Hulu + Live TV Review: The Closest I’ve Come to Cutting My Cable Service

Channels Hulu + Live TV DirecTV Stream FuboTV ABC ✓ Local Based on location CBS ✓ Premium Based on location Fox ✓ ✓ ✓ NBC ✓ Local Based on location ESPN ✓ ✓ ✓ Bravo ✓ ✓ ✓ Disney ✓ ✓ ✓ Nickelodeon ✓ ✓ ✓ Hallmark ✓ ✓ ✓ FX ✓ ✓ Add-on FS1 ✓ ✓ NFL Network ✓ ✓ CNN ✓ ✓ BBC Premium TNT ✓ ✓ TBS ✓ ✓ TLC ✓ ✓ ✓ HGTV ✓ ✓ ✓ PBS Local Local Univision ✓ Based on location

Disney Bundle

The ad-supported Hulu + Live TV subscription comes with free ad-supported subscriptions to Disney+ and ESPN+, both of which can be accessed via their respective apps using your Hulu login information.

I personally found myself gravitating more towards Disney+ than ESPN+, drawn in primarily by its National Geographic content library as well as some nostalgic animated films and musicals. Disney, of course, is a media giant that produces far more than kids' movies, notably the Marvel and Star Wars franchises. I did use ESPN+, however, to watch Wimbledon. Beyond tennis, I really only watch baseball — more specifically, Yankees games — so the platform isn't particularly useful to me. I typically catch Yankees games via the YES Network, which is not available on Hulu + Live TV, or via MLB.TV, for which I have a separate account that I receive for free through my cell phone carrier.

Both Disney+ and ESPN+ might be targeted to somewhat specific clientele, but since you're getting them for free with your Hulu + Live TV subscription, it doesn't really matter how often you use them. They certainly expand upon Hulu's content library, which makes the subscription price even more attractive. If you upgrade to the ad-free version of Hulu + Live TV, you'll also have an ad-free Disney+ account, but ESPN+ will still be ad-supported.

Hulu + Live TV User Experience

Though I consider myself moderately tech-savvy, I often find it slightly difficult to navigate streaming service apps on TVs, though I typically have much better luck on tablets and phones. But I found Hulu's interface on all platforms to be pretty intuitive. It was easy to peruse different genres of Hulu shows and movies from the main menu screen or the sub-pages. The channel guide was also easy to access and functions the same as cable TV. That said, I usually search for specific shows or movies I want to watch rather than scan and pick.

I also found video quality and loading speeds to be sufficient and didn't notice any lags. Hulu streams most content in 1080p, and most of its original shows and a few other select programs can be watched in 4K Ultra HD if you have a compatible device. Live TV is streamed in either 720p or 1080p, and I was pleasantly surprised that I was able to stream live TV from an airplane equipped with internet. (Thanks, Delta and T-Mobile!)

My one major frustration while testing Hulu + Live TV was with the ads; they were completely disruptive when accessing the content library. Historically, I have opted for ad-free streaming subscriptions, so it was completely jarring to be interrupted four times during an hour-long show (and that doesn't count the pre-show ad). The ad breaks ran anywhere from 15 seconds to a minute and 30 seconds, usually spanning one to three ads. While there was some diversity in the commercials shown during a single episode, the experience may be off-putting to someone who’s used to ad-free viewing. Of course, live TV will always be accompanied by ads, but I think it's worth paying $13 more per month for an uninterrupted on-demand streaming experience.

Free trial

Unlike Hulu’s basic on-demand subscription, Hulu + Live TV does not offer a free trial, so you must pay the full $69.99 for one month of service. However, you can cancel your subscription at any time through your account page. While you will not receive a prorated refund if you cancel early in the month, your account will stay active through the payment date.

Customer Service

Simply put, Hulu customer service does not exist. There is a Help Center that lists commonly asked questions and their answers, and you can also search the database of pre-written guides to Hulu features. If you're still stuck, though, you’ll have to resort to the "Ask the Community" page and generic "Contact Us" pages. The former brings you to a forum where you can pose your questions to the larger community. The latter shows the following message:

We are currently experiencing longer than normal wait times, but an advocate will assist you as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience. While you wait, check out the Help Center for more information on all things Hulu.

But there is no information about how to actually contact Hulu — no phone number, no email, no chat function. So if you're looking to speak with a human at Hulu, you're entirely out of luck.

DVR capabilities

Hulu + Live TV offers cloud-based DVR with unlimited storage, so you can record any number of shows or movies and they’ll remain in your queue for up to nine months. Recordings are linked to individual profiles within your Hulu account, so everyone in the family can create their own DVR library. Because it's a cloud-based DVR service, the recordings are automatically available across all your devices. YouTube TV also offers unlimited DVR recording, while Fubo offers between 250 and 1,000 hours of storage and Sling TV starts at 50 hours of storage with the option to buy more space.

One feature I particularly enjoy with Hulu + Live TV is that you can easily set up recurring recordings of your favorite shows from the individual program's menu page — you don't have to find the show on the live TV guide. So, if I want to DVR all-new episodes of House Hunters International, a show that is not in the Hulu content library but does air regularly on HGTV (a channel included with Hulu + Live TV), I can simply search for the show in the app's search bar, navigate to its menu page, and choose to record either all airings or new airings only.

Parental controls

Parents may be disappointed to learn that Hulu offers limited parental controls, which are based on user profiles. If you set up a "kids" profile, shows and movies rated for a mature audience will automatically be blocked. You can also set the service behind a PIN code, preventing anyone without the code (like kids) from watching Hulu without your supervision.

Offline use

As a frequent traveler, I love to download TV shows and movies to watch offline for when the WiFi isn’t strong enough or when there isn't any WiFi at all. Unfortunately, this is not a possibility when you subscribe to Hulu's ad-supported plans, as you aren't able to view ads offline. If you upgrade to the ad-free plan, however, you can download quite a few TV episodes and movies at a time. There's a limit to how much space you have for downloaded content; in my case, I'm usually able to download an entire 20-something-episode season of The X-Files.

Hulu + Live TV vs. YouTube TV

Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV have very similar offerings for very similar prices: about $70 and $65, respectively. (Note that YouTube TV goes up to $72.99 per month after the first three months.) YouTube TV has about 20 more channels included in its base package, with a particularly strong live sports showing, though Hulu's 85+ channel lineup is robust enough for most viewers. And both services offer unlimited DVR storage.

Where they differ greatly is in their content libraries. Hulu + Live TV gives you access to not only its entire on-demand portfolio, but also to Disney+ and ESPN+’s libraries as well. YouTubeTV only gives you access to YouTube Originals, which is no longer producing new content. Another minor detail is that Hulu allows you to stream on just two devices simultaneously, while YouTube TV supports three concurrent streams. That said, both services allow you to upgrade your subscription to add unlimited screens to your plan.

If you’ll spend most of your time watching live TV, then YouTube TV might be a decent option for you. But if you want a mix of on-demand programming and live TV channels, Hulu is the better pick.

