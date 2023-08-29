Hugh Jackman Puts Out Public Plea to Help Him Connect with Blind Middle School Student

The actor reposted a video of a blind student named Ashton who was starting a new year at middle school

By
Gabrielle Rockson
Profile picture
Gabrielle Rockson
Gabrielle Rockson is a staff writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She joined PEOPLE in 2023 and covers entertainment and human interest stories. Her previous work can be found in OK! Magazine, MyLondon, GRM Daily, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 29, 2023 09:23AM EDT
Hugh Jackman The Son 10 24 22
Hugh Jackman at a screening of The Son in New York City on Oct. 24, 2022. Photo:

Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images

Hugh Jackman is putting out a public plea.

On Monday, the Wolverine actor reposted a video from the Good News Movement asking fans to help connect him with the young boy in the clip.

The video, which was originally posted on Our Blind Side's Instagram page, showcases a young boy named Ashton who is blind and starting middle school.

“Hi everyone here at @goodnews_movement,” Jackman, 54, wrote over his repost of the video on his Instagram Story. “If you know how I can be in touch with Ashton please dm me. I’d like to wish him an amazing new school year."

He concluded, "Thanks for the help! HJ.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Hugh Jackman shares video from OurBlindSide - Ashton starts middle school
Hugh Jackman's repost of the video about middle-school student Ashton.

Hugh Jackman/OurBlindSide/Instagram

Showcasing the student walking through school hallways with a white cane, the video also includes Ashton’s mother encouraging parents to teach their children about blind students, and asks children to include others who have disabilities.

"Inclusion starts at home and parents should talk to their kids about these things before sending them to school every year. It will make a difference for my son if you have these kind of talks with your kids," the caption on the original post read, in part.

“Teach them to not only be kind but to look past differences this year and make a new friend like my son,” Ashton’s mother also wrote over the video.

The video has gone viral on social media, with many highlighting the importance of teaching children to be kind and include others who may not look or act like them.

Jackman’s Instagram Story plea comes after his showcase of “cheat meals.” The star has recently been using his Instagram to reveal his meals at different restaurants.

Sharing a post on Monday, Jackman announced that he enjoyed two burgers at Gordon Ramsay Burger in London. His snaps also included onion rings and mac and cheese from the restaurant as he filmed himself asking where chef Gordon Ramsay was.

“My social media has morphed into a food blog or vlog or both?” the Greatest Showman actor's caption read. “@gordongram we’re backkkkkk! PS I also had 2 burgers but ate them before taking the photo.”

Back in July, Jackman shared more pictures from Gordon Ramsay Burger, while asking fans to “not walk” but run to the London-based restaurant if they’re in the area.

Related Articles
Robert Downey Jr celebrates 18 years with wife Susan
Robert Downey Jr. Celebrates 18 Years of Marriage with Wife Susan Downey: ‘Love Still in Bloom’
Orlando Bloom was seen leaving Nobu Restaurant without Katy Perry after a solo sushi lunch by the beach
Orlando Bloom Enjoys Solo Lunch at Nobu After Saint-Tropez Vacation with Fiancée Katy Perry
Denis Villeneuve attends the UK Special Screening of "Dune" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on October 18, 2021 in London, England
'Dune' Director Denis Villeneuve Says 'There Are Words on Paper' for a Third Movie
Lupita Nyong'o Shares Emotional Tribute to Chadwick Boseman 3 Years After His Death
Lupita Nyong'o Remembers Chadwick Boseman's 'Suave Flare' in Emotional Tribute 3 Years After His Death
Kevin Costner attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons
Kevin Costner Returns to Santa Barbara After Ex Christine Requests $175K in Monthly Child Support
Olivier Martinez, Halle Berry
Halle Berry Is 'Relieved' Her Divorce from Olivier Martinez Is Settled: 'Ready to Move On' (Exclusive Source)
Halle Berry and Van Hunt attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards
Halle Berry Is the 'Happiest' with 'Soulmate' Van Hunt: They're on 'Another Level' (Exclusive Source)
Zachary Levi and girlfriend Caroline Tyler spotted walking around Toronto after Zachary attended the Toronto Fan Expo where he signed autographs for fans.
Zachary Levi and Girlfriend Caroline Tyler Laugh Together as They Step Out in Toronto: Photo
Cardi B Shares Sweet Pics of âPrettyâ Daughter Kulture and âCuteâ Son Wave
Cardi B Shares Sweet Pics of 'Pretty' Daughter Kulture and 'Cute' Son Wave
Meghan Trainor Streamy Awards 08 27 23
Meghan Trainor Jokes About 'Groundhog Day' Routine as Mom of 2 Kids: 'I'm Going to Go Crazy' (Exclusive)
Barbie movie Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie
'Barbie' Becomes Warner Bros.' Biggest Movie of All Time as It Hits $1.34 Billion at Worldwide Box Office
Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy Marks Husband Ben Falcone's 50th Birthday: 'I'd Marry This Guy All Over Again'
Ryan Reynolds Shares 'Love' and 'Awe' for Wife Blake Lively on Her Birthday
Ryan Reynolds Shares 'Love' and 'Awe' for Blake Lively on Her Birthday: 'You Hung the Damn Moon'
Christine Costner, Kevin Costner
Kevin Costner's Ex Claims His 'Vast Estate' Grew from $100M to $400M During Their Marriage
Paul Feig Mourns Friend Who Was Shot and Killed for Having Pride Flag in Her Shop: 'An Absolute Tragedy'
Paul Feig Says ‘Fear and Intolerance’ Killed His Friend Lauri Carleton in Pride Flag Dispute (Exclusive)
Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner attend the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.
Kevin Costner 'Does Not Know for a Fact' If Ex Christine Had Affair but 'He Engaged in None'