Hugh Jackman Enjoys 'Cheat Meal' After Hinting at 'The Great British Baking Show' Appearance

Hugh Jackman is trading in his Wolverine claws for a sweet tooth!

The Greatest Showman actor, 54, shared a carousel of images on Instagram Sunday, showcasing his meal of two waffle concoctions — one sweet and one savory — as well as an overflowing shake.

Jackman also shared a photo of the menu at the restaurant he dined at, The Waffle House in Norwich, United Kingdom, and a smiling fork-in-hand snapshot of himself.

“Happy cheat meal to me!” the star captioned his social media post. “Nooo! I did not share. And I’m not sorry. #wafflehousenorwich.”



Jackman shared his British “cheat meal” post just a day after teasing an appearance on The Great British Baking Show.

On Saturday, the Australian actor shared a handful of photos on Instagram, captioned “The week that was.”

The X-Men star's recap included a smiling hat-and-sunglasses selfie, some wildlife shots and a wine photo.

He rounded off the post with a snapshot of what appeared to be The Great British Bake Off set, sparking rumors that he will appear on the reality show.

“You're on The Bake Off ??” one fan commented on the post, while another joked, “Deadpool vs Wolverine, bake off edition.”

The latter comment is a reference to Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, who recently visited the baking show set with wife Blake Lively.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this year, Reynolds, 46, shared a snapshot with hosts of the series Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, which he captioned, “A full and unconditional hug of pure serotonin.”

Shortly after, Hollywood commented "Great catching up …" on the actor’s post, and shared a photo of him alongside 35–year-old Lively.

"Sorry Prue, Blake (@blakelively) has taken your seat,” the host joked in the post. “Welcome to cake corner Blake 😁#legendinthetent #getbaking @vancityreynolds.”