What are the Rules for Booking a Group Trip? A Travel Expert Answers the Most Controversial Questions

PEOPLE spoke with expert Nicole Campoy Jackson about everything to expect and how to avoid major blow-ups

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on July 25, 2023 04:41PM EDT
Happy group of friends traveling and taking a selfie in the airplane with a cell phone while smiling
Photo:

Getty

Celebrities are making 2023 the summer of the super group trip — like Kristen Bell’s star-studded Idaho escape and Matt Damon’s Greece getaway with Chris and Liam Hemsworth. 

While group trips sound fun at first, they’re not always as effortless as the stars make them out to be. Without proper communication between travelers and boundary setting ahead of time, a dream trip with friends or extended family can end up being a vacation nightmare. 

PEOPLE spoke to travel expert, writer and advisor, Nicole Campoy Jackson of Fora Travel, about her top tips for executing a smooth group getaway — from navigating hotel bookings to being courteous to everyone. Keep reading to hear more of her expert advice. 

GMA cast
Cast of 'Good Morning America' enjoying a yacht trip in Turks and Caicos.

Robin Roberts/Instagram

PEOPLE: How should groups tackle budgeting during the planning process, especially if one member is more limited than others? 

Nicole Campoy Jackson: Money is an awkward topic, but it can be less awkward by communicating clearly and being upfront. If you're feeling like the person in the group with the smallest budget, you should speak up ahead of time and talk about what you're comfortable with. When booking accommodations, give the group a max cost per night that you're okay with or ask if anyone's willing to share a room with you. Stressing about money on vacation is a terrible feeling; communicating ahead of time can really help to mitigate that. 

PEOPLE: When dining at a restaurant, should group members split the bill evenly or based on what they ordered? 

Jackson: Unless someone eats or drinks far less than the group (no entree, for example, or no alcohol), it's tedious to finish the evening divvying up who had exactly what. Split it. If someone has generously put their card down to cover the group, pay them back as quickly as you possibly can. Don't make them follow up with you to be reimbursed. Remember to tell your server at the beginning if you need to split checks more than three ways rather than wait until they're bringing you the bill. 

Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell dines with pals Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox and more celebs while vacationing in Idaho.

Kristen Bell/Instagram

PEOPLE: How should a group handle varying expectations for the hotel or vacation rental? 

Jackson: Every group has that person who wants to filter hotels by five stars only and that person who thinks of a hotel for sleeping and nothing more. Before the group text splinters into a lot of snide side texts, remember that you’re traveling together for a reason. Is it to bond and be together for the first time in a while? Bear that in mind and compromise. For the five-star friend, find somewhere with a pool or a spa and for the friend who couldn't care less about the hotel, find somewhere in a perfect location for exploring your destination. To that end, factor in your destination! Many hotels and rentals in Europe, for example, don't have air conditioning. Just manage your expectations. Lean into wherever you're going.

PEOPLE: What’s the fairest way to divide rooms if a group is staying in an entire home? 

Jackson: Rooms can be treated like seats at a dinner party: if the host wants to divvy them up in a specific way, go for it. And if the host wants everyone to find their spot as they arrive, great. If it’s a rental house, not the home of someone in the group, that can get a little trickier. First come, first serve still makes sense in this scenario, keeping in mind that the guest of honor, if there is one, gets priority no matter when they arrive. And unless one room is really not on par with the others (a sofa bed versus the big beds in every other room, for example), everyone should still expect to be splitting the cost evenly or however it was decided ahead of time. 

PEOPLE: What are some etiquette tips for groups who are staying at someone’s home?

Jackson: Bring a gift. It doesn’t matter how many times they’ve said you don’t need to… Still bring something. Extra beach towels so you don’t have to get theirs dirty. Bread from that really good bakery on the way, to share. Money for them to cover a housekeeping service after you’ve left. It doesn't have to be a big deal, just something thoughtful. Once you’re there, don’t walk on eggshells. Get your own water, clear dirty plates, pull the sheets up when you get out of bed so it looks a little more put together. Be flexible with the way things work in your host's home.  

Chelsea Handler Shares Photos from 'Summer Break' in London with Dave Grohl, Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann and More
Chelsea Handler vacations in London with Dave Grohl, Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann and more.

Instagram/chelseahandler

PEOPLE: How should group members be mindful of touchy subjects, like posting pictures and video on social media?

Jackson: As with budgeting and compromising on big trip decisions, posting on social media should be a quick chat or check-in ahead of time. Everyone has their own relationship to posting, being tagged, or having it known that they’re on vacation at all. It should be known how everyone feels before you take off.

