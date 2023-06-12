How to Watch Trooping the Colour 2023, King Charles' First Birthday Parade as Monarch

King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton and the royal kids will celebrate the first Trooping the Colour of the new reign

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit is a Royals Editor, Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

Published on June 12, 2023 02:59PM EDT
The massed bands of the Guards division parade down the mall as they return from the trooping of the colour ceremony on the first day of celebrations for the Queen's Platinum jubilee on June 2, 2022 in London
Trooping the Colour.

King Charles is gearing up to celebrate his first Trooping the Colour as monarch.

On Saturday, June 17, 2023, a public celebration of King Charles' birthday will take place in London. More than 1,500 soldiers, 300 horses and 400 musicians will gather for an epic display marking the King's birthday. Although the monarch was born in November, he continues the longstanding tradition of marking the occasion during warmer weather months.

Members of the royal family will gather for the occasion. Royal watchers will see King Charles — and likely Prince William and Princess Anne — participate in the parade on horseback. Meanwhile, Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton, and the Prince and Princess of Wales' three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — are likely to ride in a horse-drawn carriage as part of the day's events.

The celebrations will conclude with the royals assembling on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch a flypast by members of the armed forces — a tradition that results in some of the most iconic photos of the family.

RELATED: King Charles Is Bringing Back a Trooping the Colour Tradition Not Seen Since 1986

Whether you're celebrating in central London at the heart of the festivities or watching the events from overseas, there are plenty of ways to make sure you don't miss a minute of the action. Here's how to live stream and watch Trooping the Colour 2023.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 2, 2022 in London
King Charles, Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte at Trooping the Colour 2022.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

How to Watch Trooping the Colour 2023

According to the royal family's official website, Trooping the Colour will be broadcast live by the BBC and on the BBC iPlayer.

If you are tuning in from outside the U.K., you may be able to watch the BBC with the help of a secure VPN.

Many news stations will also be live-streaming King Charles' birthday parade on YouTube, making it possible for people across the world to watch as the events unfold.

It's unclear if any U.S. channels plan to air Trooping the Colour live on TV come Saturday.

When Is Trooping the Colour 2023

King Charles' first birthday celebration of his reign will take place on Saturday, June 17.

The BBC will start their coverage of the event at 10:30 a.m. local time, meaning an early wakeup for royals fans stateside.

Spectators watch the RAF flypast on The Mall after the Trooping the Colour parade on the Mall on June 2, 2022
Trooping the Colour.

Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty

What Is Trooping the Colour?

Trooping the Colour is the annual birthday parade honoring the British monarch as well as a celebration of the armed forces. After Queen Elizabeth died and King Charles acceded the throne in September 2022, he became Colonel-in-Chief of the seven regiments of the Household Division of the British Army: the Grenadier Guards, the Welsh Guards, the Irish Guards, the Blues and Royals, the Life Guards and the Coldstream Guards.

According to the British Army, the ceremonial presentation of the military's regimental flags, called "colours," is believed to have first been performed during the reign of King Charles II, who ruled from 1660 to 1685. The parade was first formally linked to the monarch’s birthday during the reign of King George II in 1748.

However, it is not usually celebrated near the sovereign's actual birthday — instead, they pick a summer month for a better chance of having good weather for the event. Like his mother (whose birth date was April 21), King Charles opted to have Trooping the Colour take place in June, although his actual birthday is November 14.

Why Is Trooping the Colour 2023 Significant?

Trooping the Colour 2023 will mark the first time in King Charles' reign that he is honored with a birthday parade. He immediately became monarch when his mother, Queen Elizabeth, died on Sept. 8 at age 96.

Last year's Trooping the Colour was extra special as it kicked off four days of celebration marking Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee — 70 years of her reign. The event turned out to be Queen Elizabeth's final public birthday celebration.

King Charles' birthday celebration comes six weeks after his coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, where he was crowned alongside Queen Camilla.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales rides horseback during the Trooping the Colour parade at Buckingham Palace on June 02, 2022 in London, England.
King Charles.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty 

Who Will Attend Trooping the Colour 2023?

Traditionally, members of the royal family come out in full force to support the monarch at Trooping the Colour.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that King Charles will be joined on Saturday by Queen Camilla and "members of the royal family."

Likely attendees include King Charles' eldest son and heir, Prince William, who led the final rehearsals for Trooping the Colour on Saturday known as the Colonel's Review. Princess Kate and the couple's three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — are all regular participants in the event.

Other members of the royal family who regularly attend Trooping the Colour include Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh (with their children, Lady Louise and James, Earl of Wessex), Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips and more.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall seen at Trooping The Colour
Camilla and Kate Middleton.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Attend Trooping the Colour 2023?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, relocated to California in 2020 after stepping back as senior members of the royal family. Although Prince Harry returned to the U.K. solo in May for King Charles' coronation and last week for a court appearance, it's unlikely that they will take part in Trooping the Colour this year.

The couple did travel to the U.K. for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, including Trooping the Colour, in 2022. They watched the event from the Major General's Office, which overlooks the Horse Guards Parade with extended members of the family.

Prince Harry and Meghan did not appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the flypast, which was limited to only working members of the family and their children last year.

Can I Attend Trooping the Colour in London?

Yes! Crowds will line The Mall in London to catch a glimpse of the military processions and members of the royal family as they make their way between Buckingham Palace and Horse Guards Parade in St. James's Park.

