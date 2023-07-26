Hulk Hogan Announces He's Engaged to Yoga Instructor Sky Daily: 'She Was Crazy Enough to Say Yes'

Hulk Hogan is engaged!



During a speech at a friend’s wedding over the weekend, the retired professional wrestler shared that he and girlfriend Sky Daily are planning on tying the knot, according to multiple reports.

The “Hulkster,” 69, confirmed the news to TMZ and said he proposed to Daily, 45, last week at a restaurant in Tampa, Florida. The former WWE Champion was reportedly “very nervous,” according to the outlet.



“I asked Sky to marry me, and she was crazy enough to say yes, brother,” Hogan said in a now-deleted video shared on Instagram, according to CNN and the Los Angeles Times.

Sky Daily and Hulk Hogan. Hulk Hogan/Instagram

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, has been dating Daily, a yoga instructor, for more than a year.



The couple were celebrating their friends’ Corin Nemec and Sabrina Nova’s wedding over the weekend when Hogan shared his own news during his speech, according to the Times.

The wrestler — wearing a black bandana and matching suit jacket with his trademark blonde handlebar mustache on full display — told the wedding audience that he met Daily after buying her a drink when she was out with Nova one night.

He shared that Nova later ran out to Hogan’s car as he was leaving and banged on his window to tell him he should pursue another date with Daily, he reportedly said. Hogan and Daily sat front row, in front of the bride, during this past weekend’s ceremony.

Hogan told TMZ that Daily has three children of her own and said he immediately got along great with all of them.

Three weeks ago, Hogan shared a photo of himself and Daily at the beach, writing: “It always seems just perfect, like she’s always been here.”

The famed pro wrestler has been married twice before, sharing two kids — Brooke, 35, and Nick, 32 — with first wife Linda Hogan. He and Linda were married from 1983 until they divorced in 2009.



Hogan then Jennifer McDaniel in 2010, separating in 2021.