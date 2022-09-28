These are the 10 Best Huda Products of 2022

Shopping These are the 10 Best Huda Beauty Products of 2022 This insta-famous beauty brand is worth the hype By Michelle Rostamian Michelle Rostamian Michelle Rostamian is a freelance beauty, wellness, and lifestyle writer with nearly 10 years of experience in the beauty industry and bylines at PEOPLE, Byrdie, Real Simple, InStyle, and more. She began her career in the beauty industry as a publicist and content writer representing makeup and skincare brands as well as industry professionals. She formerly was a social media marketer. Michelle graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles with a B.A. in Communications. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 28, 2022 03:02 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Sephora Like your first eyeshadow palette or first tube of mascara, a noteworthy marker in any beauty addict's life is the first beauty account they followed on Instagram. As for me? Huda Beauty is where I turned to get my beauty bucket filled. The makeup hack videos served as conversation starters among me and my beauty-obsessed friends while the posts of perfectly-blended eyeshadow looks and clean lip swatches helped me decide my next purchase and discover new favorites. Ultimately, the Huda Beauty community allowed me to tap into my creative side when it came to beauty, and also kept me up to date on the latest beauty gadgets and trends. Now, what was once just an entertaining and informative Instagram account has become a world-famous brand that's dominated the beauty industry (and our makeup vanities) with their slew of complexion, eye, and lip offerings. Though the coveted brand has nearly 51 million Instagram followers to date, Huda Beauty didn't intend on becoming one of the fastest-growing beauty lines of its time. "When we started the blog, I honestly never envisioned that we would have a [beauty brand]," says Huda Beauty founder Huda Kattan, who notes that her sisters and online community were the real sources of inspiration behind the brand. "My followers had been asking me to start selling my custom false lashes, so Mona ultimately convinced me to just go for it and Alya came in to finance me $6,000 to get things going," Kattan explains. "At the time, we never anticipated that we were laying the groundwork for what is now Huda Beauty, and the brand simply wouldn't exist without the support of my sisters and online family." Though the industry may be flooded with celebrity- and influencer-founded brands, Huda Beauty sets itself apart by making sure that cultivating an accepting community is at the core of everything they do. "One of the reasons I got into the beauty world was because I didn’t see the representation of people like me almost anywhere," says Kattan. "With Huda Beauty, my goal was to create a safe, embracing, and beautiful space that welcomed and uplifted people around the world no matter who they were, where they came from, or what they looked like." This pillar of inclusivity, combined with Kattan's years of working as a makeup artist and her background as a social media mogul are what paved the brand's success. "After working as a makeup artist for a few years, I was exposed to countless brands, products, and techniques, which ultimately helped me identify the gaps in the market," Kattan tells People. "Social media is also a major factor in our success — it's at the heart of everything that we do and we never underestimate its influence and power." Read on for our favorite Huda Beauty products. Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Luminous Matte Liquid Concealer 4.9 Huda Beauty View On Sephora View On Hudabeauty.com A luminous matte concealer may sound contradicting, but it's the finish you never knew you needed — until now. Topping the charts as Kattan's favorite complexion product from her line, the founder touts the formula as being the most blendable, buildable, and comfortable one she's ever used. Any skin type can benefit from this concealer — it's laced with vitamin E and sweet almond oil to keep the under eye area hydrated (perfect for dry-skinned folks), but boasts a 14-hour weartime that'll withstand sweat and water (so won't slip off throughout the day if you're oily). It has a second skin-like finish, not to mention, as with all Huda Beauty complexion products, comes in an impressive shade range (there are 29 hues to choose from). When it comes to application, Kattan recommends working in layers." I always try to use less concealer than I think I need, and always wait a few minutes for it to set before blending with a brush or damp sponge — this allows you to build up the coverage without it looking cakey or adding extra texture," she explains. Price at time of publish: $29 Type: Concealer | Size: 0.3 ounces | Shades Available: 28 Huda Beauty Giselle Classic False Lashes #1 4 Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora I'd be remiss not to include the Samantha #7 false eyelashes, which was my first foray into the brand back in 2016. It's a dramatic lash no doubt (with double-layered lashes of different lengths to show for it), but it's among the brand's most natural styles that flatters all eye shapes. I find myself reaching for this style no matter what look I'm going for — whether I'm trying to dress up my daytime eyes or I'm pairing it with a glamorous smokey eye and a smudged out lower lash line. Either way, my natural lashes never feel heavy when I wear them, and I always end up with a "your lashes but better" type of look. Price at time of publish: $20 Type: False lashes | Size: Standard | Shades Available: 5 Huda Beauty Liquid Matte Ultra-Comfort Transfer-Proof Lipstick Sephora View On Sephora View On Kohls.com The only thing worse than a liquid lipstick that cracks throughout the day is one that forces you to go back and forth when applying. That's why we're major fans of this one-swipe wonder, which features a newly revamped formula that's creamier, more comfortable, and more pigmented than its predecessor. You won't have to worry about flaking, smudging, or transferring with this formula — just take your pick from a library of 16 shades, apply with one swipe, and you're set. Dealing with extremely dry lips? Kattan recommends priming your lips with a scrub to get rid of flakes before applying a thin layer of the lipstick. Then, "wait 30 seconds for the color to set and intensify to a matte finish," says Kattan. Price at time of publish: $21 Type: Lipstick | Size: 0.14 ounces | Shades Available: 16 Huda Beauty Loose Baking & Setting Powder Sephora View On Sephora Is there anything this loose baking