Hulu + Live TV Review: The Closest I've Come to Cutting My Cable Service I had access to all the content I needed — but the ads put a damper on viewing By Stefanie Waldek Published on August 5, 2023 09:00AM EDT This article was commissioned prior to the WGA/SAG-AFTRA strikes. If you'd like to learn more, click here. In the long-running war between cable and streaming services, I have to admit, I like having cable TV. There were a few years where I was cable-free for one reason or another, but currently, I'm back to my old viewing habits. However, if I were to permanently cut the cord, there's only one service I'd do it for, and that's Hulu + Live TV. Now, if you ask any of my friends about my TV-watching habits, they'll all tell you the same thing: She doesn't watch TV. While it's true that I don’t flock to new shows, I'm still an avid consumer of film and TV — just not the latest and greatest. That said, my husband is an industry guy, which means my household does have a membership to pretty much every service out there. I’m also a travel writer, so I constantly download shows and movies to watch offline while I'm on the go. Since streaming services can typically only be used in your home country, offline viewing is crucial to my user experience when I'm abroad. Plus, I always like to have content downloaded for flights and stays in remote destinations with little to no WiFi. Since we do have cable at home, we only subscribe to Hulu's base plan without ads, so I was excited to try the live TV function for the purpose of this review. And I have to say, I'm very impressed. But, as with most things, there’s always room for improvement. Subscribe on hulu.com Tester Profile Name: Stefanie WaldekMy streaming habits: I might watch a show or a movie one or two nights per week, but I primarily binge when I'm traveling.What I like to watch: Most of my streaming habits revolve around reruns of The X-Files, documentaries or docu-series, and live baseball and tennis. I've been known to indulge in a musical or two, too.No. of hours spent testing: 30 How We Tested Hulu + Live TV I watched Hulu for 30 hours over the course of three weeks, testing out the streamer’s content library and live TV service, as well as ESPN+ and Disney+, which were both included in my Hulu subscription. I switched between platforms across all services, watching on a smart TV, an iPad, and an iPhone. During this time, I solely watched Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ programming, skipping other streaming services in order to fully immerse myself in the available content. The most important criteria for me in reviewing Hulu + Live TV were the breadth of content in the on-demand library and the diversity of the live TV channel lineup. My streaming interests are wide-ranging — I love a good home renovation show just as much as I love a movie musical or a documentary about a serial killer — so I prefer to have as robust of a library as possible. As for TV, my needs are few, but I wanted to ensure there were channels that would appeal to my husband, too. I also weighed the DVR capabilities, the impact of ads, and the offline capabilities. I don't personally use DVR in my everyday life, since most things I want to watch can be found on-demand, but it’s a helpful feature if a show you love isn't on a streaming platform — you can essentially build your own library via DVR. Ads and offline capabilities, however, are extremely important to me. When streaming content, I despise the interruption of ads, though I don't mind it so much on live TV. And, as I mentioned, offline viewing is the primary way I consume film and TV, notably when I'm traveling for work. YouTube TV Review: Can the Streaming Service Really Replace Cable? Stefanie Waldek Hulu + Live TV Key Specs What You Need To Know Our rating: 4.3 out of 5 starsBase price: $69.99/monthFree trial? NoNo. of plans: 2No. of concurrent streams: 2Ad-free plan? YesOption to record? Yes Pros & Cons ProsExtensive library of on-demand content and solid TV channel lineupPrice is comparable to other live TV streamers, with the added bonus of on-demand contentUnlimited DVR function means you can record as much content as you wantConvenient cross-platform functionality allows for effortless switching between devices, including recorded content ConsAds are overwhelming and distracting for on-demand streamingYou cannot download content for offline viewingNo option for a free trial with live TV Hulu + Live TV Cost There are two Hulu plans with live TV: the ad-supported version ($69.99/month) and the ad-free version ($82.99/month). Overall, this is an exceptionally good value considering that other live-streaming services, like YouTube TV, cost roughly the same but don’t offer as much on-demand content. Plus, Hulu + Live TV comes with ESPN+ and Disney+, which broadens the offerings even further. If you’d like even more content, you can select add-ons that range from $4.99 (the Español bundle) to $15.99 (the Max app) per month. While I tested the ad-supported version of Hulu + Live TV, I would absolutely pay $13 more per month for the ad-free version, as I still think it's a great value for the amount of content you're able to access across three streaming platforms with the added benefit of no commercials. Sign Up Now on hulu.com Compare base prices across competitors: Hulu + Live TV DirecTV Stream FuboTV Sling TV YouTube TV $69.99+/month $74.99+/month $74.99+/month $40+/month $72.99+/month Top Shows on Hulu + Live TV It's an overused statement, but Hulu really does have something for everyone. While perusing the offerings, I came across pretty much every genre of film and TV, with content that’s suitable for a wide range of ages. When I set my account up, I added my favorite show, The X-Files, to my profile, along with my genre preferences, which resulted in Hulu recommending shows like Law & Order: SVU, American Horror Stories (a Hulu original show), and Monsterquest. It also recommended throwback shows like The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show. Kids will be able to watch hits like Peppa Pig and Paw Patrol, not to mention '90s shows like Hey Arnold! and Rugrats. For reality TV lovers, there's plenty of Kardashian content, plus The Bachelor, Love Island, Dance Moms, and RuPaul's Drag Race. Finally, Hulu has original programming, including The Handmaid's Tale, The Great, Only Murders in the Building, and The Bear. This list barely scratches the surface of the TV shows available on Hulu — I could dive deep into true crime, anime, and nature shows, too. You'll Never Run Out of Things to Watch with These 10 Streaming Bundles Channels Hulu has an impressive spread of more than 85 TV channels in its primary lineup, including major news networks across the political spectrum; entertainment channels like HGTV, TLC, Bravo, and BET; educational channels like NASA, National Geographic, and Smithsonian Channel; sports channels like ESPN and FS1; and kids channels like Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network. There are also local channels available depending on your zip code; in mine, I had eight options, which was more than enough to cover my local news needs. (Truthfully, I keep in tune with local happenings primarily through social media groups for my area.) Stefanie Waldek If you want more, you can select from streaming bundles and add-ons like Español, sports, entertainment, and premium channels. Of those, most viewers would likely gravitate towards Español if you speak Spanish or the premium channels (Max, Showtime, Starz, and Cinemax) if you're something of a film or TV buff. I personally don't have the need for any of these add-ons, but my household does have a separate Max subscription that's primarily used by my husband. Compare channel lineups across base plans: Channels Hulu + Live TV DirecTV Stream FuboTV ABC ✓ Local Based on location CBS ✓ Premium Based on location Fox ✓ ✓ ✓ NBC ✓ Local Based on location ESPN ✓ ✓ ✓ Bravo ✓ ✓ ✓ Disney ✓ ✓ ✓ Nickelodeon ✓ ✓ ✓ Hallmark ✓ ✓ ✓ FX ✓ ✓ Add-on FS1 ✓ ✓ NFL Network ✓ ✓ CNN ✓ ✓ BBC Premium TNT ✓ ✓ TBS ✓ ✓ TLC ✓ ✓ ✓ HGTV ✓ ✓ ✓ PBS Local Local Univision ✓ Based on location Disney Bundle The ad-supported Hulu + Live TV subscription comes with free ad-supported subscriptions to Disney+ and ESPN+, both of which can be accessed via their respective apps using your Hulu login information. I personally found myself gravitating more towards Disney+ than ESPN+, drawn in primarily by its National Geographic content library as well as some nostalgic animated films and musicals. Disney, of course, is a media giant that produces far more than kids' movies, notably the Marvel and Star Wars franchises. I did use ESPN+, however, to watch Wimbledon. Beyond tennis, I really only watch baseball — more specifically, Yankees games — so the platform isn't particularly useful to me. I typically catch Yankees games via the YES Network, which is not available on Hulu + Live TV, or via MLB.TV, for which I have a separate account that I receive for free through my cell phone carrier. Both Disney+ and ESPN+ might be targeted to somewhat specific clientele, but since you're getting them for free with your Hulu + Live TV subscription, it doesn't really matter how often you use them. They certainly expand upon Hulu's content library, which makes the subscription price even more attractive. If you upgrade to the ad-free version of Hulu + Live TV, you'll also have an ad-free Disney+ account, but ESPN+ will still be ad-supported. Hulu + Live TV User Experience Though I consider myself