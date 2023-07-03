Hugh Grant Says He's a Fan of BLACKPINK: 'Rabid Blink Now'

The actor joked that he "slept with my heart hammer" after seeing the K-pop group perform live in London on Sunday

Hugh Grant is in BLACKPINK's area!

It seems the Bridget Jones's Diary star, 62, can now be counted among the popular K-pop group's millions of fans. On Monday, the British actor revealed in a tweet that he was part of the crowd packing London's BST Hyde Park festival to see the four-member South Korean girl band perform live on Sunday.

"Very grateful to three eleven year olds for taking me to see @BLACKPINK yesterday," Grant wrote, seemingly referring to his daughter Tabitha, 11, and her friends.

"Am rabid Blink now," he continued, using the affectionate nickname the group has for its massive fan base. He then joked, "Slept with my heart hammer," a nod to the pink hammer-shaped light sticks known as BI-Ping-Bong that have become a signature of BLACKPINK's concerts.

BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK performs at Coachella on April 22.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella

According to Metro UK, the Glass Onion star took in the show from an elevated area reserved for celebrities and other VIPs, and some fans even reported that he was sporting a BLACKPINK hoodie.

BLACKPINK — consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa — made history on Sunday by becoming the first Korean group to headline a major UK festival. They performed for a sold-out audience of 65,000 fans, delivering some of their biggest chart-toppers including "Pink Venom," How You Like That" and "DDU-DU DDU-DU."

In addition to Tabitha, whom he shares with his actress ex Tinglan Hong, Grant has four other children. He and Hong are also parents to son Felix Chang, 9, and he and wife Anna Eberstein share son John Mungo, 10, as well as a 6-year-old daughter and a 5-year-old child whose names have not been released publicly.

SANTA MONICA, CA - DECEMBER 11: Hugh Grant (R) and Anna Elisabet Eberstein attend The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 11, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Hugh Grant and his wife Anna Eberstein share three kids. Frazer Harrison/Getty

The father of five's next movie role will see him tackling a kid-friendly favorite. At CinemaCon 2023 in April, it was revealed that the Dungeons & Dragons star will portray one of Willy Wonka's Oompa Loompas in Wonka, the upcoming Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel featuring Timothée Chalamet as the fictional eccentric chocolatier.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I think it's the first time people saw Hugh Grant as the Oompa Loompa," Chalamet told an audience after a trailer for the upcoming movie played at the movie convention. "It was a trip. Hugh is one of our greats … it was a dream to work with him."

Director Paul King also said Grant's Oompa Loompa character was "no taller than knee high" in the film at the event, according to Entertainment Weekly.

