Nothing says family like deception and conflict.

In PEOPLE's exclusive first trailer for Hulu’s Secrets & Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs, Shaista​​, Halimah, Khadija, Rabya, Shakur, Muzlefa, Jamila, Siddiqa, Nooreya and Hamida Sozahdah reflect on balancing faith and family as one of 10 siblings.

“Having 10 sisters, it’s a tumultuous roller coaster ride,” says Shakur, who’s worked in the entertainment industry for more than 20 years as everything from an actress to a rapper. “And we’re Muslim-American — it’s next level.”

Hulu

Physician associate Jamila says the bond she shares with her sister “is completely unbreakable,” but since some of the women were born in Afghanistan and others were born in the United States after their parents fled to America in the 1980s, not all of the siblings share the same views when it comes to religion.



“We were raised in a very conservative Muslim household,” Nooreya, the director of operations at a private equity firm, explains. “The elder sisters are a little bit more traditional.”

The American-born sisters, who live in Los Angeles, refer to themselves as the “Wolf Pack,” with Shakur as their leader.

“Religion is important to me. And some of the things that they do, frankly I don’t agree with,” third-oldest sister and family financial planner Khadija confesses.

In a voiceover, one of the sisters shares that she has “something big that I’ve been keeping from my sisters.”

“Things blew up and there’s certain things that cannot be unsaid,” Shakur says. “Keep it cute or keep it on mute.”

The trailer shows one of the women have a sonogram performed and lamenting that her life’s journey did not go as planned.



Hulu

“If my mother ever found out, my God,” Shakur says in a confessional interview.

Jamila teases that filming a reality show together may not have been the best decision for the sisters. “We thought doing a reality show would strengthen our bond,” she says in a confessional, “but honestly, I don’t know how we got here.”

Read on for a little bit more about each sister...

SHAISTA

Sham/Hulu

The oldest Sozahdah has worked as a restaurateur for more than two decades, mastering Afghan and Pakistani cuisine. Shaista served as somewhat of second mother to her nine younger sisters and continues to be the backbone and guardian of her family.

HALIMAH

Sham/Hulu

Halimah loves meeting new people and her work as county ombudsman allows her to make sure the people in her community feel heard and have their rights protected. Along with her political work, Halimah volunteers her time to aid numerous education programs.

KHADIJA

Sham/Hulu

Khadija has always been guided by her faith and traditional values. A devoted mom, Khadija can be found cheering on her kids at their sports games and various activities, as well as protecting her sisters and offering guidance when they need it. Khadija will typically be the first and last on the dance floor.

RABYA

Rabya Sozahdah

Rabya has a master’s degree in business administration and focuses on helping people escape poverty and vulnerable situations. Rabya tries to balance her social life and her work commitments, reflecting her strong sense of responsibility and discipline as the fourth born.

SHAKUR

Derek G/Hulu

Along with her various roles in the entertainment industry, Shakur created a docuseries that showcases her family's experiences. Shakur also enjoys flipping and building houses, multi-family apartment complexes and commercial buildings.

MUZLEFA

Sham/Hulu

Muzlefa considers herself steadfastly committed to her Islamic faith and she relies on it as a teacher and the mother of a teenage daughter. Her sisters can count on Muzlefa to bring a balanced perspective to every situation.

JAMILA



Sham/Hulu

Known as "Dr. Jamila" to her family, Jamila constantly offers up her medical expertise to her loved ones. Beyond her work as a PA, Jamila works as an entrepreneur, most recently launching, Society In Scrubs, which aims to merge fashion and function to create stylish and practical clothing for healthcare and wellness professionals. Jamila sits on the board of a non-profit organization that supports refugee women and children and she hosts yearly charity galas that bring the community together for a good cause.

SIDDIQA

Maarten DeBoer/Hulu

Siddiqa works as an ER and OR registered nurse, as well as a businesswoman and humanitarian. She helped Jamila found her brand, which puts a portion proceeds towards generating funds to support refugees around the world. Her sisters know Siddiqa as a fearless spirit who always speaks her mind.

NOOREYA

Maarten DeBoer/Hulu

At her private equity firm, Nooreya focuses on early-stage companies from real estate development to professional soccer franchises. She wants to start a fund to support fellow female minorities and provide opportunities for those who may not have access to traditional investment channels. She meditates daily and loves noodles and all things spicy.

HAMIDA



Maarten DeBoer/Hulu

The youngest Sozahdah sister holds a master's degree in psychology and a license in behavioral therapy and works as a therapist for special needs kids and children on the Autism spectrum. She loves traveling and speaks four languages fluently.

All 10 episodes of Secrets & Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs premiere June 7 on Hulu.