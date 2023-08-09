Howard Hughes' L.A. Mansion, Featured in 'The Aviator,' Listed for Sale for $23M

The director and pilot lived in the home when he produced two of his most iconic films, 'Hell’s Angels' and 'Scarface'

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 9, 2023 06:14PM EDT
Howard Hughes Mansion for Sale
Howard Hughes' former mansion, which he lived in when he he produced two of his most iconic films, 'Hell’s Angels' and 'Scarface,' is for sale for $23 million. Photo:

Noel Kleinman; Bettmann Archive/Getty

Howard Hughes’ historic Los Angeles mansion is on the market!

The billionaire and film director, who died in 1976, inhabited the home for about a decade. During that period, he produced two of his most iconic films, Hell’s Angels (1930) and Scarface (1932).

Hughes’ former L.A. estate was also featured in the 2004 biopic The Aviator, which starred Leonardo DiCaprio as the famed producer and pilot during Hollywood's golden era. 

Howard Hughes' Mansion for Sale

Noel Kleinman

Designed in 1926 by famed architect Roland E. Coate, the mansion was originally built for wealthy socialite Eva K. Fudger and, in the past century, it has passed through several hands. Its current owners are former film producer Ash Shah and his wife Niroupa Shah.

After purchasing the L.A. residence in 2011 for $6.3 million, Shah, the restaurateur behind Danny Trejo's numerous food-related brands, and his wife have now listed the 10,179-square-foot estate for $23 million with F. Ron Smith and David Berg of Smith & Berg Partners.

Howard Hughes' Mansion for Sale

Noel Kleinman

The Shahs spent the past decade restoring, updating and expanding the home (it measured up at about 9,000 square feet when they moved in), changes they discussed with The New York Times in 2015.

When the family updated the historic home, which the outlet called a “sprawling Spanish Colonial hacienda,” they attempted to make changes without sacrificing its vintage charm.

“We just modernized it and tried to make it a little brighter,” Niroupa told The New York Times.

Howard Hughes' Mansion for Sale

Noel Kleinman

The eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom home is situated on a private, over-half-acre lot that provides not only golf course views (it is located on Wilshire Country Club’s 8th green) but also glimpses at the Hollywood Hills and Hollywood sign — a nod to its Old Hollywood roots.

The backyard is perhaps the most noticeable of the updates to Hughes’ former abode.

The area is now outfitted with a swimming pool, stone pizza oven and several lounge areas. The historic property is surrounded by greenery, including several varieties of citrus trees.

Howard Hughes' Mansion for Sale

Noel Kleinman

The vibrant home also boasts another prime area for entertaining — a stunning cobblestone courtyard complete with an outdoor fireplace.

Hughes’ former residence is also outfitted with a roomy 3-car garage, workshop and guest parking, as well an attached guest residence containing a full kitchen and bath.

The floor plan is far less compartmentalized and closed-off than when the director owned it, a change courtesy of its current owners.

Howard Hughes' Mansion for Sale

Noel Kleinman

“We couldn’t be an entire half-acre away from our children,” Niroupa told The New York Times, referring to the former servants’ quarters that used to sit on the secluded L.A. lot, far removed from the main home.

She added, “And we entertain a lot, so we wanted to make the common spaces a little more open.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

This open floor adjustment is perhaps most evident in the primary living area, where the chef’s kitchen — outfitted with polished brass countertops and a 24-foot island — opens up to a sizable family room featuring floor-to-ceiling bookshelves and lots of natural light.

Howard Hughes' Mansion for Sale

Noel Kleinman

According to The New York Times, the historic home also features a ’70s-style recreational room, which used to be a pool room, as well as Hughes’ former study, whose wood paneling the couple opted to cover with black lacquer.

The stunning residence also features an intimate screening room and a temperature-controlled wine vault.

Related Articles
Balaji Keshava, Missing Hiker found, Chumash Wilderness / Sawmill and Grouse Mountain, California
Missing Hiker, 78, Who Was Separated from Group in California Gets Rescued After Nearly 48 Hours
Los Feliz, CA,Spotted in the valet parking area after a laid-back lunch, Emma Roberts and Cody John were the picture of casual romance.
Emma Roberts Walks Hand-in-Hand with Boyfriend Cody John on Sweet L.A. Stroll
Members of a Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources wildland firefighting crew on Maui battle a fire in Kula, Hawaii, on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.
People Jump Into Ocean to Escape Flames as Raging Wildfires Burn in Hawaii: 'It’s Apocalyptic'
Sean Penn, 62, and Olga Korotkova, 43, lovingly hold hands as the couple are seen exiting Italian eatery Giorgio Baldi
Sean Penn and Girlfriend Olga Korotyayeva Spend Date Night at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles
Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer are engaged!
'Bachelor in Paradise' Stars Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb Are Engaged: 'The Proposal Was Perfect' (Exclusive)
Billy Porter attends Storytellers: Billy Porter with Idina Menzel during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios
Billy Porter Says 'I Have to Sell My House' Amid Ongoing SAG-AFTRA Strike: It's 'Still Check-to-Check'
One-Off: Home Soft Good - Sleeping Pillow Deal Tout
These Bed Pillows That ‘Feel Like Clouds' Are on Sale for $11 Apiece at Amazon Right Now
Kevin Costner cuts loose at Taylor Swift's concert.
Kevin Costner Attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert in Los Angeles: See the Photo
A barrel where a body was discovered in Malibu Lagoon State Beach, California
Man Whose Body Was Found Naked in Barrel on Malibu Beach Was Shot in Head: Coroner
RILEY KEOUGH COVERS VANITY FAIR
Riley Keough Says She 'Spent More Time at Neverland Than Graceland' Growing Up: 'That Was My Real Home'
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Nails the Classic Summer Cool-Girl Uniform in Baggy Jeans and a White Top
Camila Mendes
'Riverdale' Star Camila Mendes Takes a Visit to Her Childhood Homes in Virginia
Amazon COHOME Queen 2100 Series Down Alternative Comforter Tout
This Cooling Blanket Keeps Hot Sleepers ‘Comfortable All Night Long’ — and It’s Up to 53% Off Today at Amazon
Jessica Lindstrom, Missing Oregon Woman Found Dead After Hiking on Phoenix Trail
'Beloved' Wife and Mother Who Went Missing While Hiking in Arizona Heat Found Dead
Zen Day Spa at 12230 San Pablo Ave., Richmond, Calif.
California Spa Closed After Two Customers Die from Legionnaires’ Disease
Mid-Air Helicopter Crash Kills 3 California Firefighters
3 Killed After Firefighting Helicopters Collide Mid-Air While Battling Blaze in California