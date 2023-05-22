This Sand-Resistant Beach Bag Is 'Spacious' and 'Lightweight,' and It's Just $15 Right Now

While it’s not quite beach season yet, there’s nothing wrong with getting those vacation essentials ready early. You may already have a go-to bathing suit and reliable sunscreen ready to go, but you’ll also want to have a reliable beach bag on deck.

The Hoxis Mesh Beach Tote is on sale at Amazon for $15 right now, and shoppers are flocking to it — more than 1,000 Amazon shoppers have bought it within the last week, to be exact.

Made from a nylon and polyester blend, the mesh beach bag boasts a simple design with its no-closure top that allows for easy access to towels, flip-flops, cover-ups, and other pool and beach necessities. Plus, the bag is sand-resistant, so you don’t need to worry about pesky sand sticking to the outside of the tote and coming home with you. It’s available in 13 colors, including gray, lavender, tan, and more, so you can easily match the bag to your bathing suit.

Amazon

Buy It! Hoxis Mesh Beach Tote in Tan, $15.21 (orig. $16.90); amazon.com

The “very spacious” beach bag measures 17.3 inches by 15.7 inches by 5 inches and is “great for the price,” as shoppers have shared in reviews. It’s an Amazon best-seller that’s racked up more than 4,000 perfect ratings, too.

One shopper explained they “used it on a cruise for when we got off at the ports” and added, “It held everything I needed, and it didn’t hurt to carry. It was very lightweight and easy to store when I wasn’t using it.”

An additional reviewer raved about how the bag is great for travel, and wrote, “[It’s] super easy to pack down, expands to fit everything, and is durably constructed so it doesn’t fall apart, stretch, or get weird when packed full.” A final shopper simply wrote: “This is one of my favorite Amazon purchases. I am thinking of maybe getting it in different colors.”

Head to Amazon and snap up the Hoxis Mesh Beach Tote while it’s on sale.

Amazon

Buy It! Hoxis Mesh Beach Tote in Lavender, $15.21 (orig. $16.90); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Hoxis Mesh Beach Tote in Cream Beige, $15.21 (orig. $16.90); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.