moderately tech-savvy, I often find it slightly difficult to navigate streaming service apps on TVs, though I typically have much better luck on tablets and phones. But I found Hulu's interface on all platforms to be pretty intuitive. It was easy to peruse different genres of Hulu shows and movies from the main menu screen or the sub-pages. The channel guide was also easy to access and functions the same as cable TV. That said, I usually search for specific shows or movies I want to watch rather than scan and pick. I also found video quality and loading speeds to be sufficient and didn't notice any lags. Hulu streams most content in 1080p, and most of its original shows and a few other select programs can be watched in 4K Ultra HD if you have a compatible device. Live TV is streamed in either 720p or 1080p, and I was pleasantly surprised that I was able to stream live TV from an airplane equipped with internet. (Thanks, Delta and T-Mobile!) My one major frustration while testing Hulu + Live TV was with the ads; they were completely disruptive when accessing the content library. Historically, I have opted for ad-free streaming subscriptions, so it was completely jarring to be interrupted four times during an hour-long show (and that doesn't count the pre-show ad). The ad breaks ran anywhere from 15 seconds to a minute and 30 seconds, usually spanning one to three ads. While there was some diversity in the commercials shown during a single episode, the experience may be off-putting to someone who’s used to ad-free viewing. Of course, live TV will always be accompanied by ads, but I think it's worth paying $13 more per month for an uninterrupted on-demand streaming experience. Free trial Unlike Hulu’s basic on-demand subscription, Hulu + Live TV does not offer a free trial, so you must pay the full $69.99 for one month of service. However, you can cancel your subscription at any time through your account page. While you will not receive a prorated refund if you cancel early in the month, your account will stay active through the payment date. Customer Service Simply put, Hulu customer service does not exist. There is a Help Center that lists commonly asked questions and their answers, and you can also search the database of pre-written guides to Hulu features. If you're still stuck, though, you’ll have to resort to the "Ask the Community" page and generic "Contact Us" pages. The former brings you to a forum where you can pose your questions to the larger community. The latter shows the following message: We are currently experiencing longer than normal wait times, but an advocate will assist you as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience. While you wait, check out the Help Center for more information on all things Hulu. But there is no information about how to actually contact Hulu — no phone number, no email, no chat function. So if you're looking to speak with a human at Hulu, you're entirely out of luck. DVR capabilities Hulu + Live TV offers cloud-based DVR with unlimited storage, so you can record any number of shows or movies and they’ll remain in your queue for up to nine months. Recordings are linked to individual profiles within your Hulu account, so everyone in the family can create their own DVR library. Because it's a cloud-based DVR service, the recordings are automatically available across all your devices. YouTube TV also offers unlimited DVR recording, while Fubo offers between 250 and 1,000 hours of storage and Sling TV starts at 50 hours of storage with the option to buy more space. One feature I particularly enjoy with Hulu + Live TV is that you can easily set up recurring recordings of your favorite shows from the individual program's menu page — you don't have to find the show on the live TV guide. So, if I want to DVR all-new episodes of House Hunters International, a show that is not in the Hulu content library but does air regularly on HGTV (a channel included with Hulu + Live TV), I can simply search for the show in the app's search bar, navigate to its menu page, and choose to record either all airings or new airings only. Parental controls Parents may be disappointed to learn that Hulu offers limited parental controls, which are based on user profiles. If you set up a "kids" profile, shows and movies rated for a mature audience will automatically be blocked. You can also set the service behind a PIN code, preventing anyone without the code (like kids) from watching Hulu without your supervision. Offline use As a frequent traveler, I love to download TV shows and movies to watch offline for when the WiFi isn’t strong enough or when there isn't any WiFi at all. Unfortunately, this is not a possibility when you subscribe to Hulu's ad-supported plans, as you aren't able to view ads offline. If