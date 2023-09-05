WATCH: This Man Pulled Off an Epic Airport Proposal Despite a Canceled Flight and Lost Luggage (Exclusive)

Yashraj Chhabra and Riiya Shukla got engaged at Auckland Airport on Aug. 18 — but the special day was almost a travel disaster

By Erin Clements
Published on September 5, 2023 01:01PM EDT
Yashraj Chhabra and Riiya Shukla, a couple who got engaged at Auckland Airport
Photo:

Courtesy of Yashraj Chhabra

Yashraj Chhabra spent nearly a month planning a movie-worthy proposal for his girlfriend, Riiya Shukla.

Chhabra, who lives in Auckland, New Zealand, wanted to make a grand gesture reminiscent of the Bollywood films Shukla loves. So, he came up with the idea to pop the question in front of their loved ones at Auckland Airport, on one of Shukla’s next visits. 

Shukla is from Auckland but has lived in Melbourne, Australia, for the past five years, so the pair are in a long-distance relationship.

The couple became close friends while studying together in college eight years ago, but they began dating more recently.

When their relationship turned romantic, Chhabra tells PEOPLE, “It was just more of a feeling that if you know, you know. And I knew that I wanted to marry her. If I am about to marry anyone, it has to be her. I'm sure that she is the one.”

After multiple attempts trying to reach the airport’s employees via calls and LinkedIn messages, he began working on the over-the-top surprise with its communications manager, Laura Platts.

Yashraj Chhabra and Riiya Shukla, a couple who got engaged at Auckland Airport

Courtesy of Yashraj Chhabra

Despite Chhabra’s careful planning, the big day — Aug. 18 — did not go off without a hitch.

First, Shukla’s flight got canceled. When she called Chhabra to tell him, he immediately said he needed to get off to take a call from his boss, while he was really calling the airport to let them know the arrangements needed to be rescheduled

Shukla managed to book an earlier flight, which she made with only a few minutes to spare, having hopped in a n Uber due to tram delays.

Yashraj Chhabra and Riiya Shukla, a couple who got engaged at Auckland Airport

Courtesy of Yashraj Chhabra

When she told Chhabra she thought she might miss that flight, he told her, "Just get on it somehow if you could. I can't wait to see you, and it's been so long.” 

“We have those moments a lot, like, ‘I really miss you,’” Shukla tells PEOPLE, explaining that she had no idea about the surprise he had in store.

When Shukla finally landed, she learned that her luggage hadn’t arrived. To make matters worse, the printer used to print tickets for passengers with missing baggage stopped working.

“I was there trying to message him, and I'm like, ‘Oh my God, nothing is working out for me, and this is the worst trip ever,’” she says, adding that she was “nearly crying” at that point.

It was then that Shukla went out to meet Chhabra. Before his pre-recorded proposal began playing over the PA system, she saw a camera, but thought maybe an ad for the airport was being filmed.

Then, she started seeing her family and friends and realized what was happening.

“I was under shock,” she says. “Instead of even saying yes, I'm just nodding through the entire process. But it was the most beautiful surprise.”

There were about 40 guests in attendance, with both families’ kids holding up large signs with the words “Will you marry me?” Another board featured an illustration of the Eiffel Tower, which Chhabra says is Shukla’s “favorite thing,” in her favorite color, pink. He also brought a cake and flowers.

Yashraj Chhabra and Riiya Shukla, a couple who got engaged at Auckland Airport

Courtesy of Yashraj Chhabra

Shukla's sister had made plans with her to go straight to dinner from the airport, ensuring that she’d arrive dressed up.

Shukla says Chhabra — who was so nervous to record the proposal that he took eight tries — tends to be shy and introverted.

“I'm the loud and bubbly one,” she says. “So for him to pull this off … that would've taken a lot of courage, I would say. But also that means he loves me a lot.”

Yashraj Chhabra and Riiya Shukla, a couple who got engaged at Auckland Airport

Courtesy of Yashraj Chhabra

They are making plans to wed later this year in Madhya Pradesh, a state in central India where Chhabra's family is from 

Chhabra's parents told him, “Why wait, if you know she is the one?” he says. “And she is.”

Shukla also gives credit to Auckland Airport for making the day so unforgettable.

“I think we'll probably treasure this forever,” she said. “So for them to always be part of this and also to capture this special moment, We're going to treasure this as one of our best memories.”

Related Articles
The Disney Treasure, the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet expansion, will set sail in December 2024, embarking on its inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral, Florida.
New Disney Cruise Ship Will Feature 'Coco'-Inspired Dining and Activities — Plus, When to Book!
Kris Jenner Shares More Snaps from Romantic Italian Vacation with Corey Gamble
Kris Jenner Poses with Corey Gamble During Romantic Italian Vacation: 'Portofino Part 1'
Idris Elba and Wife Sabrina Visit 'Beautiful Rwanda' and Participate in Gorilla-Naming Ceremony
Idris Elba and Wife Sabrina Visit 'Beautiful' Rwanda and Participate in Gorilla Naming Ceremony
Halloween Horror Nights 2023: Check Out All the Haunted Houses, Ranked from Least to Most Scary
Halloween Horror Nights 2023: Check Out All the Haunted Houses, Ranked from Least to Most Scary
Kim Kardashians Daughter North Dons Kimono During Visit with Geishas amid Japan Vacation
Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North Dons Kimono amid Japan Vacation: Photos
Kris Jenner Kisses Corey Gamble in Romantic Vacation Snap
Kris Jenner Kisses Corey Gamble in Romantic Vacation Snap: ‘Magical Moments’
Janet Jackson on vacation
Janet Jackson Shares Photos of Her Summer Vacation in Italy: ‘Peaceful & Relaxing’
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, an Kevin Jonas perform onstage during Jonas Brothers "Five Albums, One Night" Tour Opening Night at Yankee Stadium
This Hotel Rewards Program Is a Secret Hack for Buying Hard-to-Get Concert Tickets
The tallest waterslide in America, The Rise of Icarus
The Tallest Waterslide in America Is Under Construction in this Midwest City: See the Images
Airbus A330 Delta Airlines.
11 Passengers Treated in Hospital Following 'Severe Turbulence' on Delta Flight to Atlanta
Gabrielle Union and Tia Mowry Dance to Christina Aquilera in Fun TikTok During 'Wade World Tour' Vacation.
Gabrielle Union and Tia Mowry Dance to Christina Aguilera in Fun TikTok During 'Wade World Tour' Vacation
Simu Liu Channels Ken with Shirtless Photo During Thailand Vacation
Simu Liu Channels Ken with Shirtless Photo During Thailand Vacation: 'One of the Most Beautiful Places'
Corendon Dutch Airlines Boeing 737-800 aircraft as seen on the taxiway heading for departure in Heraklion International Airport HER Nikos Kazanzakis in Crete island
This Airline Is Now Offering Over 100 Seats in New Child-Free Zone to Create a 'Shielded Environment'
Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley are pictured arriving at Sifnos Island before hitting the warm waters of the Mediterranean Sea.
Margot Robbie Kisses Husband Tom Ackerley in PDA-Filled Greece Vacation
Bradley Cooper and Irina Spend Thanksgiving Together amid Rumors of Reconciliation: 'Irina Is Very Happy'
Irina Shayk Poses Topless During Beach Day with Ex Bradley Cooper Amid Rumored Tom Brady Romance: See Photos
Kim Kardashian Shares More From Vacation with North West: 'Japan is Our Happy Place'
Kim Kardashian Shares New Photos from Japan Trip with Daughter North: 'Our Happy Place'