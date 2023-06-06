Human Rights Campaign Declares First-Ever 'National State of Emergency' for LGBTQ+ Community

The announcement, the group said, comes amid "an unprecedented and dangerous spike in anti-LGBTQ+ legislative assaults sweeping state houses this year"

By
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee headshot
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee is a Politics Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for three years. Her work has previously appeared in The Washington Post, Buzzfeed, Eater, and other outlets.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 6, 2023 12:30 PM
Montana State Capitol protesting anti-LGBTQ+ legislation
Photo: Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP

Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ+ advocacy group, on Tuesday announced that it had "officially declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ people in the United States for the first time" in history. The announcement, HRC said, comes amid "an unprecedented and dangerous spike in anti-LGBTQ+ legislative assaults sweeping state houses this year."

The organization also on Tuesday released a report detailing the more-than 75 anti-LGBTQ+ bills that have been signed into law in 2023 — double the number signed last year.

Across the nation, conservative state lawmakers are advancing — and passing — bills that take direct aim at the healthcare and pronouns used by members of the transgender community; measures that govern the way children and school staff can discuss LGBTQ+ topics (in some cases, banning discussion of them altogether); and laws that restrict drag performances.

HRC also released a guidebook for the LGBTQ+ community outlining a summary of state laws as well as health and safety resources for those traveling to or living in areas where the bills have been passed.

In a statement, the group's president, Kelley Robinson, said, “There is an imminent threat to the health and safety of millions of LGBTQ+ people and families, who are living every day in uncertainty and fear. Our number one priority will always be ensuring that LGBTQ+ people are safe and have the tools they need to defend and protect themselves against acts of hostility, discrimination and — in the most extreme cases — violence."

Chicago Area Drag Queens March In Protest Over Police Killing Of George Floyd, Tony McDade and Breonna Taylor
Getty

According to the HRC, more than 525 anti-LGBTQ+ measures were introduced in 41 states in recent months. Of those, more than 220 explicitly targeted transgender people.

Among the measures that have been passed across the country are transgender sports bans in 21 states, gender-affirming care bans in 20 states, and bathroom bans in nine states.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The HRC's state of emergency comes just weeks after The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and LGBTQ+ activist group Equality Florida issued travel advisories for Florida, saying the state and its Republican governor are "openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals."

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters at a campaign rally at the Cheyenne Saloon on November 7, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. DeSantis faces U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) in his re-election bid in tomorrow's general election. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via AP)
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via AP

In May, Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis — who has built a legacy of targeting the queer and trans community — signed sweeping anti-LGBTQ legislation, including a measure directly targeting drag shows and another that forbids classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in all grades, K-12. That measure has led to an uptick in book bans in the state, with some parents filing complaints about books that mention any topic they deem to be controversial.

The book bans aren't only relegated to Florida, though. Advocacy group PEN America says that, during the first half of the 2022-23 school year, some 1,477 individual books have been banned across the country, an increase of 28% compared to the prior six months.

Related Articles
Elliot Page attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards
Elliot Page Reveals He Suffered Transphobic Attack Last Year: 'I Don't Feel Comfortable Like I Used to'
Close up of Bible on table
Utah School District Bans Bible for ‘Vulgarity and Violence,’ Which Violates a GOP-Backed State Law
Melissa McCarthy attends the 2023 WeHo Pride Parade
See All the Stars Celebrating at Pride Events in 2023
Chris Licht, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CNN Worldwide attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on December 11, 2022
CNN Boss Chris Licht Tells Staff ‘Sorry’ for Losing Their Trust, Says He’ll ‘Fight Like Hell’ to Win It Back
Attorney Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at the New York State Capitol, May 14, 2019, in Albany, N.Y. Kennedy Jr., an anti-vaccine activist and scion of one of the countryâs most famous political families, is running for president. Kennedy, a Democrat, filed a statement of candidacy Wednesday, April 6, 2023, with the Federal Election Commission.
RFK Jr.’s Instagram Account Reinstated More than 2 Years After COVID-19 Misinformation Got Him Banned
Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost Condemns Gov. Ron DeSantis During Surprise Paramore Concert Appearance
Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost Condemns Gov. Ron DeSantis During Surprise Paramore Concert Appearance
Bill Clinton and Dr. Ruth
Dr. Ruth Still Takes Pride in Helping Convince 'Handsome, Tall' Bill Clinton to Run for President (Exclusive)
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Gillette Stadium on May 19, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Taylor Swift Kicks Off Pride Month with Speech at Chicago Concert: 'This Is a Safe Space for You'
jojo siwa promo pic
JoJo Siwa Lets Her 'Inner Elton' Out in Support of Elton John's New Rocket Fund: 'Such a Beautiful Thing' (Exclusive)
Republican Representative from Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene holds a press conference to say she visited the Holocaust Museum and wanted to express remorse for comparing mask-wearing to the Holocaust outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 14 June 2021
Marjorie Taylor Greene Posts Transphobic Tweet on First Day of Pride Month
First Lady Betty Ford poses with Rosalynn Carter in the Blue Room prior to departing the White House for the Capitol and the inauguration of Jimmy Carter as 39th President on January 20, 1977
Inside Rosalynn Carter and Betty Ford's Unstoppable 40-Year Friendship: 'A Formidable Duo'
Sen. Markwayne Mullin attends the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing
GOP Senator Criticizing Kids' Books About Race and Diversity Says 'I Don't Want Reality' During Hearing
Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., participates in the news conference outside the Capitol on the on the Affordable Insulin Now Act vote in the House of Representatives on Thursday, March 31, 2022.
Rep. Angie Craig's Attacker, Who She Fended Off with Hot Coffee, Pleads Guilty
ormer San Diego Padres player Steve Garvey is introduced during Tony Gwynn's retirement ceremonies following his final game versus the Colorado Rockies at Qualcomm Stadium October 7, 2001 in San Diego, California. The Federal Trade Commission is suing the former Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres first baseman for the $1.1 million he received for endorsing the Enforma weight-loss system in infomercials in 1999 and 2000. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)
Former L.A. Dodger Steve Garvey Is Reportedly Considering Running for U.S. Senate as a Republican
Joe Biden speech
President Biden Falls During U.S. Air Force Academy Commencement: 'He's Fine,' Says White House
Portrait of former US First Ladies, seated from left, Lady Bird Johnson, Pat Nixon, Rosalynn Carter, and Betty Ford and, standing from left, Nancy Reagan and First Lady Barbara Bush, as they pose together at the opening of the Ronald Reagan Library, Simi Valley, California, November 4, 1991
The Most Iconic Moments Between Former First Ladies Caught on Camera