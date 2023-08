Hugh Jackman Puts Out Public Plea to Help Him Connect with Blind Middle School Student

Hugh Jackman is putting out a public plea.

On Monday, the Wolverine actor reposted a video from the Good News Movement asking fans to help connect him with the young boy in the clip.

The video, which was originally posted on Our Blind Side's Instagram page, showcases a young boy named Ashton who is blind and starting middle school.

“Hi everyone here at @goodnews_movement,” Jackman, 54, wrote over his repost of the video on his Instagram Story. “If you know how I can be in touch with Ashton please dm me. I’d like to wish him an amazing new school year."

He concluded, "Thanks for the help! HJ.”



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Hugh Jackman's repost of the video about middle-school student Ashton. Hugh Jackman/OurBlindSide/Instagram

Showcasing the student walking through school hallways with a white cane, the video also includes Ashton’s mother encouraging parents to teach their children about blind students, and asks children to include others who have disabilities.

"Inclusion starts at home and parents should talk to their kids about these things before sending them to school every year. It will make a difference for my son if you have these kind of talks with your kids," the caption on the original post read, in part.

“Teach them to not only be kind but to look past differences this year and make a new friend like my son,” Ashton’s mother also wrote over the video.

The video has gone viral on social media, with many highlighting the importance of teaching children to be kind and include others who may not look or act like them.



Jackman’s Instagram Story plea comes after his showcase of “cheat meals.” The star has recently been using his Instagram to reveal his meals at different restaurants.

Sharing a post on Monday, Jackman announced that he enjoyed two burgers at Gordon Ramsay Burger in London. His snaps also included onion rings and mac and cheese from the restaurant as he filmed himself asking where chef Gordon Ramsay was.

“My social media has morphed into a food blog or vlog or both?” the Greatest Showman actor's caption read. “@gordongram we’re backkkkkk! PS I also had 2 burgers but ate them before taking the photo.”

Back in July, Jackman shared more pictures from Gordon Ramsay Burger, while asking fans to “not walk” but run to the London-based restaurant if they’re in the area.