orrick really takes us into consideration. You don't find that in many places."

44 of 100 BetterUp A BetterUp new hire cohort finds its team spirit. BetterUp It’s no surprise that BetterUp, the largest mental health and coaching startup in the world, places so much attention on the well-being of its employees. BetterUp creates a culture that encourages employees to regularly pursue “Inner Work” through activities like meditation, reading, walking, spending time in nature, volunteering, creating whitespace, diving into philosophy, journaling for structured reflection and participating in coaching and therapy. Employees are encouraged to participate in Inner Work during their workdays, and BetterUp provides five paid Inner Work Days, plus five paid volunteer days annually. What’s more, in early 2022, BetterUp invited the world to launch a movement around Inner Work, with the first annual public-facing Inner Work Day. The event was a success, with 22,000+ people from across the globe registering to reset, refocus and realign themselves in pursuit of achieving peak performance. “The connection between the mission, product and experience is intertwined in a positive way,” say a team member. “Each day is an opportunity to not just be your best self personally or professionally, but to help empower and inspire others to do the same.”

45 of 100 6sense The 6sense executive team shares a laugh at the CMO Coffee Talk in San Francisco. 6sense, a San Francisco-based revenue AI platform, puts the power of machine learning and big data in the hands of its customers. The company’s goal is to usher in a new era of B2B platforms that will fundamentally transform the way businesses create, manage and convert pipeline to revenue. But 6sense also knows the importance of good old-fashioned giving, and pledges one percent of the company’s equity, time, product and profit to improve communities around the world. The company partnered with online charitable gifting provider Daymaker during the winter holidays on a “Making Spirits Bright” campaign, allocating funds to each employee to treat underserved children to gifts. Many 6sense employees supplemented $100 company contributions with their own funds, bringing the giving total to $53,400 and providing 2,630 gifts to 611 kids. “Even through hyper-growth, we still remain true to who we are,” says a team member. “This is because our executive team truly cares about all of us aside from how we impact the bottom line.”

46 of 100 Blue Shield of California Blue Shield of California employees celebrate Pride in Oakland. Blue Shield of California Blue Shield of California is committed to addressing the growing mental health crisis impacting young people. To that end, the Oakland-based provider of health, dental, vision, Medi-Cal and Medicare plans established the BlueSky initiative to bolster support through access, awareness, and advocacy — with a priority on equity. They helped offer services to 20 schools in California with specialists providing 4,038 individual, group and family counseling sessions to 491 youth. Blue Shield also provided a $1 million community investment to support youth mental health services within the California Department of Education’s public school system of six million youth and young adults. “To help future generations succeed, we need to ensure access to high quality and culturally relevant mental health supports, particularly for youth from marginalized communities,” says Antoinette Mayer, vice president of corporate citizenship and co-founder of BlueSky. “This includes improving mental health care on school campuses and in community centers, as well as bolstering peer support. While it’s encouraging that youth are taking action to improve their emotional well-being, more can be done to reduce stigma and to empower youth to speak up.”



47 of 100 Crowe Crowe team members work at a Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County build site as part of the first-ever Crowe Cares Day on Aug. 4. Crowe Crowe, a Chicago-based public accounting, consulting and technology firm with offices around the world, walk the walk when it comes to valuing employees and caring for the communities in which they do business. Recently they launched Crowe’s Stewardship Ambassador Program, asking for volunteers who are passionate about service. More than thirty ambassadors play a key role in mobilizing their office colleagues to participate in volunteer opportunities — both local and firm-wide — facilitating events and communicating key messages locally around Crowe’s corporate responsibility priorities. The firm’s overall charitable giving, managed by the Crowe Foundation, has recently made contributions exceeding $2.5 million. Says one employee: “We are really committed to living our values, and it starts from the top down. The effort put into not only communicating but educating everyone on our values and purpose is unparalleled to anything I have ever experienced at other organizations. Our commitment to community is sincere.”

48 of 100 Nations Lending Corporation Nations Lending employees build beds at Good Knights, a Cleveland nonprofit that provides beds for children in need. Nations Lending Nations Lending Corporation is one the fastest-growing independent mortgage lenders in the country, but they’ll never get too big to care for their own in their Cleveland hometown. Recently, they worked with a Cleveland-area military veterans group to save their VFW Post from being lost to foreclosure, ultimately providing a $25,000 donation. The building had fallen behind on its property taxes roughly three years ago, and the veterans lost ownership. The donation from Nations Lending helped put the VFW Post back into the group’s possession. Now operating on a solid financial foundation, the VFW Post plans to completely pay-off the building’s debt in less than 10 years. “[My father’s] military background helped solidify who I am, what I do and to hold myself to an accountability,” Nations Lending CEO Jeremy Sopko has said of the inspiration he took from growing up in a military household. “If you’re in the service, you count on others around you. Your word is all you have.”

49 of 100 Power Home Remodeling Power Home Remodeling team members volunteer to commemorate Juneteenth. Power Home Remodeling Power Home Remodeling, the nation’s largest, full-service, exterior home remodeler, recently took the step of incentivizing employee volunteerism, offering team members $125 the first time they donate time outside of the company. But they didn’t stop there. Through their Cultural Diversity & Inclusion Initiative (CD&I), they’ve encouraged volunteerism from employees across the business, building a long-standing national partnership with the WeLoveU Foundation. Through the partnership, they organize regular opportunities, like trash cleanups in areas facing disparities in litter and pollution. These neighborhoods are shouldering much of the burden of excessive waste and single-use plastics, piling up fastest in the communities least capable of properly disposing of it. Power wants to not only improve the quality and overall health of these communities, but to do their part to protect the environment as well. “Power focuses on the people first and knows that personal growth will transition well into the workplace with happier employees who perform at a higher rate,” says a team member. “ It is a great place to work with a positive culture.”

50 of 100 First American Financial Corporation A First American staffer organizes items for a school supply drive benefiting a local Santa Ana elementary school. First American Financial Santa Ana, Calif.-based First American Financial Corporation, which provides title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions, knows that making an impact in the communities they serve can only happen with dedicated employee volunteers. First American has a vast network of employee volunteers from across the country, called FirstAmCares Champions, dedicated to the promotion and organization of community events. They are critical to the success of the FirstAmCares program, and First American is proud to help them serve the communities where they live and work. Founded in 2019, the group has helped First American raise more than $2.6 million to date. In 2021 alone, the Champions and their teams raised over $1 million for local and national organizations. This program has also increased First American’s Trust Index score on community contribution by eight percent since 2014. “The contributions we make to the community are outstanding,” says one employee. “Whenever a disaster or emergency situation has developed, the company keeps us informed and advises of what [efforts] we can become involved in. This is a compassionate and community-friendly company.”

