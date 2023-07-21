Be a Doll and Make a Barbie Cake This Weekend— Here's How

Everything you need to know to make an adorable Barbie cake — with a real doll in the middle!

By
Ana Calderone
Ana Calderone Headshot
Ana Calderone
Ana Calderone is the Digital Food Editor at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2013.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 21, 2023 03:28PM EDT
Barbie Cake
How to make a Barbie cake. Photo:

Ana Calderone, Chung Sung-Jun/Getty 

The Barbie movie is the perfect excuse to make a cake — a Barbie cake, that is.

The dessert is typically made with a literal doll in the middle of a dome-shaped cake decorated to look like Barbie's dress. It's been popular for years, and for good reason, too: It's easy to put together and is a hit with kids (and adults, for that matter).

As People Food editor (and the staff's resident baker) who's made a Barbie cake or two, I complied everything you need to know to master the adorable confection just in time for this weekend's premiere.

The Cake

You have multiple options for baking up your cakes. (Any box mix will do or try my go-to confetti cake here.) You could bake your batter in a dome-shaped pan, like this one. An oven-proof bowl will work too. If you go this route, just make sure your pan is greased insanely well because you want to preserve as much of that dome shape as possible. This option means you won't have worry about carving your cakes.

If you only have regular cake pans, they'll work just fine, and are actually my preference since you have more control over the shape. You just need at least two different sizes. For mine, I used two 4-inch pans, and two 6-inch pans.

Whichever baking method you choose, you'll need to hollow out the middle. Once the cakes are cool, use a two-inch dough cutter to cut holes all the way through.

The Carving

If using regular cake pans, you'll need to carve the cakes with a serrated knife to get the cone shape of Barbie's dress. Make sure your cakes are very cold — freeze them at least one hour — to reduce the amount of crumbs. Assemble them in size order (smallest on top) and add frosting between each layer; then start carving.

Once you're happy with the shape, do a thin crumb coat. For the final coat of frosting, I used a flexible cake smoother around the rounded top, but don't stress over making it too perfect because we're just going to cover it up with decorations anyway.

The Doll

With your cake in the fridge, you can start to prep the Barbie. Use any version you have — mine was a mermaid Barbie. Give her an up-do if she has long hair and wrap her legs in plastic wrap to avoid getting any small pieces or hair in your cake.

The rest is pretty straightforward: Push Barbie into the two-inch holes you left in your cake.

Barbie Cake
How to make a Barbie cake.

Ana Calderone

The Decorating

The beauty of a Barbie cake is that you can decorate her skirt however you want in colors that match the doll's top half. The easiest method is to use a bunch of different floral piping tips — like 2D and 1M — and just go nuts.

I did a vintage-inspired dress with tips 3 and tip 4B at her waist; tip 070 for the ruffles with tip 32 on top of those; and added some shell details with tip 21. I finished it off with edible pearls.

If you're not equipped with as many piping tools as me, there's still hope. Fill a plastic bag with buttercream and cut a large hole in one corner. Make small dollops all over the cake — it'll still look great and Barbie fans won't know the difference.

Need a buttercream recipe? Try my Swiss-meringue buttercream.

Related Articles
Businesswoman Ruth Handler attends The Barbie Doll's 40th Anniversary Gala on February 7, 1999 & An original Barbie, launched in March 1959
Who Is Ruth Handler? All About the Barbie Creator
RYAN GOSLING as Ken and MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie
'Barbie' PEOPLE Review: Margot Robbie Is a Doll for the Ages but Ryan Gosling Steals the Movie
Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, Simu Liu and Hari Nef at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023
Meet the 'Barbie' Cast: From Past Roles to Off-Screen Relationships
Margot Robbie's Best Hair
Margot Robbie's Best Hair Moments: From Trendy Cuts to 'Barbie'-Inspired 'Dos
Prince and Princess of Wales surprise NHS staff and patients with 75th anniversary party
Kate Middleton Gets Cake-Making Tips from Great British Baking Show Finalist (Exclusive)
Zara Barbie collection
Here's Every Barbie Fashion and Beauty Collection You Need to Shop Before You Watch the Movie
The cast of Barbie dresses dolls in TIME interview
Watch the ‘Barbie’ Cast Dress Their Barbie Dolls for a Punk-Themed Met Gala and as ‘Baked Potato Couture’ Superheroes
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless
Carla Hall Shares Her Iced Sheet-Pan Tart Perfect for Any Cookout
Silos Baking Competition credit Magnolia Network
‘Silos Baking Competition’ Crowns First Season’s Winner — Get the Winning Recipe Now Available at Joanna Gaines’ Bakery (Exclusive)
best at home gel kits
The 7 Best At-Home Gel Nail Polish Kits of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
People Tested Laundry Hamper with two sections
The 16 Best Laundry Hampers of 2023 That Go Beyond Basic
MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Everything to Know About the 'Barbie' Movie
Mani and Me
ManiMe Stick-On Gels Review: An Easy DIY Alternative to Your Regular Gel Manicure
duffel bag
The 3 Best Duffel Bags, Tested and Reviewed
coffee espresso makers
The 8 Best Coffee & Espresso Machines of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Cat Litter Boxes of 2023
The 8 Best Cat Litter Boxes of 2023, Tested and Reviewed