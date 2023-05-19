Lifestyle The Latest Hulu Deal Lets You Subscribe for Just $2 a Month — That's 74% Off Catch new seasons of shows like 'The Kardashians' and 'the Bear' By Toni Sutton Toni Sutton Website Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 19, 2023 10:56 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Getty Images Ready to keep up with Kim Kardashian and the rest of her family in the newest season of The Kardashians? Or are you looking to dive into a new juicy drama? To celebrate National Streaming Day, Hulu is offering a great introductory deal for new and eligible returning subscribers for a limited time. Starting today through May 27 at 2:59 a.m. ET, you can get your first three months of Hulu's ad-supported plan for just $2 per month; that’s a whopping 74 percent off the regular price. So, if you haven’t ever used the streaming service yet or canceled your account recently (at least over a month ago), you can sign up now and score the special deal. The subscription will auto-renew after three months at its full price of $8, unless you choose to cancel before the renewal date. The deal comes just in time for exciting new Hulu Original premieres like the remake of White Men Can’t Jump starring Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls, season 3 of The Kardashians and The Great, along with limited-time specials and access to exclusive livestreams of Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, and Lollapalooza. Hulu Buy It! Hulu with Ads, $2 per month for three months; at hulu.com The Best Movies on Hulu to Stream Now If you haven't added Hulu to your streaming options yet, it’s worth noting that the streamer’s selection of television shows and movies has significantly expanded. There's an engaging catalog of streamable content from binge-worthy shows, including Hulu originals such as Welcome to Chippendales, The Handmaid's Tale, Tell Me Lies, Only Murders in the Building, and How I Met Your Father. You can also catch up on popular scripted shows from other networks, like ABC's drama A Million Little Things, which aired its series finale earlier this month, Emmy Award-winning comedy Abbot Elementary, FX's hit comedy-dramaThe Bear, and reality shows such as The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. So, if you've been holding off on joining Hulu or reactivating your account, now's the perfect time to subscribe. Sign up now before this limited-time offer ends. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Jennifer Coolidge Says This Now-Ubiquitous Skincare Wand Makes You Glow Like You 'Rolled Around on the Moon' Hollywood's Favorite Skincare Wand Just Got an Upgrade That Makes It Even More Powerful and User-Friendly This $9 Hanes T-Shirt Looks Just Like the Ones Jennifer Lawrence, Katie Holmes, and More Celebs Are Wearing