51 of 100 ServiceNow ServiceNow team members participate in a One Tree Planted event. ServiceNow The Santa Clara, Calif.-based ServiceNow provides a cloud platform and solutions that help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. The company has taken meaningful steps to apply their professional know-how in support of the environment. Recently, they launched an integrated environmental, social and governance Command Center solution to help customers achieve their ESG goals. ServiceNow also achieved 100 percent renewable electricity, became carbon neutral in their operations and business travel and provided customers with a carbon-neutral cloud. In addition, they facilitated boots-on-the-ground events in support of the environment, coordinating 12 tree-planting and plant restoration projects around the world. “When I think of ServiceNow’s responsibility to make a positive impact on the world, I’m reminded that none of us is as smart as all of us,” says chairman and CEO Bill McDermott. “From vaccine management to refugee resettlement to helping businesses navigate global economic uncertainty, ServiceNow is doing well for our customers…so we can do good things for the world.”

52 of 100 Expel Expel staffers whip up something delicious at their Cooking for a Cause event. expel Expel, a security operations provider based in Herndon, Va., honors the company value: “Take care of our people first.” It’s the guiding principle that has inspired transparency related to salary ranges, bonuses and commission targets, and that motivates Expel to continually improve their diversity and inclusion efforts. And because Expel takes care of its employees, employees are empowered to take care of their community. At Thanksgiving, through a program called “Pay it Forward,” Expel provides gift cards to all employees so they can make donations to local organizations. In Oct. 2022, Expel and the Recipe for Success Foundation partnered to hold a team culinary experience. Their "Cooking for a Cause" event provided lasagna dinners and bagged lunches for the local Embry Rucker Community Shelter. In May, they hosted a Charity Bike Build-a-Thon for She Believes In Me, a local nonprofit that benefits vulnerable children. “Everything we do is rooted in our values,” says a team member. “Every decision made, whether it be benefits or events or deals, we always do so with our values in mind. That's what makes the culture so great.”

53 of 100 Credera Credera team members remove litter from the shoreline of White Rock Lake in Dallas. Credera Based in Dallas, Credera is a consulting firm focused on strategy, innovation, data and technology. Even with long-time market-leading clients like Mercedes-Benz, McDonald’s and Southwest Airlines, the company never loses sight of its mission statement: “To make an extraordinary impact on our clients, our people and our communities.” Recently, Credera has taken new steps to support communities, launching a philanthropic arm called Credera Community Impact, with the goal of providing STEM education-based opportunities and a wide variety of options to which Credera employees can contribute time and resources. Their company-wide Service Day gives employees an opportunity to volunteer. In June 2021, Credera hosted their largest and most impactful Service Day to date, with nearly 400 team members packing and distributing meals to those in need, beautifying parks and preparing meals and building care kits for families with sick children. Says one team member: “Our core values actually matter in how we work. They are ingrained in how we make decisions, how we run projects and how we resolve conflict. People will literally bring up the core values as a rationale for a decision. Who wouldn't want to work at a place where those things are truly valued?”

54 of 100 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Hewlett Packard Enterprise staffers distribute backpacks with school supplies at the 2023 CodeWars programming competition in Houston. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. HPE’s commitment to the environment is inextricably linked to its business strategy, as helping customers achieve their IT sustainability goals is, in HPE’s opinion, the single biggest impact the company can have on the planet. To that end, they have accelerated their target of achieving net-zero emissions across HPE’s entire value chain by 10 years, from 2050 to 2040, and they are implementing a comprehensive roadmap to get there that includes holding C-level executives directly accountable for achieving these goals. In addition, HPE’s Technology Renewal Centers in the U.S. and Scotland are the largest IT refurbishment centers in the world, taking in 3 million assets — regardless of manufacturer — last year and re-marketing 85 percent of them for a second life. “The human and environmental challenges we face today present us with unprecedented opportunities for innovation,” says president and CEO Antonio Neri. “I am incredibly fortunate to have the backing of a talented global team who share this vision.”

55 of 100 The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated A Cheesecake Factory employee donates food to a local nonprofit as part of the Nourish Program. The Cheesecake Factory The upscale casual restaurant chain based in Calabasas Hills, Calif., is one of the busiest in the country — but they never lose sight of the needs of their customers or their employees. An example of how The Cheesecake Factory goes the extra mile: When staff experience a catastrophic event, they can reach out to the HELP (Hardship and Emergency Lifeline) Fund for a financial grant — no repayment required — to cover basic needs or defray costs associated with a housing disaster or death in the family. During the first six months of 2022, HELP Fund applications nearly doubled from the previous year, resulting in nearly $210,000 in grants to staff in need (compared to $134,000 granted during the first six months of 2021). And through the Nourish Program, the company donated approximately 925,000 pounds of excess food to local nonprofits in 2021 and the first half of 2022. “Cheesecake Factory has been an amazing work environment for me,” says a team member. "The managers and my coworkers are my family, and I look forward to coming to work every time.”

56 of 100 Mastercard Tara Nathan, Mastercard EVP for the Humanitarian and Development Sector, (seated second from left) visits rural India as part of Community Pass, a digital infrastructure program that increases access to underserved communities. Carat/Dentsu Communications India Pvt Ltd Mastercard, headquartered in Purchase, N.Y., is a global technology company in the payments industry, and the company powers an inclusive digital economy that benefits everyone. Part of that commitment to benefiting all revolves around doing their part for the environment and social equity. Recently, Mastercard introduced a new compensation model for executives at the Executive Vice President level and above. Their bonus is determined in part by the company’s performance on three environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) priorities: carbon neutrality, financial inclusion and gender pay parity. Thanks to a collective effort, all goals were met or exceeded. Expanding on the system in place, now bonus calculations for all employees will factor in shared ESG goals. “We’ll continue to use our technology, our experience, our partners and our people to create [a brighter] future,” says CEO Michael Miebach. “It’s the right thing to do, and a responsibility we embrace."

57 of 100 Hyatt Hotels Corporation Colleagues from Afghanistan celebrate their work anniversary at Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk in 2023. Hyatt Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose — to care for people so they can be their best. In fact, a common mantra among team members: “Care is our superpower, guiding our decisions and actions every day.” That superpower was on full display recently, as Hyatt placed special emphasis on addressing the challenges of Afghan refugees in the U.S., connecting them with employment opportunities at their hotels. Building on this, they partnered with the charitable groups Welcome.US and Welcome Exchange to identify Afghan refugees in search of work and enable them to begin a new life in the U.S. The effort has been an incredible success: They’ve placed 100+ refugees in roles at hotels across the country — and they continue to build on those efforts. “I feel very comfortable being exactly who I am and bringing my whole self to work,” says a Hyatt team member. “People around our property truly care for others and demonstrate that often."