powder can't do? Not only does the skin-hugging formula neutralize dark circles and brighten your highlight points, but it effectively blurs those teeny-tiny lines underneath the eyes and swiftly conceals enlarged pores. If you're concerned with your makeup moving throughout the day, the finely-milled powder also sets your makeup into place for all-day wear. It comes in eight different shades that'll suit all complexions, from fair to rich, and delivers a non-cakey finish so smooth you won't miss the Instagram filters. Price at time of publish: $35 Type: Setting powder | Size: 0.71 ounces | Shades Available: 9 Huda Beauty Nude Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette Sephora View On Sephora View On Cultbeauty.com View On Kohls.com Neutral eyeshadow palette, but make it interesting. If you're yawning at the mere idea of another neutral eyeshadow palette, hear us out. This one features nine toasty shades that are suited for neutral days and beyond — that's all thanks to the mix of glistening shimmers, striking metallics, and ultra-blendable matte shades that work for any occasion. Beyond the finishes, the shade range is also impressive — the palette is brimming with warm browns, sexy coppers, and dusty mauves that complement every eye color. Price at time of publish: $29 Type: Eyeshadow | Size: Standard | Shades Available: 18; 3 palettes with 9 shades each Huda Beauty Quick ‘N Easy Precision Liquid Liner Sephora View On Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Selfridges.com Whether you're following a #wingedeyeliner tutorial or you have your cat eye technique down pat, having an easy-to-use eyeliner in your arsenal is a must. Cue this precision liquid eyeliner, which is expertly-crafted with a 0.03mm fine brush tip that's firm but flexible, giving you full control of your wings, geometric liner, and everything in between. It comes in two shades (black and brown), dries down to a matte finish, and disperses the ideal amount of product as you apply it (for less clean-up post-application, of course). As for the inspo behind the eyeliner? It came from Kattan's need for a go-to option that wouldn't budge. "When creating this product, I made sure the formula was waterproof, sweat-proof, smudge-proof, transfer-proof, and flake-proof," she notes. Needless to say, if you need your makeup to last, this is the liner to sport. Here's how she recommends nailing your wing: "Instead of starting your wing from the edge of your waterline, my secret for the perfect wing is to go just above the edge of the waterline to create a slightly lifted effect. I also like to create the shape of each wing before I finish drawing along my lash line — this ensures both wings are symmetrical." Price at time of publish: $19 Type: Eyeliner | Size: 0.3 ounces | Shades Available: 2 Huda Beauty Lip Contour 2.0 Automatic Matte Lip Pencil Sephora View On Sephora View On Kohls.com This lip pencil is versatility in its purest form — not only does it extend the wear of whatever you put on top, but because of its opacity and velvet matte finish, it looks good on its own too. It lasts up to nine hours (and will even stay put if you'll be eating or drinking), and contains a soybean and licorice complex that keeps your lips nourished and comfortable from workday to Happy Hour. Another thing that adds to its cool-factor: it has a sharpener on one end, making it the perfect one-and-done product to throw in your travel makeup bag. Price at time of publish: $31.87 Type: Lip pencil | Size: 0.71 ounces | Shades Available: 12 Huda Beauty GloWish MultiDew Vegan Skin Tint 5 Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Cultbeauty.com When the worlds of makeup and skincare intertwine, remarkable things happen — as is the case with this multi-purpose skin tint, which will do more than just even out your skin tone. Its formula is meant to brighten up a dull complexion and keep skin hydrated, all without feeling heavy or appearing caked up on the skin. The star-studded list of ingredients is enough to make you want to nixx your pre-makeup skincare routine (aside from SPF, of course), as it includes squalane to hydrate, red bell pepper extract to protect against blue light damage, and Damascus rose oil to calm irritation. Beyond this, the formula dries down to a dewy (read: not sticky) finish for instantly radiant skin. TL;DR: If the day calls for a light veil of coverage, this formula will become a staple. Price at time of publish: $37 Type: Liquid foundation | Size: 1.35 ounces | Shades Available: 15 Huda Beauty Legit Lashes Double-Ended Volumizing and Lengthening Mascara Sephora View On Sephora View On Kohls.com Sparse, straight lashes? Don't know her. This do-it-all fiber mascara doesn't leave any lashes behind as it instantly grabs onto each hair for maximum volume and length. On one end you'll find a cone-shaped brush meant for pumping up the volume (we're also major fans of the tip of this brush, which makes it easy to get to those often tough-to-reach spots like the inner corners and lower lashes). On the other end is a curved brush that's dedicated to curling and lengthening. Use each side on its own or combine the two — either way, you'll be left with a more wide-eyed look. Price at time of publish: $29 Type: Mascara | Size: 0.28 ounces | Shades Available: 1 Huda Beauty GloWish Soft Radiance Vegan Bronzing Powder 4.9 Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Feelunique.com What delivers a lit-from-within glow, goes on silky-smooth, and blends to perfection? This luminous bronzing powder, of course. It gives off a radiant finish (sans chunky glitters), and because the pigments are so fine, it won't apply chalky or uneven. From light to deep tan, there's a shade for everyone. Plus, you can dust it onto your eyelids for a monochromatic bronzey look. Pick this one up if you're looking to complement your tan. Price at time of publish: $31 Type: Bronzing powder | Size: Standard | Shades Available: 5 Frequently Asked Questions Where is Huda Beauty made? Huda Beauty is a Dubai-based brand. Their first batch of products was sold at the Sephora in Dubai Mall in 2013. When purchasing Huda Beauty products, make sure you buy from a trusted retailer. Are Huda Beauty products cruelty-free? According to the brand’s website, all of their products are not certified as cruelty-free products, but they reassure us by confirming that “we do not conduct or commission animal testing on ingredients, formulations or finished products.” Are Huda Beauty products vegan? While not every Huda Beauty product is classified as vegan, a good amount of their products are made without animal by-products or animal-derived ingredients. You can view the full list of Huda Beauty vegan products on their website. 