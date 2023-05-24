Shaming, Shunning and Shenanigans: Meet the 10 Sozahdah Women from Hulu's 'Secrets & Sisterhood' (Exclusive)

PEOPLE can exclusively premiere the trailer for Secrets & Sisterhood, in which one of the Sozahdah sisters teases that she has "something big" to share with her siblings

By Dana Rose Falcone
Updated on May 24, 2023 11:35 AM

Nothing says family like deception and conflict.

In PEOPLE's exclusive first trailer for Hulu’s Secrets & Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs, Shaista​​, Halimah, Khadija, Rabya, Shakur, Muzlefa, Jamila, Siddiqa, Nooreya and Hamida Sozahdah reflect on balancing faith and family as one of 10 siblings.

“Having 10 sisters, it’s a tumultuous roller coaster ride,” says Shakur, who’s worked in the entertainment industry for more than 20 years as everything from an actress to a rapper. “And we’re Muslim-American — it’s next level.”

Secrets & Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs exclusive trailer premiere

Hulu

Physician associate Jamila says the bond she shares with her sister “is completely unbreakable,” but since some of the women were born in Afghanistan and others were born in the United States after their parents fled to America in the 1980s, not all of the siblings share the same views when it comes to religion.

“We were raised in a very conservative Muslim household,” Nooreya, the director of operations at a private equity firm, explains. “The elder sisters are a little bit more traditional.”

The American-born sisters, who live in Los Angeles, refer to themselves as the “Wolf Pack,” with Shakur as their leader.

“Religion is important to me. And some of the things that they do, frankly I don’t agree with,” third-oldest sister and family financial planner Khadija confesses.

In a voiceover, one of the sisters shares that she has “something big that I’ve been keeping from my sisters.”

“Things blew up and there’s certain things that cannot be unsaid,” Shakur says. “Keep it cute or keep it on mute.”

The trailer shows one of the women have a sonogram performed and lamenting that her life’s journey did not go as planned.

Secrets & Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs key art

Hulu

“If my mother ever found out, my God,” Shakur says in a confessional interview.

Jamila teases that filming a reality show together may not have been the best decision for the sisters. “We thought doing a reality show would strengthen our bond,” she says in a confessional, “but honestly, I don’t know how we got here.”

Read on for a little bit more about each sister...

SHAISTA

Secrets & Sisterhood - Shaista Sozahdah

Sham/Hulu

The oldest Sozahdah has worked as a restaurateur for more than two decades, mastering Afghan and Pakistani cuisine. Shaista served as somewhat of second mother to her nine younger sisters and continues to be the backbone and guardian of her family.

HALIMAH

Secrets & Sisterhood - Halimah Sozahdah

Sham/Hulu

Halimah loves meeting new people and her work as county ombudsman allows her to make sure the people in her community feel heard and have their rights protected. Along with her political work, Halimah volunteers her time to aid numerous education programs.

KHADIJA

Secrets & Sisterhood - Khadija Sozahdah

Sham/Hulu

Khadija has always been guided by her faith and traditional values. A devoted mom, Khadija can be found cheering on her kids at their sports games and various activities, as well as protecting her sisters and offering guidance when they need it. Khadija will typically be the first and last on the dance floor.

RABYA

Secrets & Sisterhood - Rabya Sozahdah

Rabya Sozahdah

Rabya has a master’s degree in business administration and focuses on helping people escape poverty and vulnerable situations. Rabya tries to balance her social life and her work commitments, reflecting her strong sense of responsibility and discipline as the fourth born.

SHAKUR

Secrets & Sisterhood - Shakur Sozahdah

Derek G/Hulu

Along with her various roles in the entertainment industry, Shakur created a docuseries that showcases her family's experiences. Shakur also enjoys flipping and building houses, multi-family apartment complexes and commercial buildings.

MUZLEFA

Secrets & Sisterhood - Muzlefa Sozahdah

Sham/Hulu

Muzlefa considers herself steadfastly committed to her Islamic faith and she relies on it as a teacher and the mother of a teenage daughter. Her sisters can count on Muzlefa to bring a balanced perspective to every situation.

JAMILA

Secrets & Sisterhood - Jamila Sozahdah

Sham/Hulu

Known as "Dr. Jamila" to her family, Jamila constantly offers up her medical expertise to her loved ones. Beyond her work as a PA, Jamila works as an entrepreneur, most recently launching, Society In Scrubs, which aims to merge fashion and function to create stylish and practical clothing for healthcare and wellness professionals. Jamila sits on the board of a non-profit organization that supports refugee women and children and she hosts yearly charity galas that bring the community together for a good cause.