58 of 100 Insmed Insmed team members volunteer at a community garden in New Jersey on Earth Day. Insmed Insmed, based in Bridgewater, N.J., develops and commercializes therapies for patients with serious and rare diseases. The manner in which they carry out that mission of transforming the lives of their patients reflects a larger ethos of helping whenever and wherever they can. In 2021, Insmed established an official ESG working group that conducted a thorough assessment of their ESG achievements to date and outlined a plan for the next several years. They then committed to laying the foundation to build an in-house patient advocacy function that will further ensure patient and caregiver needs are being met as they develop new medicines and address the most significant challenges within patient communities. Insmed is also taking active steps to reduce carbon emissions from their vehicle fleet over time, including the integration of electric and hybrid vehicles. “This company is all about culture!” says a team member. “Employees of all levels leave their egos at the door. I have never worked with an organization that has cared more about its employees."

59 of 100 EY EY volunteers clean a beach in Honolulu as part of EY Connect Day. Ey Professional services heavyweight EY, headquartered in New York City, works across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions. And you don’t become a trusted expert in so many fields without knowing a thing or two about the needs of people. That knowledge and attention to detail shows in the steps EY has taken to care for its team members. Through the EY Way Of Working Transition fund, the company has set aside money and resources to reimburse their people for out-of-pocket expenses related to teaming, commuting, dependent care and pet care. The fund has been used to reimburse 29,500 people for over $22 million in eligible expenses. In addition, their new Wellbeing Champion Network serves as a community of advocates who promote well-being by acting as a direct line between employees and the Talent team. Through their Wellbeing Fund, every U.S. professional is reimbursed for 75 percent of the costs of well-being — items such as fitness classes, ergonomic home office equipment, meal delivery services and outdoor fitness equipment — up to $1,000. “The wellness fund has been a great additional benefit,” says one EY employee. “Our culture of care and empathy shine through.”

60 of 100 Ally Financial Inc. Ally Financial team members volunteer with Habitat For Humanity. Ally Financial Inc Detroit-based Ally Financial Inc., the largest digital-only bank and leading auto lender, is driven by a straightforward motto: Do it right. This mission starts with the way they treat their team members. First, Ally Financial increased its minimum hourly wage from $17 to $23. Then, in early 2023, they made each person a shareholder in the company, giving 100 restricted stock units to all employees. Ally also expanded a robust financial education program aimed at assisting teammates with saving, investing and managing their money. Finally, all Ally employees have access to certified financial planners and monthly seminars focusing on at least one aspect of prudent financial management, whether that’s saving for education, reducing debt, the fundamentals of investing or retirement planning. "Ally is a large company with an intimate feel,” says a team member. “It feels like they care from the second you get hired. During Covid, layoffs were never mentioned; instead, Ally doubled-down on its employees, guaranteed our commissions, offered assistance and gave employees their own stimulus. I am forever a loyal Ally employee.”

61 of 100 New Relic New Relic staffers volunteer as part of 21 Days of Goodness. New Relic New Relic, an information technology company based in San Francisco, is a leader in observability — empowering engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying and running software. And while it takes a great deal of expertise to provide their level of insight, it's not hard to see the good they’re doing in the world. Through the 21 Days of Goodness campaign, New Relic connects employees with each other and inspires them to give back to their communities with intention. A key part of the campaign is Giving Tuesday, during which the company deposits funds into employees’ accounts for them to donate to any charity they choose. Similarly, on their Global Day of Service, New Relic shuts their offices and encourages employees to partner up with a local philanthropic organization. More than 60 percent of New Relic employees in 21 countries across the globe participated in the most recent Global Day of Service, spending more than 4,000 hours on community projects. “New Relic is absolutely amazing,” says an employee. “We are a team that has the same goal — to help our customers succeed. I see this in my daily interactions with both my coworkers, my leadership and other teams.”

62 of 100 Lucid Software Inc. Lucid employees deliver boxes to a local elementary school as part of their Adopt a Family efforts. Lucid Software “I don’t ever want my employees to wake up and groan that they have to go to work,” says Karl Sun, CEO of the South Jordan, Utah-based Lucid Software, a leading visual collaboration suite. “My goal is to make Lucid a place where people genuinely want to be because they enjoy what they’re doing, and, maybe more importantly, whom they are doing it with.” With that in mind, Lucid’s leadership launched Lucid Heart, a community engagement program focusing on strengthening communities through partnerships with schools, nonprofits and other organizations. Through the program, Lucid supports reading programs, donates laptops for distance learning, compiles reading packets for pediatric hospitals and refugees, and leads coding competitions for underrepresented youth. Lucid also runs an Adopt-a-Family holiday program annually, recently donating more than $72,000 in gift cards, clothes, games, toys and more. All told, the company has supported more than 35 families and nearly 200 additional students through the program.

63 of 100 Custom Ink, LLC Inkers sort donations during a 203 Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. Custom Inc The Fairfax, Va.-headquartered Custom Ink believes that its custom apparel and products do more than make their customers look good — they also help them to feel good, inspire them to do good and bring people together. A longstanding part of Custom Ink’s giving is its Charitable Outreach Program. For customer orders placed supporting certain charities, Custom Ink donates a percentage of money to the cause. (Customers often don’t know about this practice, so it comes as a nice surprise.) It’s Custom Ink’s way of thanking customers for letting them be a part of those special moments in their lives. Since the company started the Outreach program in 2008, they’ve donated more than $1.2 million to customer causes. An email from a happy Custom Ink customer reads: “My sons, Jacob and Joseph, founded this team in 2013. We hold an annual fundraiser to raise money for the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County to help feed kids. One in five kids is at risk of hunger in our county. Since 2012, we have raised over $86,000 for the food bank, and we are hoping to hit $100,000 with this year’s campaign. Your donation will help us get there!”

64 of 100 Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Tri Pointe staffers in Las Vegas hold a toy drive to benefit HELP of Southern Nevada. Tri Pointe Homes One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc., headquartered in Incline Village, Nev., takes pride in the work they do to give back to the community. In the past year, team members have recorded more than 1,000 hours of paid-volunteer time off, and Tri Pointe as a whole donated more than $350,000 to charities like HomeAid, Boys and Girls Clubs, Challenged Athletes Foundation, City of Hope and House of Refuge. Recently, the Austin division served as Builder Captain for the nonprofit developer HomeAid, constructing eight tiny homes for the unhoused and volunteering at the annual City of Leander backpack collection for a local middle school. “The energetic and positive culture of this company is absolutely incredible,” says a Tri Pointe employee. “The team atmosphere coupled with the common desire to provide outstanding service to our clients — all while having having some fun — makes this company a sincere pleasure to work for! It feels great to work with folks that all have the common goal of doing great work while being supportive and respectful of each other.”

65 of 100 Alston & Bird LLP Alston & Bird team members rep the firm at Los Angeles Food Bank Volunteer Night. Alston and Bird Based in Atlanta, Alston & Bird is a leading international law firm with core practices spanning complex litigation, corporate, intellectual property and tax. In 2021, the firm dedicated 48,477 pro bono hours and over 12,000 hours serving in the community — including helping with the distribution of federal emergency funds related to the housing crisis and rental relief. And efforts to provide support to Ukraine are ongoing. An Alston & Bird attorney is currently serving as the President of the Ukrainian American Bar Association, and the firm has worked to support numerous emerging legal needs. Attorney volunteers are assisting with immigration status for many, and the firm has held various fundraisers, drives and service projects as the conflict continues. "Alston & Bird is a fantastic place to work,” says one team member. “They care a lot about their people and because they do, their people care back. You'd be hard-pressed to find anyone here that isn't genuine, caring, giving, kind, hardworking and willing to help out in any way they can.”

