How Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Designer Mom Influenced Her Stylist Daughter Coco: 'Always in the Workroom' (Exclusive)

For Sheryl Lee Ralph, fashion runs in the family.

Before the Abbott Elementary actress, 66, became a household name, she was a little girl who watched her mother, Ivy Ralph, create fashion magic in Jamaica.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE, Ralph says her mother, in turn, influenced her stylist daughter, Ivy Maurice, aka “Coco.”

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Ivy Maurice attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

“It's interesting about the way children learn and pay attention,” the Dreamgirls star tells PEOPLE, adding that her mother “was noted for changing this dress for men throughout the Caribbean, especially Jamaica, in trying to fight the idea of colonialism, the need for the shirt and tie.”

“And she said, ‘Men must dress better. They shouldn't have to dress in a way that makes them sweat. It's not respectable,’” Ralph adds. “And she created something called a Kariba. So, my daughter was always in my mother's atelier. She was always in the workroom, the cutting room. And I just don't know how it came to her, but she's good at this. She gets it.”

The Tony Award nominee tells PEOPLE that Coco "totally elevated" her style.

She added that she has “given me a look that other women look at and say, ‘Oh my God, I need to try that,’ or, ‘Why didn't I try being more colorful?’ or, ‘I can add just a little bit of sparkle.’ And I'm like, ‘My God, this is my child,’" she tells PEOPLE. “I did not waste one dollar on her education. Not one dollar was wasted.”

Victoria Maurice and Sheryl Lee Ralph attend the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. Unique Nicole/FilmMagic

When Ralph attended the Critics Choice Awards in January, she was quick to pay kudos to her daughter, 28, who styled her for the event.

Maurice shared photos of her mother on Twitter (now known as X), who was dressed in a gold strapless gown custom-made by Haitian designer Jovana Louis. She accessorized her outfit with jewelry from Misho Designs, including round gold earrings that complemented the texture of the gown and a gold ring and bangle.Her brown hair flowed freely, with long, natural curls, and a touch of gold eyeshadow enhanced her graceful look.

“I Styled my Mom @thesherylralph for the @CriticsChoice,” Maurice captioned the post. “What do you think? 😍”

When Titanic star Frances Fisher commented on Maurice’s fashion work, Ralph replied, "Yes, my daughter @Coco_Maurice has been my stylist of choice on this whole campaign!"

At the Golden Globes a week prior, Ralph — who was nominated for best supporting actress in a TV show for Abbott Elementary — shared with E!'s Laverne Cox that Maurice had accompanied her on the award show journey and had an understanding of her style.

"I said, 'You get my style, Coco.' I said, 'You get me, you get the style, and let's do this. And she's been winning — I've been on every best dressed list, including The New York Times and I thank my child. Every birthing pain was worth it!" Ralph gushed.