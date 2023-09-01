Where to Stream the 'Suits' Spinoff ‘Pearson’

Pearson, which ran for one 10-episode season, was made available to stream on one exclusive platform as of Aug. 31

Published on September 1, 2023 03:13PM EDT
PEARSON -- Isabel Arraiza as Yoli Castillo, Gina Torres as Jessica Pearson
Photo:

Isabella Vosmikova/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

The world of Suits remains in session.

While the long-running legal drama — that famously starred Meghan Markle prior to her marrying Prince Harry — wrapped its ninth and final season in September 2019, the show has lived on thanks to its various streaming options.

The series centers on a fictional New York City law firm and follows the exploits of Patrick J. Adams’ Mike Ross, who manages to talk his way into a job as a lawyer despite having never attended law school. Naturally, Mike spends a number of seasons hoping to keep his big secret to himself, but eventually, it comes out.

Furthermore, the Suits legacy was carried on with Pearson, its Gina Torres-led spinoff series that first premiered in July 2019 and ran for 10 episodes before the USA Network canceled it. The cast also included Simon Kassianides, Bethany Joy Lenz, Chantel Riley, Isabel Arraiza and Eli Goree.

The short-lived spinoff follows Torres' character, Jessica Pearson — the powerhouse co-founder of Pearson Hardman — as she strives to balance her personal life while exploring a political career in her native Chicago after leaving her New York City law firm.

In light of Suits' recent streaming successes, including setting new viewing records for an acquired title, amassing almost 18 billion minutes in July 2023, Pearson is following its lead, as streaming for the spinoff was made available as of Aug. 31.

Read on for where to stream Suits — and its spinoff, Pearson!

What is Suits' spinoff Pearson about?

PEARSON --Gina Torres as Jessica Pearson

Isabella Vosmikova/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Pearson originated on the season 7 finale of Suits, giving viewers a glimpse of what to expect from the Torres-led spinoff that follows her character, Jessica Pearson. Unlike the main series, the offshoot isn't a legal drama — rather, it's set in the world of Chicago politics.

The series chronicles the life of Jessica, the former managing partner of Pearson Specter Litt, as she takes on the role of fixer for the corrupt mayor's office after relocating from N.Y.C. to her native city. The official Pearson synopsis explains, "Pearson centres around the world of recently disbarred NYC powerhouse lawyer Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres) as she adjusts to down and dirty Chicago politics."

Simon Kassianides, who plays the “conflicted” cop Nick D’Amato in the series, previously told PEOPLE it's a “huge privilege” to carry on Suits’ legacy with Pearson. “We are very aware of the fanbase and are very excited to show who the true Jessica Pearson is,” he said in July 2019.

“She gets involved in a world very different to Suits,” added Kassianides. “It follows her personal journey and her world a lot more in detail: her family and her emotional side.”

Torres' time on Suits wrapped on the midseason finale of season 6, a shocking twist for her character, who had been on the show since the beginning. “My contract was up, so this wasn’t a power play that went terribly wrong,” the actress told the The New York Times in 2016.

"It’s not that I don’t love the show and love Jessica, who is my alter ego. But my life is my life, and I need to take care of it," Torres continued. "My personal life needed to be tended to."

At the time, she even hinted at a potential reprisal for her character in the future, which is why "they left it open-ended so she doesn’t die." The actress explained, "What was so beautiful and poetic about how we’ve decided to end it is she’s going to find her bliss."

Where to stream Pearson 

PEARSON -- Woodside as Jeff Malone, Gina Torres as Jessica Pearson

Tyler Golden/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Gett

Unlike Suits, which is available to watch on Netflix among other platforms, Pearson is exclusively accessible to stream on Peacock. The NBC streamer announced the news on Aug. 31 on Instagram.

"The Suits Cinematic Universe on Peacock is expanding. All 10 episodes of Pearson are now streaming," the official Peacock page captioned the announcement post.

Where to stream Suits

Meghan Markle's Best Suits Style Moments: See the Future Duchess's Hottest Looks from the Trending Series!

Christos Kalohoridis/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Suits is currently available to stream on Netflix, Peacock and Amazon Prime Video. However, only seasons 1 through 8 are accessible to watch on Netflix — and though the streamer hasn't explained why season 9 isn't currently available on the platform, it is offered exclusively on Peacock.

Since the original series was made viewable on Peacock in June 2023, it broke records and made history by topping Nielsen's weekly charts due to its renewed interest from fans, per Deadline. Suits has garnered over 3 billion viewing minutes on both Netflix and Peacock combined, surpassing the success of Netflix's 2022 series Wednesday.