66 of 100 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Vertex Pharmaceuticals staffers participate in a Global Day of Service. Vertex Boston-based Vertex Pharmaceuticals creates transformative medicines for people with serious conditions like cystic fibrosis, sickle cell disease and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. As a leader in effective therapies, Vertex also offers its employees innovative health and wellness solutions, like Ginger, an emotional support coaching app that gives team members day-to-day support in learning new skills and achieving personal and professional goals via a real-time coach-chat, guided content and video therapy. Ginger is offered at no cost to employees and their dependents across the globe. Another solution, aHealthyMe, is a digital wellness platform that assists employees in reaching personal goals, from managing stress to quitting smoking to meal planning. "The vision and the mission are extraordinary,” says a Vertex Pharmaceuticals employee. “People speak about our commitment to curing disease and improving patient lives in a real way. It's not theoretical. It drives us every day and you can feel it.”

67 of 100 Fusion Medical Staffing Fusion team members support nonprofits like MS Forward year round. Fusion Omaha-based Fusion Medical Staffing, an award-winning healthcare staffing company, prides itself on finding the best talent in the industry and matching them with the right facilities. The most meaningful and impactful event for many Fusion employees takes place at the end of each year. Through a local organization, Angels Among Us, Fusion adopts 50 families who have been impacted by childhood cancer. Departments pool money to buy toys and gift cards for the families, and Fusion's Be the Change committee organizes a Winter Wonderland event — a catered meal and a chance to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus. The event helps the families enjoy a stress-free night of holiday fun, and the gifts given to them help take some of the stress of the holidays off their shoulders. Says one employee: “The opportunity to volunteer and make an impact on the community is at the top of Fusion's priorities. I love being able — as well as it being highly encouraged by the whole leadership team — to give back.”

68 of 100 Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants Team members celebrate Pride Month outside the Kimpton Hotel Eventi in New York City. Kimpton San Francisco-based Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, the original boutique hotel company since 1981, now operates more than 50 hotels and 60+ eateries, bars and lounges. A commitment to hospitality and care extends to every decision Kimpton makes, including the resources they provide their 4,000+ employees. In the wake of Covid, Kimpton has increased its health and wellness offerings by starting a partnership with online and mobile therapy service Talkspace. All employees, from frontline staff to managers, can participate in the Talkspace membership free of charge for unlimited therapy, as well as access a variety of other educational resources. Kimpton also recently distributed a Managing Mental Health guide for leaders, to help them support anyone on their teams struggling with their mental health. “It is the culture!” raves one team member. “I have never in my life truly felt like I belonged to a team where I work. When I started working for Kimpton I immediately felt like I was home. Everyone looks out for one another. I have never felt such warmth at [another] place of work.”

69 of 100 Sheetz, Inc. Sheetz employees support their communities — and each other. Sheetz Founded in 1952, Sheetz is one of America's fastest-growing family-owned and -operated convenience restaurant chains, with over 24,000 employees and more than 650 stores in six states. And Sheetz, Inc. takes their commitment to those communities they serve very seriously. One example: the Sheetz For the Kidz Holiday program. With assistance from The Salvation Army, every Sheetz store helps 16 children in their neighborhood each holiday season — purchasing and distributing gifts to roughly 10,000 kids and families per year. Similarly, in 2021, Sheetz announced the “Get a Meal-Give a Meal” campaign, aimed at feeding children and adults most in need in the communities Sheetz serves. The company donated one meal for every 6-inch sub sold, and two meals for every 12-inch sold, totaling a $50,000 donation. “Our house burned down in October, leaving us with seven devastated children, one of whom is battling cancer,” says Amy, a Sheetz customer and a beneficiary of the Sheetz For the Kidz program. “After losing everything, SFTK was the blessing our family needed to get through the holiday season with a sense of hope. It meant everything to us when we needed it most.”

70 of 100 First American Equipment Finance First American Equipment Finance colleagues volunteer on a neighborhood beautification project during the company's Impact Day in May. First American Among the largest equipment finance companies in the nation, First American provides leasing and project financing to the most creditworthy and sophisticated commercial borrowers in the country, including nonprofit organizations. Central to their success: First American has built a culture of listening to their people. Much of the feedback from company surveys is activated by the Culture Team, who have implemented impactful initiatives like $20,000 per year MBA financial support, a free flu shot clinic, remote colleague gift packages, remote colleague gym subsidies, 20 hours of Volunteer Time Off and much more. Last October, First American hosted the inaugural Captain Your Cause Day. This event, completely colleague-driven, brought passions and community engagement to life. Thirteen captains led nearly 100 colleagues on a variety of fundraising and hands-on volunteer work for nonprofits, benefiting organizations like Villa of Hope, Isaiah House and Empowering People’s Independence. Confirms a team member: “First American has a commitment to community giving that is encouraged from the top down.”

71 of 100 Cadence Cadence employees volunteer at a Rise Against Hunger food packing event as part of the company's annual Season of Giving program. Cadence San Jose, Calif.-based Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic systems design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. And Cadence is committed to building an infrastructure through which their people can help others. Employees are given 40 hours volunteer time off each year and offered a 100 percent donation match up to $2,500. Their annual Season of Giving last year saw more than 1,000 employees across 15 countries volunteering over 2,000 hours to support causes meaningful to them, with a total of $1.9 million+ employee and Cadence-matched donations. This support allows all Cadence employees to feel secure that their work is life-changing. Lynn, a team member, has experienced the impact and success of Cadence’s culture firsthand: “Throughout my career at Cadence, the leadership team and my managers played a key role in providing meaningful work that not only leveraged my skills but also enabled learning and development — providing challenging, even difficult, opportunities that yield deep satisfaction, growth and a sense of accomplishment. The rewards and recognition matter, but more important to me has always been to be in a role that’s impactful.”

72 of 100 Bombas A Bombas team member delivers socks to a New Yorker in need. Bombas Headquartered in New York City, Bombas is a comfort-focused premium basics brand with a mission to help those in need. Originally founded in 2013 on the core value “give back meaningfully and personally," the company adheres to a strict giving model: For every item — socks, underwear, t-shirts — sold, a specially-designed item is donated to the homeless community. To date, Bombas has donated more than 60 million items to those at-risk, in need, and experiencing homelessness. Last year alone, through the One Purchased=One Donated model, Bombas donated almost 27 million pairs of socks, underwear and t-shirts. In addition, they made great efforts to support local communities. Employees collectively spent over 1,000 hours volunteering, and each month the Giving team organizes 10 to 15 volunteering opportunities made available to all employees. A recent example: assembling over 200 hygiene kits that included non-perishable and personal care items for their New York neighbors . “Bombas has a mantra that's rooted in the name: It's ‘bee better,’” cofounder and CEO David Heath told Forbes in 2020. “I got a tattoo of it to celebrate our one millionth pair of socks donated. It's knitted on the inside of all of our socks, printed on the inside of all of our t-shirts. It's this gentle reminder that we can always strive to be better.”

