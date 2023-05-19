The Latest Hulu Deal Lets You Subscribe for Just $2 a Month — That's 74% Off

Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces.

Published on May 19, 2023

Ready to keep up with Kim Kardashian and the rest of her family in the newest season of The Kardashians? Or are you looking to dive into a new juicy drama? To celebrate National Streaming Day, Hulu is offering a great introductory deal for new and eligible returning subscribers for a limited time.

Starting today through May 27 at 2:59 a.m. ET, you can get your first three months of Hulu's ad-supported plan for just $2 per month; that’s a whopping 74 percent off the regular price. So, if you haven’t ever used the streaming service yet or canceled your account recently (at least over a month ago), you can sign up now and score the special deal. The subscription will auto-renew after three months at its full price of $8, unless you choose to cancel before the renewal date.

The deal comes just in time for exciting new Hulu Original premieres like the remake of White Men Can’t Jump starring Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls, season 3 of The Kardashians and The Great, along with limited-time specials and access to exclusive livestreams of Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, and Lollapalooza. 

If you haven't added Hulu to your streaming options yet, it’s worth noting that the streamer’s selection of television shows and movies has significantly expanded. There's an engaging catalog of streamable content from binge-worthy shows, including Hulu originals such as Welcome to Chippendales, The Handmaid's Tale, Tell Me Lies, Only Murders in the Building, and How I Met Your Father.

You can also catch up on popular scripted shows from other networks, like ABC's drama A Million Little Things, which aired its series finale earlier this month, Emmy Award-winning comedy Abbot Elementary, FX's hit comedy-dramaThe Bear, and reality shows such as The Bachelor and The Bachelorette

So, if you've been holding off on joining Hulu or reactivating your account, now's the perfect time to subscribe. Sign up now before this limited-time offer ends.

