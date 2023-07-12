How to Watch All of Shark Week 2023 Hosted by Jason Momoa

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the full slate of programming for Shark Week 2023 hosted by Jason Momoa

By
Kelli Bender
kelli bender head shot
Kelli Bender
Kelli Bender is the Pets Editor at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2013. Her work has previously appeared on MTV, The Frisky, Vice, and Best Friends Magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 12, 2023 08:00AM EDT
Great White Shark
Photo:

Discovery Channel

Shark Week 2023 is almost here.

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the full slate of exciting programs packed into Shark Week 2023, hosted by Jason Momoa.

For 2023, Discovery Channel's Shark Week, now in its 35th year, will provide viewers with a close-up look at a great white shark feast for the first time, dive into what happens to sharks when they feed on illegal drugs dumped in public waters and spend hours exploring the fascinating world of sharks.

Read on to learn what to expect from another wild Shark Week season.

Jason Momoa Shark Week Announcement
Discovery (2).

When Is Shark Week 2023?

Shark Week 2023 starts on Sunday, July 23, at 8 p.m. EST/PST on Discovery Channel. Each night from July 23 through July 29, Jason Momoa will introduce Shark Week's shows, including nearly 20 hours of new, captivating content.

Where to Watch Shark Week 2023?

Shark Week 2023 shows will premiere on Discovery Channel each night of Shark Week. All Shark Week 2023 programming will also be available to stream on Max. TBS, TNT, truTV, TLC, Food Network, HGTV, CNN, Travel Channel, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Animal Planet, Science Channel, ID, and TCM will also air Shark Week shows or Shark Week-inspired content from July 23-July 29.

What Shows Are on Shark Week 2023?

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at all the new programming making waves during this year's Shark Week celebration, starting with Belly of the Beast: Feeding Frenzy on Sunday, July 23. Here's the full schedule of everything that's new to Shark Week 2023 hosted by Jason Momoa on Discovery Channel.

Researchers viewing a great white shark feeding frenzy from inside a whale decoy as featured in Belly of the Beast: Feeding Frenzy

Discovery Channel

Sunday, July 23

Belly of the Beast: Feeding Frenzy at 8 p.m. EST/PST

In a Shark Week first, researchers with cameras film a great white shark feeding frenzy from inside a whale decoy in an effort to learn more about the biggest great white shark in South African history.

Jaws vs. The Meg at 9 p.m. EST/PST

The Megalodon, a massive shark measuring 50 feet and weighing 60 tons, was once the most fearsome predator in the sea, but new evidence in this show suggests that the Megalodon's cousin, the great white shark, may have caused its extinction.

Serial Killer: Red Sea Feeding Frenzy at 10 p.m. EST/PST

Shark attack investigator Brandon McMillan and cinematographer Fo Zayed travel to solve the mystery of what's behind three deadly shark attacks off of the beaches of Egypt's Red Sea.

Shark Week: Off the Hook at 11 p.m. EST/PST

Explore the biggest thrills and most terrifying moments from 35 years of Shark Week, including behind-the-scenes looks at iconic moments and revealing never-before-seen footage.

Shark Week

Courtesy of Discovery Channel

Monday, July 24

Great White Fight Club at 8 p.m. EST/PST

For this show, a team of experts ventures into the treacherous waters of New Zealand to provide groundbreaking evidence that female white sharks dominate the ocean, reigning over ocean battlegrounds.

Monsters of the Bermuda Triangle at 9 p.m. EST/PST

A healthy, 10-foot pregnant Porbeagle shark vanishes in the Bermuda Triangle. The evidence suggests an unknown predator could be to blame. Dr. James Sulikowski and a team of scientists dive into the most mysterious part of the ocean to uncover the truth.

Alien Sharks: Strange New Worlds at 10 p.m. EST/PST

The tip of South Africa is a hotspot for unusual sharks that exhibit bizarre behaviors. Wildlife biologist Forrest Galante explores stunning kelp forests and ocean depths never-before-seen by humans to study these extraordinary creatures.

Shark Week

Courtesy of Discovery Channel

Tuesday, July 25

Mako Mania: Battle For California at 8 p.m. EST/PST

​​Off the coast of Los Angeles, a new population of super makos is challenging great white sharks for their hunting territories. Dr. Craig O'Connell, Fo Zayed, and Kendyl Berna deploy state-of-the-art technology to unveil the mysteries that have transformed these makos into some of the ocean's fiercest predators.

Raiders of the Lost Shark at 9 p.m. EST/PST

Shark expert Matt Dicken and Shark Week legend Dickie Chivell embark on a quest to locate an elusive and colossal shark named Dutchess, who mysteriously vanished from Gansbaai, South Africa, years ago. 


Monster Hammerheads: Killer Instinct at 10 p.m. EST/PST

Dr. Tristan Guttridge believes Hammerhead sharks can reach monster sizes by hunting other species of sharks. The only way to prove his theory is to obtain tissue samples from some of the largest sharks on the planet.

Shark Week

Courtesy of Discovery Channel

Wednesday, July 26

Air Jaws: Final Frontier at 8 p.m. EST/PST

Andy Casagrande and Jeff Kurr seek the second-ever breaching great white shark in New Zealand waters to uncover history-making secrets. 

Florida Shark: Blood in the Water at 9 p.m. EST/PST

Paul de Gelder dives into the Shark Attack Capital of the World to conduct experiments to confirm what makes these waters more dangerous than others and determine ways to mitigate risk.

Cocaine Sharks at 10 p.m. EST/PST

For decades, rumors of cocaine-fueled sharks have spread throughout the fishing community. Shark expert Tom Hird travels to the Florida Keys to investigate what happens when wild sharks come in contact with illegal drugs dumped in their waters.

