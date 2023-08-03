How Do You Keep Pets Safe in the Summer Heat? A Vet's Hot Weather Safety Tips for Pet Owners

The summer's intense heat, which has left some burned from just touching the ground, can also affect pets.

Like people, dogs and cats can experience sunburns, dehydration, and heat exhaustion when facing rising temperatures unprepared.

To learn how to protect pets from intense heat, PEOPLE spoke with Dr. Vernard Hodges for safety tips.

Dr. Hodges is a veterinarian, an owner of Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital, and a star of the Nat Geo WILD show Critter Fixers. With a veterinary practice in Georgia, Dr. Hodges knows how heat can endanger pets and wants to help pet parents keep their furry friends safe.

Read on for Dr. Hodges' summer safety tips and expert answers to questions about protecting pets from extreme heat.



Do Dogs and Cats Get Too Hot?

Pets can get too hot, warns Dr. Hodges

"Cats and dogs don't deal with heat like we do. We all know what it feels like to go out on a hot summer day, and after a brisk walk – whether it is to the mailbox to grab the mail or to our car across a hot parking lot or around the track on a hot summer day – we end up covered in sweat from head to toe. Sweating is what helps keep us from overheating. However, our pets don't have the luxury of sweat glands to cool them off," tells PEOPLE.

"Extreme heat can overwhelm an animal's thermoregulation, preventing them from getting rid of the excess heat and eventually lead to a heatstroke, which can often be fatal," Dr. Hodges adds.

What Are the Symptoms of Heatstroke in Pets?

"Signs that your pet may be in distress from heat exposure include lethargy, excessive panting rapid, shaking, drooling, excessive restlessness, vomiting and diarrhea, purplish-gray gums and tongue, and the inability to stand. If you see these symptoms contact your veterinarian immediately," Dr. Hodges advises.

A smiling golden retriever sitting in the sun. Getty

Can Hot Pavement Hurt Dogs?

"Here in Georgia, I've treated more than my share of paw burns due to owners walking on the hot pavement. We don't realize how hot the pavement gets because we never have to touch it," Dr. Hodges says.

The veterinarian recommends pet owners walk their dogs early in the morning or late evening to avoid hot pavement during the summer months.

"Or get booties or 'doggie shoes' to help protect those paws when walking on a hot surface," he adds.

What Can You Do for Pets in Hot Weather?

"Stay inside as much as possible during the hottest times of the day. Shorten those walks during the hottest summer months, and instead, find some fun inside! Hide and seek, chew toys, and indoor quality time will help keep your pet from being bored. And always provide lots of water," Dr. Hodges advises.

What Are the Signs of Dehydration in Pets?

"The nose knows! Pay attention to those noses; they should be wet and cold. Your pets might also have loss of appetite and lethargy," Dr. Hodges says.

To avoid dehydration, ensure cats and dogs always have access to fresh, clean water, especially when spending time outside.



Orange cat sitting in front of an air conditioner. Kilito Chan/Getty

Is it Safe to Leave Your Dog in the Car?

"Never leave your pet in a closed car unattended under any circumstance," Dr. Hodges warns.

"If the outside air is 75 degrees, the temperature in a closed car will hit 100 degrees in about 15 minutes," he adds.

The veterinarian says pet owners shouldn't depend on a cracked window to protect their pets in a closed car. If you run an errand during the summer and know your pet must wait in the car, "just leave them at home!" Dr. Hodges says.

Can Dogs Get Sunburned?

Dogs can get sunburned, especially when they have shorter fur. To protect dogs from sunburns, offer easy access to shade when outside.

"Keep them out of the sun at the hottest part of the day, and if they do get affected, use cool, wet towels and aloe vera gel to help ease their discomfort," Dr. Hodges says.