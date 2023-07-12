Fans Go Wild as Hugh Jackman Shows Off Freshly Cut Wolverine Hair

Jackman was photographed earlier this week in London filming on the set with Ryan Reynolds for 'Deadpool 3'

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 12, 2023 01:43PM EDT
Hugh Jackman new haircut for Wolverine
Photo:

hughjackman/Instagram; Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Hugh Jackman has the internet buzzing with his new look.

The Emmy and Tony award winner, 54, shared a photo on Wednesday of his new sleek haircut, which many fans were quick to point out looked very similar to the style his Marvel character Wolverine wears, as he is set to star in Deadpool 3

In the snap, Jackman shot the camera a smoldering look, while wearing a gray shirt that had a few pieces of hair sticking on it. He also sported a full beard, which is also another signature feature of his popular comic book character. 

“… when you’ve had a haircut and are desperate to shower,” he captioned the post. 

The post prompted several fans in his comments to exclaim that Wolverine was back, including one person who wrote, “The one and only Wolverine 🔥🤩” Another person commented with a line from his movie, “What the hell are you, ‘The Wolverine.’”

The new photo comes as Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, 46, were spotted filming on the set of the latest Deadpool movie in London. 

The photos show Reynolds completely immersed in his red-and-black Deadpool costume, while Jackman appears as his longtime X-Men series lead Logan/Wolverine in a bright yellow jumpsuit with blue accents. In one snapshot, Jackman donned sunglasses and could be seen smiling as he and Reynolds chatted, while another image showcased Logan getting angry — with CGI claws presumably on the way.

Hugh Jackman X-Men - The Last Stand - 2006
Hugh Jackman in costume as Wolverine.

20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock 

"Don't blink," both men simply wrote as a caption to their respective Instagram Stories, including small animations of their characters below the photo as well.

The third Deadpool movie began production in London in May, as The Hollywood Reporter reported at the time. It is expected to mark the title character's full introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as Reynolds and Jackman's first time working together within a Marvel movie since Reynolds appeared as a different version of Deadpool in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Reynolds and Jackman first announced that Wolverine will appear in the next Deadpool movie back in September in a video shared on social media.

"When I keep thinking of me and Ryan, of Deadpool and Wolverine, which are classic comic-book rivals, there's also a dynamic that I've never really got to do before as Wolverine," Jackman said of the upcoming movie during an appearance on Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? in January. 

He added, "I just thought, 'This is gonna be fun. Something I've never done before. I can't wait.'"

