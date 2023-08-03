How Meghan Markle Will Spend Her 42nd Birthday with Prince Harry, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Meghan Markle's birthday is just around the corner.

The Duchess of Sussex turns 42 on Friday and is expected to mark the milestone privately as she has in the past. Meghan’s special day will likely be highlighted by family time with Prince Harry and their kids, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2 — and maybe a cake, like they had for Lili last year!

While Meghan didn't publicly celebrate her birthday last year, she marked her milestone 40th birthday in 2021 by announcing her 40x40 initiative, encouraging people to commit 40 minutes of their time to support women returning to work. The announcement came with the help of comedian Melissa McCarthy over a video call — and toward the end of the clip, Prince Harry made a surprise appearance!

In 2018, Meghan had a double celebration — on her 37th birthday, she joined Prince Harry at the wedding of his friend Charlie van Straubenzee.

Meghan Markle attends the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala on December 06, 2022. Mike Coppola/Getty

Last year, Meghan woke up to well-wishes from across the pond. King Charles, Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton and Prince William all sent celebratory messages on social media from their official accounts for her 41st birthday on Aug. 4.

"Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex," Kate and William tweeted with a photo of Meghan from her visit to the U.K. a few months earlier for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.



Charles and Camilla also wished Meghan a happy birthday on Twitter, sharing a similar shot of the Duchess of Sussex from the Service of Thanksgiving held in the Queen's honor at St. Paul's Cathedral in London on June 3.

"Happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!" they wrote with the red balloon emoji.

Tyler Perry also celebrated the occasion on social media. He wrote, "I've had a front row seat in your life for the past few years. I've watched you endure things that would have broken a lot of people. I'm so incredibly proud to see how happy you, your husband, and your kids are now. It fills me with joy to say Happy Birthday Princess Meghan."



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 - One Year To Go event in September 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Much has changed for the royal family following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022 and the accession of King Charles. Prince Harry and Meghan were visiting Europe from their California home for a series of events with some of their longstanding charities when Harry’s grandmother died at age 96 on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle.

The couple remained abroad for the funerary events that followed, and Prince Harry returned for the coronation of his father on May 6. Meghan stayed back in Montecito with Archie and Lilibet on their son’s fourth birthday, and Harry headed home shortly after the crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey. Some relations remain strained following the release of Harry's groundbreaking memoir Spare in January, where he reflected with candor on life in and beyond the royal spotlight.

This summer also marks three years since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex settled in Montecito following their step back from their senior royal roles in 2020. A family insider tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week's cover story that for Prince Harry, it’s a "very different" life, and one he "seems to be embracing."

The cover of PEOPLE, Aug. 14.

Despite their recognizability, a friend says Prince Harry and Meghan are quite casual.

"Harry’s a beer and steak-and-potatoes kind of dude," says the pal. "They’re playful and flirty when they’re hanging out."

Despite their public outings to restaurants, the beach and local markets, Prince Harry and Meghan largely keep to themselves. They work out of a shared office inside their sprawling $14.65 million estate, which boasts chicken coops, a playground and a vegetable garden.

"They’re not into a big scene. They prefer smaller group hangouts at home, karaoke, that sort of thing,” says the friend. (Of the two, Harry is more frequently out and about.)



But when Meghan arrives at school pickup, "she talks to everyone; there is no pretense,” says a longtime Montecito resident.

A photo of Prince Harry, Princess Lilibet, Meghan Markle and Prince Archie from the December 2022 docuseries 'Harry & Meghan' on Netflix. Netflix/Youtube

On their priorities now, a source says Meghan "just wants to focus on their kids and their life in Montecito."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex "are very united when it comes to family values and how to raise their kids. They are both great parents," the source adds. "Their kids are their world."

The couple's “goal,” says a source, is for Archie and Lili to "have a normal life as much as possible."

