How to Help Hawaii Wildfire Victims, Including Ways to Donate Here are several ways you can help those affected by the devastating Hawaii wildfires Hawaii continues to face devastating loss amid the ongoing wildfires in Maui. The wildfires were first reported on Aug. 8 and have largely affected the areas of Lahaina and Kula in Maui since. The latest number of fatalities confirmed in the wildfires rose to 93, with only two people identified, Maui County confirmed in an update on Aug. 12. According to data from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), the death toll from the Maui fires has now made it the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than 100 years, overtaking that of the deadly wildfire in northern California in 2018, known as the Camp Fire, which resulted in 85 deaths and one missing individual still unaccounted for. As a result of the tragedy, many are doing what they can to help out. While stars such as Oprah Winfrey and Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez have pledged donations, Hawaii natives like Jason Momoa have shared nonprofits and organizations for people to donate to on their social media pages. Below are a number of ways you can help the Hawaii wildfire victims. How to Help Pets and Rescue Animals Affected by the Hawaii Wildfires Hawaii Community Foundation The Office of the Governor of Hawaii directed donors to this fund to support communities affected by the wildfires on Maui. Dwayne Johnson and Momoa also shared the organization on his Instagram. American Red Cross American Red Cross is accepting donations to help those affected by the wildfires. Maui Mutual Aid Fund This group of volunteers accepts donations to support Maui families, elderly residents, people with disabilities and those with limited or no insurance. The Salvation Army The Salvation Army's Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division is accepting donations to provide meals for people displaced in Maui emergency shelters. Maui Relief Fund Aloha United Way, a Honolulu-based nonprofit organization, created this fund that will go directly toward efforts supporting victims of the fires. Maui Food Bank While the organization has staff on the grounds helping those affected, they are accepting donations to help with relief efforts. Together Rising Together Rising vows that every "penny [they] receive will go to urgent relief and vital support." Feeding America Feeding America is accepting donations as they work "with partners on the ground in Hawai'i to support recovery."