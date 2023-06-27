'Futurama' Returns – Again! – with First Trailer of New Season Debuting on Hulu

The gang is back and better than ever!



Hulu dropped its first official trailer for the long-awaited revival of the Emmy award-winning animated series Futurama. Fans will be able to revisit their favorite characters as soon as season 11 of the Matt Groening-created comedy premieres on July 24, featuring the original voice cast reprising their roles.

The trailer for the upcoming season — which will consist of 10 episodes airing weekly — opens with Fry and his pals entering a corporate building with a giant "Fulu" sign, jokingly mocking their new streaming home Hulu.

"Welcome to your new home," says leading man Fry (voiced by Billy West) as he wraps his arm around girlfriend Leela (voiced by Katey Sagal), who responds, "Our new home."

From there, the clip teases an assortment of chaos to come, including how the gang miraculously "survived a massive disruption in the flow of time." There's even a "new virus" reminiscent of COVID-19 that emerges, leading Professor Hubert J. Farnsworth (also voiced by West) to create an awkward Q-tip swabbing test to "see who's infected."

"That looks kind of fun," says Dr. John A. Zoidberg (also voiced by West). "I can't wait to do it hundreds of times!"

As for what else is to come, the Futurama crew also appears to embark on a "lawless" journey through Crypto Country as well as encounter a series of terrifying monsters.

Following its initial debut on Fox, the series' reruns aired on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim until it was later picked up by Comedy Central from 2010-2013. After a 10-year hiatus, Hulu announced in February 2022 it had ordered 20 episodes of the animated show.

According to the show’s official synopsis, season 11 will give fans "payoffs to decades-long mysteries — including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler's litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy's tadpoles."

In addition to longstanding story arcs, the series will tackle plotlines that include a “new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture and streaming TV.”

The cast also includes John DiMaggio, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr and David Herman. The series will be executive produced by Groening, David X. Cohen, Ken Keeler and Claudia Katz.

Futurama originally premiered in 1999, gaining a cult following as well as acclaim. The animated series has won two Primetime Emmy Awards for outstanding animated program.

The show follows a New York City pizza delivery boy named Philip J. Fry who accidentally freezes himself in a cryogenic chamber in 1999 and is defrosted in the year 3000. Finding himself in what is now called New New York, he meets a robot named Bender who becomes his best friend and inevitably falls in love with a cyclops named Leela. The trio work for the Planet Express Delivery Company, which was founded by Fry’s distant nephew, Professor Hubert Farnsworth.

Alongside an accountant named Hermes Conrad, Farnsworth’s assistant Amy Wong and an alien lobster named Dr. John Zoidberg, the gang finds themselves partaking in exciting new adventures that take place all around the universe.

Season 11 of Futurama premieres on Hulu on July 24.