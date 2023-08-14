90 Day's Kalani Committed the Ultimate 'Betrayal' by Cashing Her 'Hall Pass' to Get Even for Asuelu's Cheating

90 Day Fiancé's Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa are at a crossroads in their marriage due to infidelity on both sides.

On Monday’s premiere of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Kalani, 35, revealed during group therapy that she and Asuelu, 28, were at the retreat because of “a lot of issues with infidelity” that they want to "figure out" for the sake of their children.

She started to break down what happened between the pair that led them to this moment. “Asuelu went to Samoa to visit his dad," she explained. "While he was there, he was going out all the time and drinking, and one of the nights he went drinking, he supposedly just kissed someone.”

Kalani found out about the incident when he inquired about his “white” tongue on FaceTime, which she said was a yeast infection. “There's only certain ways you can get it. You either kiss someone [on the mouth] or you kiss someone down there,” she explained, motioning to her genitals.

“But he said it was just a mouth kiss. I told him to please tell me the full truth. Then he disclosed that someone had offered to give him a blowjob, and he accepted it,” she further revealed.

TLC (2)

"I told him, ‘That's a wrap. I don't want to do this anymore. I can't deal with that.’ So then to make it even or fair, he said I could have a hall pass and I could go kiss someone if I wanted to. But he only told me that because he thought I wouldn't do anything," she continued.

However, Kalanai admitted that she “did take the hall pass.” Asuelu shared that “it's really hard because I give her the permission to go kiss somebody. When I say that, I have trust for her that she's not going to do that.”

“I don't understand how someone can tell you you can do something and you do it and then they're upset. You gave me a hall pass, I took it,” Kalani fired back.

Bringing herself to tears, she went on to explain: “I was a virgin when I met him and I was almost 29 years old, so I trusted him and I loved him and I gave him literally everything."

She later dropped a major truth bomb: “I wanted to come here to fully come clean to him. I was waiting for therapy to tell him. Asuelu offered to let me kiss someone. So I got to know this other guy. We did kiss each other. It escalated further to oral sex and then after that it escalated into actual sex.”

“It's so painful because today I saw her still texting him, still talking to him even though they broke up. She still has this relationship connection,” Asuelu said in front of the group. He then told the cameras, “I'm more worried about how serious things [are] with her and the other guy.”

In her own confessional, Kalana shared: “I met this guy that I ended up kissing on social media. I didn't really think it would go any further than like a date and a kiss. But we ended up making a real connection and that's something that's been missing in my marriage for years now.”

“I'm here to figure out a lot of things," she continued. "I don't really know what to do with the other guy. I don't really know what to do with my marriage. I want to make it work. I just have a bunch of conflicted feelings.”

TLC

After relationship trauma expert Dr. Janie Lacy noted that “there’s been betrayal” as the therapists wrapped up the session, Kalani checked in with her husband while walking back to their room.

“I just feel hurt. I understand why you're doing that. This is really challenging for me. I don't know if you forgive me for what I did,” Asuelu said.

“You didn't even say sorry. You were just like, ‘It's not a big deal,’” Kalani claimed. She later wondered why her tryst was “that upsetting” considering Asuelu “wouldn’t even care” if she was physically intimate with another person.

He defended himself by saying that he’s “not trying to be with the person” he cheated with and wants to “make things work” with his wife.

“I never meant to stay in touch with this guy, but I'm also not the type of person that can sleep with someone and just forget about it," Kalani confessed to the cameras. "I'm torn because I really want to make my marriage work with Asuelu but I also can't seem to bring myself to forgive him."

However, she was “hopeful that we can build from here and move on.” But in the room, Asuelu asked her who was better in bed: him or the “other guy.”

TLC

She ultimately explained, “Your selfishness and how self-centered you are in your everyday life about like, ‘Let me do this and let me do that and leave my wife to do everything,’ you do that also sexually. So everything revolves around you.”

After they went back and forth about her response, Kalani tearfully admitted that the reason she is “pissed off” is because he has “no idea how I feel" about "everything that you've done."

“Even the questions you're asking, you're not saying like, ‘Oh, what did I do to make you feel that way? What did I do to go to someone else?’” she continued. “I didn't want to be with the people. I only wanted to be with you know.”

“I feel like you want to be with him,” Asuelu said, to which Kalani responded, “I don't know what I want.”

The episode ended on a cliffhanger with Asuelu asking her, “Do you really have feelings for him?”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.