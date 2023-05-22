This Sand-Resistant Beach Bag Is 'Spacious' and 'Lightweight,' and It's Just $15 Right Now

“This is one of my favorite Amazon purchases”

By
Casey Clark
Casey Clark
Casey Clark

Casey Clark is a writer who covers beauty, style, mental health, and commerce. She has been a writer for nearly three years and has been featured in PEOPLE, InStyle, Byrdie, Real Simple, Brides and more. She's constantly working to test trends and review the newest products to make navigating the online shopping space easier. Casey attended Hofstra University and graduated magna cum laude with a journalism degree and minors in public relations and creative writing.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 22, 2023 08:30 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

beach bag TOUT
Photo:

People / Reese Herrington

While it’s not quite beach season yet, there’s nothing wrong with getting those vacation essentials ready early. You may already have a go-to bathing suit and reliable sunscreen ready to go, but you’ll also want to have a reliable beach bag on deck. 

The Hoxis Mesh Beach Tote is on sale at Amazon for $15 right now, and shoppers are flocking to it — more than 1,000 Amazon shoppers have bought it within the last week, to be exact. 

Made from a nylon and polyester blend, the mesh beach bag boasts a simple design with its no-closure top that allows for easy access to towels, flip-flops, cover-ups, and other pool and beach necessities. Plus, the bag is sand-resistant, so you don’t need to worry about pesky sand sticking to the outside of the tote and coming home with you. It’s available in 13 colors, including gray, lavender, tan, and more, so you can easily match the bag to your bathing suit. 

HOXIS Mesh Beach Tote

Amazon

Buy It! Hoxis Mesh Beach Tote in Tan, $15.21 (orig. $16.90); amazon.com

The “very spacious” beach bag measures 17.3 inches by 15.7 inches by 5 inches and is “great for the price,” as shoppers have shared in reviews. It’s an Amazon best-seller that’s racked up more than 4,000 perfect ratings, too.

One shopper explained they “used it on a cruise for when we got off at the ports” and added, “It held everything I needed, and it didn’t hurt to carry. It was very lightweight and easy to store when I wasn’t using it.”

An additional reviewer raved about how the bag is great for travel, and wrote, “[It’s] super easy to pack down, expands to fit everything, and is durably constructed so it doesn’t fall apart, stretch, or get weird when packed full.” A final shopper simply wrote: “This is one of my favorite Amazon purchases. I am thinking of maybe getting it in different colors.”

Head to Amazon and snap up the Hoxis Mesh Beach Tote while it’s on sale. 

HOXIS Mesh Beach Tote Womens Shoulder Handbag

Amazon

Buy It! Hoxis Mesh Beach Tote in Lavender, $15.21 (orig. $16.90); amazon.com

HOXIS Mesh Beach Tote

Amazon

Buy It! Hoxis Mesh Beach Tote in Cream Beige, $15.21 (orig. $16.90); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Jennifer Garner Brooks Shoes Tout
Jennifer Garner Keeps Wearing the Running Shoes Shoppers and PEOPLE Editors Swear by for Unrivaled Comfort
amzf dress tout
This ‘Stunning’ Maxi Dress with Pockets Just Debuted on Amazon, and It’s Already on Sale
Eomenie swimsuit Tout
Amazon Shoppers Feel 'Confident' in This Best-Selling One-Piece Swimsuit — and It's Marked Down Today
Related Articles
Cariuma White Canvas Sneaker Drop
This Celebrity-Worn Sneaker Brand Just Dropped an Ultra-Comfy Style in Summer's Favorite Color
Rosyclo Cloud Slides Tout
These Cloud Slides That Come in 19 Colors Are Popular on Amazon — and You Can Get Them for 50% Off Right Now
Nordstrom Rack Massive Swimsuit Sale Tout
We Scoured Nordstrom Rack's Massive Early Memorial Day Sale for the Best Deals on Swimwear — Up to 65% Off
Sundresses Fashion Item Roundup Tout
Summer Sundresses Are on Sale at Amazon Ahead of Memorial Day — and All of These Pretty Picks Are Under $50
Spanx Sale Tout
Spanx Put These Flattering Summer Shorts on Sale Just in Time for Memorial Day Weekend
Gilt Longchamp Sale Tout
Longchamp Bags Like the Ones We’ve Seen Kate Middleton Carry Are as Little as $90 for One More Day
Katie Holmes 2022 Tribeca Festival
Katie Holmes’ Airy White Maxi Skirt Is the Breathable Summer Style You Should Be Buying Now
J. Crew Early Sale Tout
J.Crew Marked Down Hundreds of Summer-Ready Styles for an Additional 50% Off Ahead of Memorial Day
Jennifer Aniston attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's 'Murder Mystery 2'
Jennifer Aniston's Relaxed Jeans Are Summer-Friendly, and You Can Get a Similar Pair Starting at Just $18
ZESICA Boho Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress Tout
This ‘Lightweight and Flowy’ Maxi Dress Is a Go-To for Hot Days, and It’s Up to 56% Off at Amazon
Katie holmes, Reese witherspoon and Gwenyth paltrow in birkenstocks
This Birkenstock Sale Has Celebrity-Worn Styles Starting at Just $60
WISELIFE Storage Bags Tout
Maximize Closet Space with ‘Roomy’ Storage Bags That Are on Sale for Less Than $5 Apiece
SJP crossbody bag Tout
Sarah Jessica Parker's Hands-Free Bag Has One Detail That Makes It Even Easier to Carry
Amazon Best Selling Cover Ups Tout
8 Swimsuit Cover-Ups Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying — All Under $35
Priyanka Chopra Jonas White Flowy Dress Tout
Priyanka Chopra's Breezy White Dress Is the Perfect Summer Style — and These Similar Options Are Under $100
Nordstrom Early MDW Sale Tout
There Are Thousands of Limited-Time Deals at Nordstrom's Secret Sale — and They're Up to 72% Off