73 of 100 Venterra Realty The leasing team at District Universal Boulevard enjoys some extra TLC during Venterra's Leasing Appreciation Week. Venterra Founded in 2001, Houston-based Venterra Realty is a rapidly growing owner and manager of approximately 70 communities and more than 20,000 apartment units across major U.S. cities that are home to over 38,000 people and 12,000 pets. A key part of their success: a commitment to “out-caring” the competition. In support of their employees, Venterra instituted the Venterra WOW Program. The initiative provides leaders with resources to create meaningful experiences for the members of their team. In turn, leaders are rewarded for positively impacting the lives of their colleagues. They’ve dedicated an $80,000 budget to this important initiative each year, and more than $38,000 has been spent on creating personalized moments for teams so far. In addition, their Venterra Cares program empowers employees to give back by providing eight paid hours each year to serve their communities as they see fit. Says one Venterra staffer: “This company makes work fun and enjoyable for its employees! They push lifelong learning and career advancement. Venterra is simply the best, and I'm beyond proud to be a part of such an amazing team!”

74 of 100 MetLife MetLife volunteers worked with the Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund to create resources for victims of hate crimes. Met Life MetLife is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management. Central to MetLife’s corporate philosophy is a commitment to sustainability — a position they have fortified through significant progress on their environmental goals, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions by about 21 percent, originating more than $6 billion in new green investments and planting more than 200,000 trees around the world. And through the MetLife Foundation, the company has provided more than $1 million in climate-focused grants. In June 2022, MetLife introduced a new Volunteering PTO day as part of their U.S. paid time-off program. The floating day was launched in response to employee feedback, and is designed to provide maximum flexibility for employees who wish to give back to their communities. “For MetLife, sustainability is about managing the business for the long term and ensuring we can deliver on our purpose for generations to come,” says chief sustainability officer Jon Richter. “Living our purpose means ensuring MetLife can remain a force for good in the communities we serve, with a deep commitment to using all our resources to foster a healthier, more inclusive and equitable world. While sustainability and [environmental, social, and corporate governance] may be gaining increased attention, for us, it’s always been woven into our DNA.”

75 of 100 BayCare Health System Students led by BayCare's Kids Wellness and Safety Team prepare for the St. Anthony's Meek & Mighty Triathlon. BayCare Formed in 1997 by a group of local hospitals determined to continue providing not-for-profit health care to the community, BayCare Health System provides an integrated network of services, with 15 hospitals, ambulatory and physician services in West Central Florida. Their commitment to this area runs deep — and extends well beyond patient care. Since 2021, BayCare has increased its support of food pantries at 18 public schools to 42 across the region, so families in low-income neighborhoods, many of them food deserts, have access to the proper nutrition. The pantries represent an annual commitment for BayCare of more than $1 million. BayCare also opened a first-of-its-kind Health Education Center at Feeding Tampa Bay’s food distribution center, where hundreds of struggling families come each week for nourishment and other essentials. “Any health care professional will tell you that food is the first medicine,” says Tommy Inzina, BayCare’s president and CEO. “Without good nutrition, maintaining one’s health is significantly harder, and no medical intervention can compensate for what we need first: good and dependable access to food.”

76 of 100 CarMax CarMax associates build a playground in Richmond, Va. as part of a partnership with the nonprofit KABOOM!. CarMax Richmond, Va.-based CarMax revolutionized the automotive retail industry by driving integrity, honesty and transparency in every interaction, and offering a uniquely personalized car-buying experience.



In a post-pandemic world, CarMax has found inventive ways to bring associates together — whether they’re on site, remote or hybrid — for opportunities to serve the community. By adapting their Volunteer Team-Builders (VTBs), they successfully completed 1,700 events in the fiscal year 2022. Those included “virtual walks,” in which associates walked for an hour to earn corporate donations (up to $2,000) for the organizations of their choice. At home or in office, CarMax associates also assembled Kynd Kits, care packages for vulnerable populations like injured veterans, cancer patients, displaced LGBTQ+ teens, those in homeless shelters and essential workers. More than 12,000 kits were distributed in 2022. “I’m grateful to work for an organization that gives me an opportunity to support my community as a remote employee, and glad to be able to share this with my family,” says Nicole Gasper, a senior recruiter.

77 of 100 Ultradent Products, Inc. Team members participate in Ultradent's Day of Service in Sandy, Utah, in June. Ultradent Headquartered in South Jordan, Utah, Ultradent Products is a company driven to improve oral health globally through science, creativity and education. Their passion has made them into a global dental manufacturing company that has experienced nonstop growth for over 40 years. Channeling their expertise for good, Ultradent proudly donates all of the dental supplies used at a small dental clinic in Namche Bazaar, a village located at the base of Mt. Everest in Nepal. The clinic services and teaches basic dental hygiene to village children, who are often given candy by climbers and tourists who visit the region every year. The Namche Bazaar clinic also addresses frequent incidents of dental pain in climbers from all over the world, often caused by the area’s sharp increase in elevation. “Everyone employed at Ultradent truly lives out the core values; that’s what separates us from other companies,” says one team member. “Integrity sets the bar, care is contagious, quality is without a second thought, innovation is encouraged and implemented, and hard work is a result of all of the above. I’ve never been a part of a community of people who are so kind, helpful and dedicated. It makes me want to be a better version of myself every day."



78 of 100 Scripps Health Scripps Health staff receives letters of support from the community in response to its Be Kind initiative. Scripps Health Scripps Health is a $3.2 billion private, nonprofit, integrated health system in San Diego that is ranked among the top 15 in the nation. With five hospital campuses, 29 outpatient centers and clinics, 4 emergency rooms, 3 urgent care sites, over 16,000 employees and 3,000 affiliated physicians, Scripps touches more than 700,000 lives each year, representing about one-quarter of the county’s 3.3 million people. When a major blood supply shortage threatened San Diego County in Jan. 2022 — amid the Omicron surge — Scripps joined forces with community hospital leaders, created blood use criteria and mobilized its own courier service. By sharing resources, spreading the word and getting in front of local media, Scripps sparked an influx of donations. What the Blood Bank predicted could take up to six months was resolved in three weeks — because Scripps stepped up to care with the community’s needs first. “One of my contractors saw us on the news and rallied his motorcycle club,” says Scripps CMO Dr. Ghazala Sharieff. “Here’s somebody I know personally but never would have thought to tell. But because he saw the news, he was able to spread the word.”

