How to Watch 'Yellowstone,' Including the Current Season 5

Get ready to binge-watch Yellowstone.

The Paramount Network series about a family-run ranch itn Montana first premiered in June 2018 and has grown into a hit franchise since.

In addition to earning countless award nominations, including a Golden Globe win for lead Kevin Costner, the series has spawned a number of spinoffs about the Dutton family.

Most recently, it was announced that the show’s current season 5 would be its last, with the remaining episodes set to air in November.

If you’re hoping to get in on the Yellowstone craze, or simply want to rewatch your favorite moments before it all comes to a close, there are multiple ways to tune in.

Read ahead for all the ways to watch Yellowstone, including the current fifth season.

Where to stream Yellowstone?

Paramount Network

Every season of Yellowstone is available to stream on Peacock, including the first half of season 5.

The first five episodes of season 5 are also available to stream on Paramount Network and the Paramount Network app by signing in through a TV provider. Additionally, the Paramount Network website features behind-the-scenes exclusives and interviews with the cast for seasons 1 through 4.

Though Yellowstone isn’t available to stream on other providers, such as Netflix, it is available to purchase on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes and Vudu.

The show is also available on live TV subscription services such as Hulu, YouTube TV and Philo, though the amount of seasons varies for each.

How to watch Yellowstone on cable?

Danno Nell/Paramount Network/Courtesy Everett Collection

Yellowstone premieres exclusively on Paramount Network, with additional airings on TV Land, CMT, and Pop.

In July 2023, CBS also announced that Yellowstone would be making its broadcast TV debut this fall on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Yellowstone's CBS debut will begin with season 1, however a premiere date hasn’t been announced.

How to watch Yellowstone spinoff shows?

Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Though Yellowstone airs on Paramount Network, many of its spinoff shows do not.

1883, starring Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton, premiered its first two episodes on the Paramount Network, but the rest of the series was exclusive to its streamer, Paramount+.

Similarly, 1923, starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, premiered on Paramount Network and Paramount+ in a special simulcast event, while the remainder of the episodes were exclusive to Paramount+.

The new Yellowstone spinoff, 6666, will also be released on Paramount+. However, a release date hasn’t been announced yet.