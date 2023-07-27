Hulk Hogan Spotted Out with New Fiancée Sky Daily After Announcing Engagement: See the Ring!

Hulk Hogan and his new fiancée, Sky Daily, are not hiding their love — or her new jewelry.

The couple, who announced their engagement earlier this week, was spotted stepping out for a romantic dinner at Latitude 38 in Clearwater, Florida, on Thursday. As Daily brushed aside her hair, her sparkling engagement ring was visible on her finger.

The “Hulkster,” 69, told TMZ that he proposed to Daily, 45, at a restaurant in Tampa, Florida, last week and “was very nervous.”

During a speech at a friend’s wedding over the weekend, the retired professional wrestler first shared that he and Daily are planning on tying the knot. “I asked Sky to marry me, and she was crazy enough to say yes, brother,” Hogan said in a video shared by Daily on Instagram.

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, has been dating Daily, a yoga instructor, for over a year.

The couple were celebrating their friends Corin Nemec and Sabrina Nova’s wedding when Hogan shared the story of how they met — along with the engagement news — during his speech, according to the Los Angeles Times.

With his signature blonde handlebar mustache and a black bandana and suit jacket to match, the wrestler shared with the guests how he and Daily hit it off that fateful night of their meeting. Hogan had ordered a drink for a group of women Daily was socializing with and when one of her friends thanked him, he asked, “Who’s the blonde?”

“So I spotted Sky and we sat down, we talked,” he continued in the video. "And then when I got in my car, there was just bang, bang, bang, bang on the window. It scared the hell out of me, so I put the window down.”

He revealed that Nova chased after Hogan’s car as he was driving away and tapped on his window to urge him to go on another date with Daily, saying “She’s a nice girl!” Hogan and Daily were seated in the front row, right before the bride, during the wedding.

“It made me think twice about just ghosting and going home and never calling,” he said.



Hogan told TMZ that Daily has three children of her own and that he quickly got along with all of them.

Three weeks ago, Hogan shared a photo of himself and Daily at the beach, writing: “It always seems just perfect, like she’s always been here.”

The professional wrestling legend has been married twice before, raising two kids — Brooke, 35, and Nick, 32 — with first wife Linda Hogan. Hogan and Linda were married from 1983 until they divorced in 2009.

Hogan married his second wife, Jennifer McDaniel, in 2010, but filed for divorce in October 2021 after nearly 11 years of marriage. He revealed in 2022 that they had split after he was spotted out with Daily.

"Yo Maniacs just for the record, the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky, I am officially divorced," the former WWE star tweeted last year. "Sorry I thought everyone already knew, love my Maniacs4Life."