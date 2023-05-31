A recently released three-part docuseries delves into the disturbing allegations of a pedophile sex ring within a tranquil Texas town — and the lives that were shattered by these claims despite the subsequent revelation of shaky evidence supporting them.

How to Create a Sex Scandal, directed by Julian P. Hobbs and executive produced by Elli Hakami, is available to stream now on Max. The series examines allegations made by local children who claimed they were forced to dance naked, “take silly pills,” and perform sex acts for money at a manufactured home-turned-swingers club in Mineola, Texas, in 2005.

The bombshell claims came to light when three foster children of Margie and John Cantrell told police they were groomed by their biological family members at a place they said was called “kindergarten.”

Despite what the defense said was a lack of evidence, the high-profile cases of Shelia and Jimmy Sones, Jamie Pittman, Shauntel Mayo, Patrick Kelly and Dennis Pittman were tried in a Smith County court. The six people alleged to have been involved in a child sex ring were found guilty of crimes they denied committing and sent to prison.

But the story takes a turn when a surprising witness takes the stand, unraveling a web of lies as accusations surface that the Cantrells pitted their foster children against their biological parents for monetary gain.

“The truth of the matter is it didn’t happen. It never happened,” Gabby Sones, the daughter of Shelia and Jimmy Sones, says in the series.

The synopsis of the series reads, “As arrests are made, life sentences handed down, and lives ruined, it soon becomes apparent that there is a lot more to the story than meets the eye. Now, the startling long-term repercussions of the scandal are revealed. With more twists and turns than a Hollywood thriller, How to Create a Sex Scandal is a startling and scarcely believable telling of a crime story that really is stranger than fiction.”

