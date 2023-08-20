How Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Designer Mom Influenced Her Stylist Daughter Coco: ‘She Gets It’ (Exclusive)

Sheryl Lee Ralph may have been tested as a mother over the years, but she's incredibly proud of the adults her children have become.

The Abbott Elementary star, 66, discussed her children's success with PEOPLE as part of a wide-ranging discussion to promote her partnership with MadeGood on its Share Some Good Fund, which will gift teachers with funds to purchase supplies for their classrooms.

Ralph's daughter Ivy-Victoria (who also goes by "Coco"), 28, is currently the Emmy-winning actress' stylist. It's a role Ralph says her daughter has proven herself worthy of over the years with show-stopping looks, like the custom gold strapless gown the actress wore at the Critics Choice Awards in January.

"My mother was a designer in Jamaica, and she was noted for creating something called a Kariba, a dress for men throughout the Caribbean," the actress explains. "So my daughter was always in my mother's atelier. She was always in the cutting room. I don't know how it came to her, but she's good at this. She gets it. She has totally elevated my style. She has given me a look that makes other women say, 'Oh, my God, I need to try that,' or 'Why don't I try being more colorful?' "

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Glamour x Tory Burch

Ralph shares Coco and her son Etienne, 31, with ex-husband Eric Maurice, whom she divorced in 2001. Etienne, who is CEO of the Los Angeles company WalkGood, proposed to Stephanie Wash, his longtime girlfriend and a journalist at ABC News, in New York City in early July.

"When I look at the good work that my children are doing now, I'm like, 'My God, they were paying attention,' " she continues. "It's like I see parts of my best self in my children, and I'm so proud."

Coco and Etienne are proud of their mother, too. When Ralph won her first Emmy Award for her performance in Abbot Elementary in September 2022, Etienne shared a video on Instagram of himself and his sister screaming in their seats.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

"I've envisioned this moment for my mother my whole entire life. We are so proud of you Mommy! @thesherylleeralph you are A WINNER!!!!," he captioned the post. "@ivycoco23 are in our seats crying. #emmys2022."