SIDDIQA

Secrets & Sisterhood - Siddiqa Sozahdah

Maarten DeBoer/Hulu

Siddiqa works as an ER and OR registered nurse, as well as a businesswoman and humanitarian. She helped Jamila found her brand, which puts a portion proceeds towards generating funds to support refugees around the world. Her sisters know Siddiqa as a fearless spirit who always speaks her mind.

NOOREYA

Secrets & Sisterhood - Nooreya Sozahdah

Maarten DeBoer/Hulu

At her private equity firm, Nooreya focuses on early-stage companies from real estate development to professional soccer franchises. She wants to start a fund to support fellow female minorities and provide opportunities for those who may not have access to traditional investment channels. She meditates daily and loves noodles and all things spicy.

HAMIDA

Secrets & Sisterhood - Hamida Sozahdah

Maarten DeBoer/Hulu

The youngest Sozahdah sister holds a master's degree in psychology and a license in behavioral therapy and works as a therapist for special needs kids and children on the Autism spectrum. She loves traveling and speaks four languages fluently.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

All 10 episodes of Secrets & Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs premiere June 7 on Hulu.

Related Articles
Married at First Sight Nicole Is Thrilled to Make Her Marriage with Chris Official
MAFS' Nicole Is Ready to Make Her Marriage with Chris 'Official' by Changing Her Last Name: 'Act of Choice'
Ariana Madix; Tom Sandoval; Raquel Leviss
Ariana Madix: Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss ‘Had Sex in My Guest Room While I Was Sleeping' Next Door
RHONJ RECAP: Gia Giudice Accuses Joe and Melissa Gorga of 'Trying to Put a Wedge' in Family's Younger Generation
'RHONJ': Gia Giudice Says Relationship with Joe and Melissa Gorga Is 'Over' as Couple 'Completely Burn the Bridge'
SAN MARINO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: (L-R) Jennifer Flavin and Sylvester Stallone attend the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Jennifer Flavin Stallone Wondered 'Who I Am' amid Empty Nest Woes Before Separation from Sylvester Stallone
JoAnna Garcia Swisher
The Ultimatum: Queer Love's JoAnna Garcia Swisher Was 'Profoundly Changed' by Hosting the Show (Exclusive)
Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Celebrates as Son Logan Turns 30
Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Celebrates as Son Logan Turns 29: 'Infinitely Proud of You'
rose byrne seth rogen Platonic
Rose Byrne Says She and Seth Rogen Are Kinder to Each Other Than Their ‘Platonic’ Characters (Exclusive)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Reality TV Personality Ariana Madix attends the Give Them Lala & Friends VIP launch and viewing party at Shopify LA on February 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
Ariana Madix: 'I Don't Know How I Can Trust Anyone Again' After Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss Affair (Exclusive)
Ariana Madix Says She 'Can Handle Anything' amid Split from Tom Sandoval
Ariana Madix Says Her Anxiety Was 'So Bad' After Scandoval Broke: 'It Felt Like Rock Bottom' (Exclusive)
Searching For Soul Food -Chef Alisa Reynolds
Chef Alisa Reynolds Travels the World ‘Searching for Soul Food’ in New Hulu Show (Exclusive)
The Ultimatum: Queer Love: Tiff Won't Compromise for Anyone Who Doesn't Like Their Dog: 'Get the F--- Out'
'The Ultimatum: Queer Love': Tiff Won't Compromise for Anyone Who Doesn't Like Their Dog: 'Get the F--- Out'
duggar kids
Duggar Family Docuseries Producers Reveal Most 'Shocking' Thing They Discovered — and What Didn't Make the Cut
Carl Radke Reveals He Quit Loverboy After Friendship with Kyle Cooke 'Got Complicated'
'Summer House' Reunion: Kyle Knew Bringing Up Carl's Past 'Was Going to Be a Knife to the Heart' (Exclusive)
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughters Praise Her for 45th Birthday amid Divorce: 'Strongest Woman I Know'
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughters Send Birthday Praise amid Divorce: 'Strongest Woman I Know'
josh duggar
Duggar Docuseries Producers Say Josh Is the 'Tip of the Iceberg' in Exposing Family's Sinister Church
Kroy Bieramann attends Gucci Mane Black Tie Gala at St. Regis Atlanta on February 13, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia., Kim Zolciak Biermann at Casino Royale at Havana Club on November 2, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Kroy Biermann 'Is Not Invited' to Kim Zolciak-Biermann's 45th Birthday Celebration with Her Kids (Source)