79 of 100 Hilcorp Energy Company Hilcorp Energy team members celebrate the completion of Northbound 275, one of their "Big Hairy Audacious Goals.". Hilcorp Founded in 1989, Hilcorp Energy Company is the largest privately owned oil and natural gas producer in the United States. The Houston-based company says it “is built on the people and energy we produce, and strives for alignment with our fundamental core values.” Every five years, Hilcorp sets a goal — a “Big Hairy Audacious Goal,” in fact — and that seemingly unattainable target brings with it an equally audacious reward. Hilcorp’s most recent BHAG, called Northbound 275, rewarded all employees, “from the pumper to the president,” a prorated $75,000 cash bonus. Hilcorp braved tough market conditions, natural disasters and a pandemic, but hit record marks in spite of it all. The bonus was hand-delivered to each employee at the corporate and field Christmas parties. As one final surprise, Hilcorp threw in an additional $25,000 for charitable giving. “This company goes above and beyond for the employees and what they offer the community,” says a team member. “They give us the opportunity to get better every day.”

80 of 100 Burlington Stores, Inc. Burlington associates volunteer at the Caring for Friends food bank in Philadelphia. Burlington Burlington Stores, Inc. headquartered in Burlington, N.J., is a nationally recognized off-price retailer operating more than 900 stores in 46 states and Puerto Rico. In 2021, the company launched the Burlington Stores Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-operating private Foundation built upon their commitment to the community and enabling people to live better lives. Through the Foundation’s grants program, associates nominate nonprofits that support education, health and poverty relief in their neighborhoods. Those approved receive up to $5,000. In 2021, over 100 nonprofits were approved, with grants disbursed in early 2022. The Foundation is also privileged to be able to support many worthwhile organizations through charitable contributions. In its inaugural year, it awarded nearly $670,000, including $500,000 to five nonprofit diversity organizations, as part of the $1 million Social Justice and Racial Equality Pledge. The company further outlines these values in a DEI Statement of Commitment, which reads in part: “At Burlington, we stand for equality and the dignity of each person. We specifically condemn racism, discrimination and bigotry in all forms. We embrace the many facets of diversity that strengthen our communities and Our Burlington. We believe that everyone deserves to be treated with respect and understanding.”

81 of 100 Northwell Health Northwell Health continues its commitment to honoring veterans at its fourth annual Side By Side event. Northwell Health Located in New Hyde Park, N.Y., Northwell Health is more than New York State’s largest health care provider and private employer. They are a community of innovators who regularly push the status quo and offer superior health care to two million people annually. Central to their success: partnering with communities to ensure a healthy and vibrant future for all. In the last year, Northwell has continued its work against gun violence, putting a particular emphasis on influencing other health systems to act through Northwell’s annual forums, partnerships, federal funding and ongoing government conversations. Northwell also took action when the attacks on Ukraine began. Through early 2022, Northwell’s Ukraine Relief Fund had raised nearly $250,000, with 100 percent of donations directly funding international relief partners. Northwell also donated 18,000 pounds of medical supplies to be used to care for refugees and those injured during combat, in addition to shipping more than 1,110 pounds of non-perishable food items, aiding with telemedicine and collaborating with the U.S. Immigration office to expedite medical visas for families with complex conditions who needed treatment in the U.S. "I believe all of us, irrespective of the position that we are in these days, have a special obligation to do everything we possibly can to help the situation in Ukraine," Northwell CEO Michael Dowling told Fox Business.

82 of 100 Ripple Ripplers volunteer at Sanchez Elementary School in San Francisco as part of Ripple Impact. Ripple Ripple is a crypto solutions company based in San Francisco that is transforming how the world moves, manages and tokenizes value. A key component of the company’s commitment to supporting the community is Ripple Impact, a corporate social program focusing on financial inclusion, sustainability and research and innovation. The company offers “Ripplers” the opportunity to contribute to causes or charities of their choice, as well as discover new organizations aligned with their values. In 2021, Ripple saw its most generous year of employee giving, nearly all of which was matched by Ripple. (Ripple matches up to $1,000 per full-time employee annually.) Upon joining, employees receive a $50 credit to explore the platform and make an initial donation. “There are opportunities to get involved with community service and access to mental health care benefits,” says one Rippler of company culture. “Most importantly, employees are appreciated and encouraged to balance life and work.”

83 of 100 Sprout Social Sprout Social employees assist My Block, My Hood, My City in a neighborhood beautification project in Woodlawn, Chicago. Sprout Social Chicago-based Sprout Social is a global leader in social media management and analytics software. The company empowers more than 30,000 brands to deliver smarter, faster business impact with comprehensive solutions, including publishing and engagement, customer care, advocacy and AI-powered business intelligence. And Sprout Social actively seeks ways to support larger communities. Sprout Serves is their employee-led volunteering program, which helps source organizations and opportunities worthy of support. The company holds an annual Philanthropy Week, when team members gather to raise money for causes and charities — including organizations that provide access to healthcare, fight for LGBTQIA+ rights, combat homelessness, increase educational opportunities for underrepresented communities and more. “Sprout has a great company culture and core beliefs,” says a team member. “The level of effort in the diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts that permeate all aspects for the company is really wonderful to experience. We hire amazing people from all types or backgrounds and they bring their experience and perspective to our team. Sprout also supports outside organizations and does great work for the community.”

84 of 100 Camden Property Trust Camden Property Trust team members volunteer at a shelter in the Greater Austin area. Camden Property Trust Headquartered in Houston, Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded, multifamily real estate investment trust that provides homes and exceptional customer service to more than 90,000 people across the country. A commitment to fostering an environment where all are welcomed and encouraged to succeed led Camden to develop a small but impactful program partnering with Workforce Solutions — a 16-week apprentice program for “opportunity youth,” young adults who are low income and experience very specific challenges to employment, including former runaways, past offenders and disabled individuals. Camden has continued its commitment to find and retain maintenance employees from local communities with five of the six apprentices being offered full-time employment. Laurie Baker, chief operating officer, summed up the program this way: “These experiences are not only impacting the [apprentices] but the Camden team members working with them. What an amazing opportunity to connect with individuals whose lives need meaning and purpose. It gives everyone involved a sense of accomplishment while helping serve others.”

85 of 100 Liberty Mutual Insurance Liberty Mutual team members, including CEO and president Tim Sweeney (far right), complete a Serve With Liberty community project in May. Liberty Mutual In business since 1912, Boston-headquartered Liberty Mutual Insurance is today the sixth largest global property and casualty insurer. The company employs more than 47,000 people in 29 countries and economies around the world, and offers a wide range of products and services. To honor the diverse and wide-reaching communities it represents, Liberty Mutual Insurance instituted Serve With Liberty, dedicating corporate days of service annually in May, where employees can spend time giving back. Most recently, more than 11,000 employees across the globe volunteered 47,000 hours on projects with community partners, supporting over 700 organizations — planting trees, stocking food pantry shelves, readying summer camps for children, cleaning up beaches and more. Liberty Mutual team member Raquel Rodriguez and her colleagues in the Scranton office have volunteered for years at the Sixth Street Shelter — both in person and, when required, remotely. “When we were back together,” she says, “we went into ‘family mode’ without missing a beat and did everything we could to help out our extended family at Sixth Street.”

