How to Help Pets and Rescue Animals Affected by the Hawaii Wildfires

Animal shelters in Hawaii are asking for help caring for the pets affected by wildfires burning through parts of the island of Maui.

The Hawaiian Humane Society and the Maui Humane Society are asking for the public's help securing supplies and funding for the animals displaced by the devastating wildfires.

According to Wednesday's Facebook post from The Maui Humane Society, the shelter was over capacity before the fires and is now "running extremely low on space, supplies, and fosters" as it tries to help incoming pets.

"We are expecting an inundation of hundreds of animals who have been burned, lost during the evacuation process and those in need of critical care due to smoke inhalation," the shelter wrote in its post. "We need the kennel space to be able to house these animals in hopes of reuniting them with their [families] once this is all over."

The Maui Humane Society added that it needs animal lovers on the island of Maui to immediately foster pets in the shelter's care to help increase the space available to animals arriving at the nonprofit for care.

The organization encouraged animal lovers unable to foster to consider donating pet supplies and funds. People living outside of Maui can send supplies to the shelter through its Amazon Wishlist and make donations to the Maui Humane Society on the organization's website.

"As we are experiencing tragedy or know someone who is, we will need to band together as a community for both our humans and animals. If you are in a position to help, please do - and there are multiple ways to help. Fires continue to burn with new fires popping up across the island. In this time of crisis, Maui Humane Society is rallying the community to work together and extend a helping hand and paw to those affected," the Maui Humane Society added in its post.

The Hawaiian Humane Society echoed the Maui Humane Society's sentiments in its Facebook post, urging readers to support Maui's pets.

"THE NUMBER ONE THING NON-MAUI RESIDENTS CAN DO TO HELP MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY IS TO DONATE. Right now, thousands of people and pets are displaced. Many lost pets are scared and injured, and your donations will help pay for the medical attention they need!" the Hawaiian Humane Society wrote.

Along with asking for help from the larger community, the Maui Humane Society also created a Facebook Group for the local community to get assistance. The Maui Fires Pets Help Group is a place for "individuals who are able to help to connect with those in need," according to the Maui Humane Society.

So far, the group includes posts about missing pets in the Lahaina area and resources available to shelters and pet owners looking for assistance.

The historic town of Lahaina — a destination that dates back to the 1700s and is considered the biggest community on the island's west side — has experienced much of the damage caused by the Maui wildfires, with 36 people confirmed dead by a county spokesperson on Aug. 9

"These past few days, the resolve of our families, business, and visitors have been tested like never before in our lifetime," Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said in a statement on Facebook. "With lives lost and properties decimated, we are grieving with each other in this inconsolable time."