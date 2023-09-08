How to Watch 'The Conjuring' Movies in Chronological Order

The first film in The Conjuring franchise premiered in 2013, starring Lili Taylor, Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga and Joey King. Centered around a family who moves into a haunted New England home, the movie follows real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (Wilson and Farmiga) as they help the family discover the source of the phenomenon, which turns out to be a malicious spirit.

On top of being inspired by famous personalities in the paranormal community, the film was also loosely based on real events, and strange occurrences even happened during filming. King, who played one of the five daughters in The Conjuring, revealed to Drew Barrymore in 2022 that she "developed this bizarre, rare, out-of-nowhere blood disorder" on set. However, after filming wrapped, she explained, “I got home and I've never had a problem with my blood since."

With spookiness both on-screen and off, The Conjuring became a smash hit and grossed over $320 million at the global box office. Since then, the film has spawned numerous sequels and spin-offs, including 2014's Annabelle and 2018's The Nun — together, they make up The Conjuring universe. The latest movie in the franchise, The Nun 2, hit theaters on Sept. 8, 2023, and sees sisters Vera Farmiga and Taissa Farmiga reprise their roles as Lorraine Warren and Sister Irene, respectively.

Another film is also in the works, which will serve as the third direct sequel to The Conjuring.

Ready to dive into the bone-chilling Conjuring world? Here's how to watch all nine films in the franchise in chronological order.