86 of 100 Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc Otsuka team members volunteer on World Kidney Day 2023. Otsuka America Pharmaceuticals Inc Princeton, N.J.-based Otsuka researches, develops, manufactures and markets innovative products, with a focus on pharmaceuticals to meet unmet medical needs, specifically in the fields of neuroscience, nephrology and digital innovation. Internally, Otsuka makes great efforts to care for their people’s mental health. In 2022, they introduced a new collaboration with Lyra to provide employees with cost-free, confidential and personalized mental health care for themselves and their families. Lyra’s online platform allows employees to find the right coach or therapist for their individual needs. Employees and eligible dependents are offered 16 coaching or therapy sessions per person per year at no cost, regardless of their participation in the company’s medical plan. “Everyone is genuine and helpful,” an Otsuka employee says. “This has been such a nurturing culture, and I love that all levels interact. I feel comfortable speaking with anyone when at meetings, and everyone is vested and motivated by the success of others."

87 of 100 IEHP IEHP's EBONE (Empowering Black Opportunity Networking and Excellence) committee leads a Juneteenth celebration in June 2023. IEHP With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.-based Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is among the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In reaction to a worsening economy, IEHP took steps to ensure employee salaries remained competitive in the marketplace. The company commissions a compensation study every three years and adjusts compensation accordingly. In Jan. 2022, IEHP went above and beyond this practice to account for the additional strain of cost-of-living increases and inflation. To help employees address the financial burden, IEHP announced a six percent cost-of-living increase across the board to all eligible employees, in addition to any annual merit increase and company-wide bonuses for meeting organizational goals. At a time when many companies were laying off and furloughing employees, IEHP made a calming statement of stability to its work family. Says one IEHP staffer: “People are warm and kind and very helpful toward each other, while helping our patients and the community we serve. Benefits offered are unprecedented to other places I worked before, including other nonprofits. I hope I can continue to work at IEHP until retirement!”

88 of 100 Dow Houston staffers build raised community garden beds as part of Dow's Global Serve-a-Thon. Glenn Photography Dow, headquartered in Midland, Mich., manufactures a broad range of advanced materials including plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones. The company operates 109 manufacturing sites in 31 countries. In 2021, Dow found an effective way to adjust company benefits. Utilizing feedback directly from employees, Dow expanded its offerings, adopting a global minimum standard of 16 weeks paid time off for new parents and up to three weeks of paid time-off to care for sick or injured family members. They also launched Dow’s first-ever Volunteer and ERG Participation Policy, which allows Dow employees paid time-off to volunteer in the community and engage in employee resource group (ERG) activities. The company also committed $600,000 over six years to the Dow Promise program, an employee-led initiative to positively impact educational and economic challenges faced by Black youth and adults in communities near Dow sites through competitive grants and nonprofit partnerships. “This company is a great place to work,” says one employee. “I feel Dow truly cares about its people. I also truly appreciated being able to take my 12-year-old daughter to work with me to show her what we do. It's a great way to inspire young people.”

89 of 100 Roth Staffing Companies, L.P. Roth coworkers volunteer at Kids Meals, Inc., packing school lunches to feed more than 1,000 food-insecure children in the Greater Houston area. Roth Staffing Roth Staffing is one of the largest privately held staffing companies in the country. To support clients’ growth and evolving needs, six specialized lines of business at the Orange, Calif.-based firm provides temporary, temporary-to-hire, contract, contract-to-hire and direct hire staffing solutions and recruitment services. Roth recently launched its “Roth Food for Thought” initiative, through which coworkers across the nation volunteer at local food banks in support of Feeding America. Through this initiative, Roth has seen a huge influx of participation, volunteer tracking and coworker engagement, and the company has exceeded its internal goal of 500 volunteer hours by 30 percent. Similarly, based on overwhelming employee response, Roth expanded its Make a Wish involvement in 2022, making three wishes from across the country come true — a trip to Disneyland, a tropical vacation and a marine biology adventure. “[I appreciate] the way the organization prioritizes giving back to our communities and creating a remarkable experience for everyone,” says a Roth team member. “I have worked for a couple other companies in the industry, and I never knew a company this great really existed!”

90 of 100 Asana Members of Asana's Team Rainbow and Blacsana ERGs assemble Curly Hair Kits, curated by San Francisco's Larkin Street Youth Services, to address the needs of Black and Brown youth in housing transition. Asana Asana helps organizations orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company has millions of users in over 200 countries and territories. Asana recently implemented two cutting-edge tools for the benefit of employees’ well-being. The first, Modern Health, allows Asanas access to tools related to mental heath and self-improvement, including professional support from a dedicated coach or therapist, curated courses, and meditations — plus live community circles. And through Thrive, Asana’s internal mental health community, employees have a safe, stigma-free space to share thoughts, feelings, experiences and resources related to mental well-being. In these ways, Asana is ensuring that team members are bringing their full selves to work, while also being their full selves outside of work, with family and friends. “We have built and nurtured our culture with the same care and intentionality that we’ve invested in designing our product,” says Asana cofounder and CEO Dustin Moskovitz. “It’s not just about doing the right thing; these efforts are essential to maximizing the longevity and success of our business.”

91 of 100 Teleperformance As part of a Citizen of the World event, Teleperformance team members from Boise provide backpacks to students of West Elementary, a title-one school in need. Teleperformance Teleperformance, based in Salt Lake City, is a global digital business service company that provides a comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio, including customer care, technical support, debt collection, social media services and trust-and-safety services that help defend both online users and brand reputation. A charitable spirit is in Teleperformance’s DNA, as evidenced by several long-standing collaborations. Every year since 2017, the company has worked with The Alzheimer’s Association to raise money and awareness, resulting in more than $84,000 in combined contributions. A newer partnership, with the Wounded Warrior Project, resulted in team members donating through payroll contributions. Together, Teleperformance raised $13,117 to support military veterans in need. “I honestly love working here,” says a Teleperformance employee. “Everyone is like one big family, and we all are about going the extra mile to provide help when needed. It’s an everyday thing.”

92 of 100 Vizient On Community Day, Vizient employees gather to adapt books to fit children with learning challenges and disabilities. Vizient Vizient, based in Irving, Tx., is a community of experts, change makers and innovators leading the performance improvement journey for more than half of the nation’s healthcare systems. In addition to helping healthcare organizations to do their best work, Vizient makes sure its team members are in a position to theirs — a responsibility that involves a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. In 2021, Vizient strengthened its organization by increasing women in leadership roles by ten percent and executives of color by 15 percent. The same year, Vizient also expanded their inclusive policies by introducing a company-wide self-identification program and LGBTQ-specific training. They also added LGBTQ-owned businesses to their supplier diversity program, and developed a transgender inclusion policy. “Vizient is focused on bringing your real self to work,” says a team member. “I have not experienced that anywhere else.”

