The end of the summer will come with an emotional anniversary for King Charles and Queen Camilla.

On Sept. 8, the royal family will mark one year since the death of Queen Elizabeth and the accession of the King. Nearly a year ago, Queen Elizabeth died “peacefully” at age 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, hours after her doctors announced they were "concerned" for her health.

King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 76, are expected to spend the day quietly and privately, as Queen Elizabeth used to do on her own Accession Day. PEOPLE understands that there are no plans for a public event.

The royal couple will likely spend the anniversary at Balmoral Castle, the royal family’s private residence in the Scottish Highlands that was Queen Elizabeth’s cherished summer sanctuary, or Birkhall Estate, their private home nearby. Queen Elizabeth typically spent the month of August at her beloved Balmoral, where her family would convene for time together.

Queen Elizabeth’s life changed on February 6, 1952, when her father, King George VI, died — making her the sovereign at age 25. In the years that followed, she traditionally spent her Accession Day privately at Sandringham House, where her father died and where the royal family gathers for Christmas.

The emotional nature of her Accession Day also came with a celebratory element, and the tradition will continue for Charles. Westminster Abbey, where the coronations of Queen Elizabeth and her eldest son were held, will ring the bells on Sept. 8 in honor of Charles’ Accession Day, according to the abbey. In another tribute, a 21-gun salute will be fired in the royal parks of London as a sign of respect on King Charles’ Sept. 8 Accession Day, the royal family's website states.



What would become Queen Elizabeth's final Accession Day in February 2022 was especially significant as it marked 70 years on the throne. She became Britain's longest-reigning monarch some years before when she surpassed Queen Victoria's 63 year-reign, and she was also the first U.K. sovereign to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee. The epic anniversary was celebrated throughout 2022, including a long weekend of events in June including Trooping the Colour and the Platinum Party at the Palace.

Queen Elizabeth’s 2022 Accession Day was celebrated with the release of a new portrait by photographer Chris Jackson, which showed the monarch smiling with one of her famous red boxes, delivered to her daily with documents needing her attention. (The red box also made an appearance in one of the first photos of King Charles at work in September.)

Queen Elizabeth also used her historic Accession Day in 2022 to make a major announcement: that she wanted Camilla to be known as Queen Consort when Charles took the throne one day.



In a message, she wrote, "When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

"They couldn't wait until Charles was actually King — it had to come from the Queen herself," a royal insider said at the time. "Now was a good time because of the Jubilee — it was almost tailor-made for this timing."

"Queen Consort" is the traditional title for the wife of a reigning monarch, and one that had long been open to question for Camilla. When she married then-Prince Charles in 2005, it was said that she would be known as Princess Consort.



On Sept. 9, 2022 — the day after Queen Elizabeth’s death — King Charles officially named Camilla as Queen Consort in his first speech as monarch.

As of the coronation on May 6, “consort” has been dropped from her title, and she is styled simply as Queen Camilla in official communications.

According to the BBC, it was thought that Charles’ wife would be known as Queen Consort for the start of the reign to distinguish her from Queen Elizabeth, with the coronation creating an appropriate moment to instate the Queen title.