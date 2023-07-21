Jenna Johnson Admits It Was 'Hard to Navigate' Early Parenting Differences with Val Chmerkovskiy

Jenna Johnson opens up about communicating through their cultural differences, especially where parenting is concerned

Updated on July 21, 2023
Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy Relied On 'Open Communication' to Settle Early Parenting Differences
Photo:

Instagram/jennajohnson

Jenna Johnson is getting candid about adjusting to parenting life with husband Val Chmerkovskiy.

In an Instagram Q&A Thursday, the new mom, 29, was asked if she and the Dancing with the Starspro, 37, have "different belief systems" and how they handle it.

"Yes!!! Being completely transparent, at first, it was very hard to navigate because we grew up completely different and in very different cultures," Johnson admitted.

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy Relied On 'Open Communication' to Settle Early Parenting Differences

Instagram/jennajohnson

"I think we had to face the fact that we needed to have open and honest communication constantly so neither of us was offended or hurt by the other if we didn't see eye to eye on something. But!!! Now it is one of my favorite aspects about our relationship, that we are able to experience such a cultured life together and learn about one another's upbringing," she continued.

Johnson went on to celebrate that son Rome, 6 months, "will have such a unique experience growing up with Russian-speaking grandparents in New York and Christian grandparents in Utah!"

"Life is beautiful to be able to experience it all. My biggest advice to anyone in a similar position ... don't shy away from it! Face it head on and have the hard conversations!! They are worth it!!" she concluded.

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Check Out Parade and Share Laughs on Son Rome's First Fourth of July

Instagram/jennajohnson

Speaking with PEOPLE recently, Val and brother Maks Chmerkovskiy opened up about their memories of immigrating to the United States and how they hope to share everything with the next generation.

From their upbringing in the Ukraine to their lives in the United States and all the experiences in between, the brothers expressed their gratitude at having so much to share with each other and with their little ones.

"That's what family is supposed to be about. We've been raised in that type of spirit, to love and support each other and we have done so for all these years," Maks said. "We want to pass that, as examples. We want to show that to our kids and be that for our families and for our kids."

