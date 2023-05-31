A Child Sex Scandal Rocked a Texas Town in 2005 — But Was It All a Lie?

The three-part docuseries "How to Create a Sex Scandal" examines the shocking allegations of a purported child sex ring in Mineola, Texas

By
Published on May 31, 2023 08:52 AM
How to Create a Sex Scandal on Max
Photo:

Lee Phelan/Max

A recently released three-part docuseries delves into the disturbing allegations of a pedophile sex ring within a tranquil Texas town — and the lives that were shattered by these claims despite the subsequent revelation of shaky evidence supporting them.

How to Create a Sex Scandal, directed by Julian P. Hobbs and executive produced by Elli Hakami, is available to stream now on Max. The series examines allegations made by local children who claimed they were forced to dance naked, “take silly pills,” and perform sex acts for money at a manufactured home-turned-swingers club in Mineola, Texas, in 2005.

The bombshell claims came to light when three foster children of Margie and John Cantrell told police they were groomed by their biological family members at a place they said was called “kindergarten.”

Despite what the defense said was a lack of evidence, the high-profile cases of Shelia and Jimmy Sones, Jamie Pittman, Shauntel Mayo, Patrick Kelly and Dennis Pittman were tried in a Smith County court. The six people alleged to have been involved in a child sex ring were found guilty of crimes they denied committing and sent to prison.

But the story takes a turn when a surprising witness takes the stand, unraveling a web of lies as accusations surface that the Cantrells pitted their foster children against their biological parents for monetary gain.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

“The truth of the matter is it didn’t happen. It never happened,” Gabby Sones, the daughter of Shelia and Jimmy Sones, says in the series.

How to Create a Sex Scandal on Max

Lee Phelan/Max

The synopsis of the series reads, “As arrests are made, life sentences handed down, and lives ruined, it soon becomes apparent that there is a lot more to the story than meets the eye. Now, the startling long-term repercussions of the scandal are revealed. With more twists and turns than a Hollywood thriller, How to Create a Sex Scandal is a startling and scarcely believable telling of a crime story that really is stranger than fiction.”

How to Create a Sex Scandal, a three-part docuseries, is available to stream now on Max.