Shark Week

Courtesy of Discovery Channel

Thursday, July 27

Jaws in the Shallows at 8 p.m. EST/PST

Shark Week veteran Dr. Riley Elliott has traveled all over to study great whites, which are now appearing around the beaches of New Zealand. He sets out alongside his wife, Amber Jones, to find answers to protect his loved ones from the apex predators.

Monster Mako: Fresh Blood at 9 p.m. EST/PST

Twelve-foot-long monster mako sharks compete head-to-head with great whites for prey off the coast of California. Dr. Austin Gallagher and legendary free diver Andre Musgrove get up close with both predators using a custom clear, acrylic diving bell.

Shark vs. Snake: Battle of the Bites 10 p.m. EST/PST

Tiger sharks are washing up dead on the beaches of Western Australia with no sign of attack. Forrest Galante believes that deadly sea snakes are turning these apex predators into prey.

Shark Week

Courtesy of Discovery Channel

Friday, July 28

Tropic Jaws at 8 p.m. EST/PST

When a 16-foot great white invades Indonesia's warm coast of Bali, it sparks fears that the sharks are adapting to hunt the tropical beaches where millions of people swim every day. Dr. Craig O'Connell and Madison Stewart are on a mission to find Tropic Jaws and discover why the sharks left the cold water environment that the animals have called home for thousands of years. 

Deadly Sharks of Paradise at 9 p.m. EST/PST

Scientists in South America are studying the shark species thought to be responsible for a spike in deadly attacks since 1990. Marine biologist Danni Washington and shark conservationist Paul de Gelder join a team tracking tiger sharks off an archipelago in Brazil.  

Haunting at Shark Tower 10 p.m. EST/PST

News of a shark encounter at North Carolina's Frying Pan Tower sends underwater cinematographer Andy Casagrande and shark expert Kori Burkhardt on a quest to discover whether great white sharks are moving into the state's waters.

Shark Week

Courtesy of Discovery Channel

Saturday, July 29

Dawn of the Monster Mako at 8 p.m. EST/PST

A 14-foot giant mako shark is spotted in the waters of Portugal's Azores region. Underwater cinematographer Joe Romeiro and his marine biologist wife, Lauren, search the depths around the islands to capture the sharks on film.

Mega Sharks of Dangerous Reef at 9 p.m. EST/PST

The remote islands off the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia are believed to harbor some of the biggest white sharks on the planet, but the animals are rarely seen.

Don't miss a second of Shark Week 2023; tune into the summer TV event starting Sunday, July 23, at 8 p.m. EST/PST on the Discovery Channel. Shark Week 2023 programs will also be available to stream on Max.

Related Articles
Kitten Found in Paper Bag in Dumpster
Virginia Hospital Staff Helps Rescue 6-Week-Old Kitten Abandoned in Paper Bag Inside Dumpster
Lucy Hale Says She Watched Dogs Audition for Her New Movie and 'They More Well-Behaved than Certain Actors
Lucy Hale Says the Dogs Who Auditioned for Her New Movie Were More 'Behaved than Certain Actors' (Exclusive)
dog walker builds wheelchair for canine client
'Lifesaver' Pet Sitter Builds Wheelchair that Helps Dog Client Become More 'Alert and Curious'
Daniel Rothschild, DVM, Resident, Ophthalmology examines a patient in the Veterinary Teaching Hospital
Dog's Eye Surgery Helps Save Another Dog's Vision After 'Stars Aligned' — 'It Was Serendipity'
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello, Bubbles the dog
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Celebrate Their Tiny Senior Dog's 10th Birthday
Loud parrot leads to cop call
Bird Owner Gets Surprise Police Visit After His Loud Parrot Is Mistaken for a Screaming Woman
Brooke Shields New Puppy
Brooke Shields Introduces New Dog Tuzi: 'Couldn't Go Long Without Puppy Love'
A group of beagles that were rescued from a breeding facility celebrate the one year anniversary of their freedom
Virginia Lab Beagles Celebrate One Year of Freedom with Heartwarming Birthday Party
Belgian hospital pet visits
Hospital Opens Area for Patients to Visit with Their Pets from Home: 'It Gives You a Lift'
Best friends helping senior foster dog complete bucket list
Ailing Senior Dog Who Went Viral for Completing Bucket List After Being Surrendered Dies at 20
Petlibro Dockstream App Monitoring Water Fountain Tout
This 'Sleek and Quiet' Cat Water Fountain Helps Pets Hydrate in Summer Heat, and It’s on Sale with Our Promo Code
Colorado 14er Torreys peak with Beautiful high altitude alpine landscape with snow capped peaks, Rocky Mountains
Rescue Team Helps Dog That Survived Long Fall Off Colorado Mountaintop Reunite with Her Family
Police Dog Recovery
New York Police Dog Makes 'Remarkable Recovery' After Getting Stabbed 12 Times on Duty
Smiling dog adopted
Senior Golden Retriever Saved from Neglect Can't Stop Smiling in Her New Home – Watch! (Exclusive)
Oklahoma Humane Society finds dog in carrier hanging on rescueâs front door
Chihuahua Abandoned at Pet Adoption Center's Doors During Summer Heat: 'He's Doing Good'
Taylor Hill Announces Death of 9-Year-Old Dog Tate: 'I Hope We Get to Meet Again Soon' https://www.instagram.com/p/CuUiI8jOhDs/
Taylor Hill Announces Death of 9-Year-Old Dog Tate: 'I Hope We Get to Meet Again Soon'