you upgrade to the ad-free plan, however, you can download quite a few TV episodes and movies at a time. There's a limit to how much space you have for downloaded content; in my case, I'm usually able to download an entire 20-something-episode season of The X-Files. If You Love Watching Sports, You Should Check Out These Streaming Services Hulu + Live TV vs. YouTube TV Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV have very similar offerings for very similar prices: about $70 and $65, respectively. (Note that YouTube TV goes up to $72.99 per month after the first three months.) YouTube TV has about 20 more channels included in its base package, with a particularly strong live sports showing, though Hulu's 85+ channel lineup is robust enough for most viewers. And both services offer unlimited DVR storage. Where they differ greatly is in their content libraries. Hulu + Live TV gives you access to not only its entire on-demand portfolio, but also to Disney+ and ESPN+’s libraries as well. YouTubeTV only gives you access to YouTube Originals, which is no longer producing new content. Another minor detail is that Hulu allows you to stream on just two devices simultaneously, while YouTube TV supports three concurrent streams. That said, both services allow you to upgrade your subscription to add unlimited screens to your plan. If you’ll spend most of your time watching live TV, then YouTube TV might be a decent option for you. But if you want a mix of on-demand programming and live TV channels, Hulu is the better pick. Service Hulu + Live TV YouTube TV Plans - Hulu (with ads) + Live TV with Disney+ & ESPN+: $69.99/month- Hulu (no ads) + Live TV with Disney+ & ESPN+: $82.99/month - Base plan: $64.99/month (first three months) then $72.99/month- Spanish plan: $34.99/month- NFL Sunday Ticket: Starting at $363.99 Add-ons - Español add-on: $4.99/month- Entertainment add-on: $7.99/month- Sports add-on: $9.99/month- Premium networks: $9.99–$15.99/month- Unlimited screens add-on: $9.99/month - Sports Plus: $10.99/month- Spanish Plus: $14.99/month- Entertainment Plus: $29.99/month- Premium networks: From $1.99/month- 4K Plus with unlimited screens: $9.99/month Sign Up for Hulu Is Hulu + Live TV Worth It? Overall, yes, Hulu + Live TV is worth the subscription for most viewers, and especially for those looking to cancel their cable service. It has many of the major TV channels, plus an unlimited DVR function for you to effectively create your own content library. And for a price comparable to other live TV subscriptions, you get access to over 85 channels as well as ESPN+ and Disney+’s streaming platforms. I also found Hulu's interface to be particularly intuitive, which makes for easy viewing. Stefanie Waldek Sign Up Now The only reason I won't remain a subscriber to this specific plan is because my cable service is included with my rent. Instead, I'll return to the ad-free base plan ($14.99/month), which covers my needs. (I also have a separate Disney+ subscription, but I didn't use the ESPN+ account enough to warrant its own subscription.) If I were to remain with Hulu + Live TV, I would immediately upgrade to the ad-free version for an extra $13 per month, not only to skip the annoying ads, but to also have offline viewing capabilities. Our Testing Methodology Overall, Hulu + Live TV earns a 4.3 out of 5 stars based on how the service performed in the following categories: Factors What It Means Rating (1-5) Content library The service offers a large variety of TV shows and movies across many different genres to suit a wide range of tastes. 5 Original programming The service offers a strong lineup of original content that can't be streamed anywhere else. 4.5 Price and value The monthly price of the service is fair based on the amount and quality of content you're getting. The cost is consistent, or more affordable, than competitors'. 5 Free trial The service offers a free trial that gives an accurate preview of what's included in the monthly subscription. 1 Channel selection The service provides a diverse selection of channels, including local, sports, news, entertainment, and kids options. For channels not included in the service's base plan, the streamer offers them as add-ons. 5 Streaming quality The service offers HD and/or 4K streaming options. 5 Features (description may change based on the type of streamer being reviewed) How the platform's features, such as DVR functionality, simultaneous streams, offline viewing, parental controls, and customized recommendations, compare to competitors'. 4.5 Plan options The service has multiple tiers to choose from, including an ad-free plan, to fit different budgets. 5 User experience The platform's interface is easy to navigate and its settings can be changed without much hassle. 