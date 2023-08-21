How Your Chipotle Knowledge Can Help You Score BOGO Burritos

The fast food spot is bringing back its trivia game Chipotle IQ, and 250,000 winners can score deals

By
Sabrina Weiss
Sabrina Weiss
Published on August 21, 2023 11:24AM EDT
Chipotle Adds Carne Asada
Chipotle Burrito Bowl, Chips and Queso.

A love of Chipotle is going to pay off for 250,000 fans.

Starting Monday morning, customers can put their knowledge of the Mexican fast food spot to the test for a big reward. The restaurant is bringing back Chipotle IQ, a trivia game focused on Chipotle, and 250,000 winners can score BOGO deals.

Here’s the scoop: The Chipotle-centric trivia game is back for the fourth edition. From noon ET today through noon ET on Thursday, Aug. 24, users have unlimited tries to get a perfect score on Chipotle IQ. There are 10 questions, which are a mix of multiple choice, true or false and write-in questions, and once fans score 10 out of 10, they are eligible for one of 250,000 prizes. The trivia quiz is available on the Chipotle IQ website.

The winners can grab one free regular menu entrée item, like a burrito, burrito bowl, tacos, quesadilla or salad, with the purchase of an entrée item at regular price.

No need to fear if you didn’t get a perfect score today. The number of available BOGO prizes varies each day of the trivia game. There are 100,000 BOGO prizes available on Aug. 21, and 50,000 BOGO prizes available on Aug. 22, Aug. 23 and Aug. 24. 

Last year, the 100,000 BOGO offers reserved for players with a perfect score were awarded in less than one hour after the game went live, so you do want to be quick.

The prizes don’t stop there. Once fans achieve a perfect score, an extra credit question will be unlocked. If answered correctly, fans will be entered to win a $500 Chipotle gift card. But this hefty prize has a more exclusive number of winners and only 50 people will be selected.

Chipotle isn’t the only Mexican fast food restaurant giving away freebies. Taco Bell announced that it will be giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos every Tuesday this month to celebrate Taco John’s decision to drop its “Taco Tuesday” trademark — allowing food chains like Taco Bell to use the moniker again.

Every Tuesday from Aug. 15 to Sept. 5, people will be able to walk into participating Taco Bell restaurants and get one Doritos Locos Tacos per person, while supplies last. This is also available on delivery orders in the Taco Bell app.

