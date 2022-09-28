These are the 10 Best Huda Products of 2022

Like your first eyeshadow palette or first tube of mascara, a noteworthy marker in any beauty addict's life is the first beauty account they followed on Instagram. As for me? Huda Beauty is where I turned to get my beauty bucket filled. The makeup hack videos served as conversation starters among me and my beauty-obsessed friends while the posts of perfectly-blended eyeshadow looks and clean lip swatches helped me decide my next purchase and discover new favorites. Ultimately, the Huda Beauty community allowed me to tap into my creative side when it came to beauty, and also kept me up to date on the latest beauty gadgets and trends. Now, what was once just an entertaining and informative Instagram account has become a world-famous brand that's dominated the beauty industry (and our makeup vanities) with their slew of complexion, eye, and lip offerings.

Though the coveted brand has nearly 51 million Instagram followers to date, Huda Beauty didn't intend on becoming one of the fastest-growing beauty lines of its time. "When we started the blog, I honestly never envisioned that we would have a [beauty brand]," says Huda Beauty founder Huda Kattan, who notes that her sisters and online community were the real sources of inspiration behind the brand. "My followers had been asking me to start selling my custom false lashes, so Mona ultimately convinced me to just go for it and Alya came in to finance me $6,000 to get things going," Kattan explains. "At the time, we never anticipated that we were laying the groundwork for what is now Huda Beauty, and the brand simply wouldn't exist without the support of my sisters and online family."

Though the industry may be flooded with celebrity- and influencer-founded brands, Huda Beauty sets itself apart by making sure that cultivating an accepting community is at the core of everything they do. "One of the reasons I got into the beauty world was because I didn’t see the representation of people like me almost anywhere," says Kattan. "With Huda Beauty, my goal was to create a safe, embracing, and beautiful space that welcomed and uplifted people around the world no matter who they were, where they came from, or what they looked like."

This pillar of inclusivity, combined with Kattan's years of working as a makeup artist and her background as a social media mogul are what paved the brand's success. "After working as a makeup artist for a few years, I was exposed to countless brands, products, and techniques, which ultimately helped me identify the gaps in the market," Kattan tells People. "Social media is also a major factor in our success — it's at the heart of everything that we do and we never underestimate its influence and power."

Read on for our favorite Huda Beauty products.