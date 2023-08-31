This Hotel Rewards Program Is a Secret Hack for Buying Hard-to-Get Concert Tickets

If Ticketmaster has crushed your dreams by selling out a hot ticket, you can redeem points for concerts from Drake, Jonas Brothers and more

Published on August 31, 2023
Concert dreams crushed by that 2000+ Tickemaster queue? This hotel loyalty program now includes a hack to help nab sold out or hard-to-get tickets.

Marriott’s loyalty program, Bonvoy, offers access to concerts and festivals put on by everyone from Drake and boygenius to the Jonas Brothers and Sam Smith.

Like most similar programs, members earn points with each hotel stay that can be applied for discounts on future stays. But a new component from Bonvoy called Moments, means members can now also use those points on events and experience

Current examples of packages up for grabs include Eagles and Billy Joel concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York City from the Bonvoy Luxury Suite, plus sports events like the U.S. Grand Prix and on-field experiences and seats at NFL games. However, you likely won't find the cheapest tickets this way, as many are in suites and special sections.

Though not all concerts will be listed by the name of the performer (some of the more high-profile artists do not have their names attached to the package), users can use a work-around by searching the name of the venue and the date included to ID any unnamed artists.

Concerts aside, travelers can also put their points to good use with other Moments on the Tours & Activities platform, including retreats in Greece, a golf tournament and lesson with a PGA Tour golfer in India, private dinners with Michelin-starred chefs and a trip to Oktoberfest in Germany.

Bonvoy includes 31 hotel brands like Moxy, AC Hotels, Ritz Carlton and Edition, a total of 8,600 hotels worldwide. Points can also be earned by riding with Uber dining at restaurants that are part of their Eat Around Town program and booking rental cars at Hertz. The program also has 35 airline partners, including United Airlines, which lets members transfer points into their Frequent Flyer accounts.