93 of 100 Protiviti Protiviti team members participate in a beach cleanup at the Chicago shoreline as part of the iCare initiative. Protiviti Protiviti, a global consulting firm headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif., delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. And imbuing its own employees, their families and the larger community with the confidence and support needed to optimize their future is an integral part of their company culture. As part of its mission to assist women in their pursuit of careers in technology, Protiviti’s GET IT (Gender Equality in Technology and IT) employee network group has formed relationships with related nonprofit organizations, including Girls Who Code and TechGirlz. Recently, three Protiviti GET IT members in the Chicago office hosted a virtual workshop in collaboration with TechGirlz to coach 14 middle school-aged girls on the basics of building a website using Wordpress. After the session, the girls were able to retain access to their websites and continue practice what they learned in the session. After the event, one of the girls’ parents wrote to the organizers: "I just wanted to thank you so much for hosting such a wonderful workshop, such an inspiration for the girls. My daughter really enjoyed it and is still working on her website even after the class. Look out NASA!”

94 of 100 Robert Half International Inc. The Robert Half Atlanta team packs 432 boxes at the Community Food Center in March. Robert Half Robert Half, based in San Ramon, Calif., is the world’s first and largest specialized talent solutions firm that connects great businesses with highly skilled job seekers. The company offers contract and permanent placement solutions for finance and accounting, technology, administrative and customer support, legal and marketing and creative roles. While volunteering in the community is an everyday focus at Robert Half, the company also implements a “Season of Service,” during which hundreds of team members across the country engage in events. In 2021, over 5,000 employees spent 23,000 hours volunteering in their communities, and the company matched $2.3 million in donations to nonprofits. The company is also working on making its Employee Emergency Relief fund global — to continue giving assistance to team members affected by hurricanes, fires, flooding and damage caused by extreme weather shifts. “When Hurricane Ida displaced me and my family, we were unsure when we could get back to our home and what condition it would be in,” says senior recruiting manager Carrie Lewis. “Robert Half and everyone who contributes to the fund really helped us through those stressful moments.”

95 of 100 Chegg Inc. Chegg staffers pack hygiene, wellness and self-care kits as part of the company's Global Impact Day. Chegg Inc. Education technology platform Chegg Inc. provides homework help, digital and physical textbook rentals, textbooks, online tutoring and other services. The Santa Clara, Calif.-based company prides itself on helping students save time and money — and get smarter. But Chegg is also passionate about combating food insecurity. In lieu of a holiday gift item for their employees, the company recently donated $150,000 to support on-campus food initiatives through nonprofits. Additionally, in 2021 the Chegg.org Impact Fund — which estimates that up to 26 percent of students have struggled to afford food in the previous 12 months — donated $200,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Silicon Valley, as part of their ongoing effort to support people experiencing hunger in their communities. Says one team member: “Feeling cared for by Chegg inspires me to bring my A-game to work!”

96 of 100 Ryan, LLC Ryan team members from Tampa Bay and St. Petersburg come together to clean up a local beach. Ryan, LLC Ryan, a corporate tax advisory firm based in Dallas, aims to liberate clients from the burden of being overtaxed, freeing their capital to invest, grow and thrive. A significant part of fostering employees’ well-being is encouraging and facilitating community giving. A favorite Ryan mantra: “Generosity Matters: I share success with colleagues, clients and the community." To that end, Ryan actively promotes its progressive Community Service policy, which provides employees 16 hours per year of paid volunteer time for firm-sponsored community outreach. Also, The Ryan Foundation matches 100 percent of employee donations raised through designated fundraising days, payroll deduction and other charitable activities. “The culture here is authentic and welcoming,” says one team member. “It is so very important to feel like you belong at work, as it creates a space for growth, improvement and ultimate success.”

97 of 100 Panda Restaurant Group Inc. Panda Express associates visit the Panda Cares Center of Hope located at the Boys & Girls Club of Antelope Valley in Lancaster, Calif. Panda Restaurant Group Inc. Panda Restaurant Group, headquartered in Rosemead, Calif., is a family-owned and family-inspired restaurant company with more than 44,000 associates and more than 2,200 restaurants nationwide. The company has a self-described commitment to becoming a “world leader in people development.” Whether sharing good food with guests or creating opportunities for professional and personal growth for associates, Panda embraces all in a genuine family environment. Panda Cares, the philanthropic arm of Panda Restaurant Group, is committed to serving the communities in which Panda Express operates by providing food, funding and volunteer services to underserved youth. Panda Cares also supports relief efforts during times of disaster, serving meals to first responders and their families. Finally, Panda’s yearly Associate Giving Campaign allows associates to donate a portion of their checks to their local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital — an effort that has resulted in more than $570,000 in total donations. “These people are my family,” says a team member. “This is what Panda is about. Putting people first really shows.”

98 of 100 NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital Volunteers from NewYork-Presbyterian's The Uptown Hub, a space for 14- to 24-year-olds in Washington Heights and Inwood to act, create and inspire growth within themselves and their communities. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital NewYork-Presbyterian is a world-class academic medical center committed to excellence in patient care, research, education and community service. Based in New York City, it is one of the nation’s largest and most comprehensive hospitals, and a leading provider of inpatient, ambulatory and preventive care. In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the hospital launched the Northern Manhattan Recovery Fund, which led to the distribution of $5.3 million in emergency funding to 600 local businesses and community-based organizations. Working in collaboration with community leaders and with administrative support from the Hispanic Federation, the Fund disbursed grants of up to $25,000 to help businesses recover from the economic losses they incurred during the pandemic. Since 2021, the Fund has pivoted to long-term recovery efforts and resilience projects, like promoting vaccine and booster efforts, bolstering arts and culture, expanding community mental health supports and fostering youth-focused programming. “To say this facility is a great place to work is really an understatement,” says a team member. “I started here in my 20s as a single mother of two little boys. I didn't know if I was coming or going at the time. NYP nurtured me like a plant from the ground and watered me into becoming the woman I am today.”

99 of 100 Summit Health Volunteers participate in a back-to-school backpack packing event hosted by Summit Health in partnership with Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Westchester, N.Y. Summit Health Berkeley Heights, N.J.-based Summit Health helps patients with all their primary and specialty care needs, working to deliver care that allows patients to make the right choices and stay ahead of any issues. And Summit Health takes pride in how they empower their people. Their rewards and Recognition programs make it easy for managers to recognize staff for jobs well done. Through a web-based platform, managers can send e-cards, reward team members with points redeemable for prizes and even acknowledge above-and-beyond performance with monetary rewards of up to $1,500. In addition, Summit Health makes it possible for team members to take a day off each year to do volunteer work with the company’s philanthropic foundation on a variety of community-based projects. Says one Summit Health team member: “The unique thing [about] this company is that, once you let your voice be heard, they really listen, and they stand by you until you feel comfortable with the outcome. They really show they care.”