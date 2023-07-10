NBA Player Frank Kaminsky Marries Sportscaster Ashley Brewer in 'Elegant' Beachside Ceremony (Exclusive)

Frank Kaminsky and Ashley Brewer are married!

The NBA player player, 30, and the sportscaster, 31, said "I do" in a beachside wedding ceremony at the Chileno Bay Resorts & Residences in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Friday, in front of 85 close friends and family.

During the event, which was an all-white affair with white flowers, candles and decor, Brewer walked down the aisle to Christina Perri’s "A Thousand Years," which was played by a string and piano band.

After she met her NBA player husband at the altar, the pair dedicated a minute of the ceremony to acknowledge and appreciate their guests. "We turned to face them while our pastor shared our gratitude for the roles they have played in our lives, from our past to our future," the couple tells PEOPLE exclusively.

And instead of exchanging vows in front of their loved ones, Kaminsky and Brewer shared their handwritten promises over coffee ahead of their ceremony. "We wanted to keep that moment private and intimate," adds Brewer.

For the ceremony, the bride wore a Monique Lhuillier off the shoulder gown.

"I wanted something classic and timeless that I could look back at when I’m 80 years old and still absolutely love," she explains. "I’ve always felt if there was a time to look like a princess — it’s your wedding!"

For their first dance, the couple chose to "Can’t Help Falling in Love" by Elvis Presley, which then transitioned to "Feeling This" by Blink 182 — their favorite band — while fireworks went off.

During the reception, Brewer changed into a silk, tight-fitting gown called the “Zsa Zsa” from Grace Loves Lace.

During dinner, guests enjoyed "the most amazing food" from the resort for dinner, including prime beef, blackened sea bass and a roasted chicken.

When it came time for dessert, the pair and their guests enjoyed a red velvet cake, as well as a candy bar that included the couple's favorite Swedish candies from Sockerbit.

Brewer tells PEOPLE that she and Kaminsky first connected in early 2018 when the NBA star saw her on TV the year prior and slid into her Instagram DMs. "I met him for dinner and quickly realized he was the most kind and down-to-earth guy," she says. "We were both very focused on our careers at the time, so we became very close friends and kept in touch. It wasn’t until 2021 that Frank admitted he wanted to be more than friends and here we are, so in love and married!"

The couple first met in 2017 after Kaminsky saw Brewer on TV when she was working for ABC in Los Angeles.

"She was so beautiful I had to try and find a way to meet her," says Kaminsky. "Just so happened that she was in New York visiting a friend the same time as me when I was out there on a road trip to play the Knicks. I asked her to get dinner and we instantly had a connection."

The two bonded over sports and their shared love for Post Malone. Although it was very difficult to see each other over the course of the next few years, the duo remained friends until Brewer moved back to LA to work for ESPN. "I was finally able to tell her how I truly felt," he says.

The pair got engaged in September 2022 on the beach in Maui, Hawaii. "I am great at throwing people off the scent so I don't think she knew I was going to do it when I did," Kaminsky says.

"I proposed on the beach in Maui after we took a long walk at sunset," he adds. "I had a private candle-lit dinner set up for us afterward, and the whole engagement was perfect."

Getting to live life as husband and wife, Brewer says, "means I get to spend every day for the rest of my life with my best friend in the world."

"We started our relationship as friends, and it’s only grown stronger and more fun every day," she continues. "We both value our faith and the commitment of marriage, I couldn’t be more grateful to start a life with someone who shares the same values and has the same goals for a family that I have."

Adds Kaminsky: "Our faith is a vital pillar of our marriage, and we both believe in the roles that we are going to play in each other's lives. As a husband, it is my duty to always protect and care for Ashley and our future family."

When asked to detail what he loves most about his new bride, Kaminsky says, "Ashley is truly the most amazing woman I have ever met."

"She is so kind to everyone she meets, works so hard to be successful in her career, she always stands up for what she believes in and one day will be such an amazing mother," he continues. "Each and every day with her is special, and I am so lucky I get to spend the rest of my life with her."

Brewer, meanwhile, says she is "amazed by Frank’s character," adding, "He is the most disciplined, principled person who always strives to do the right thing."

"He lives his life to help others and cares for those closest to him," she says. "He is exactly the kind of man I prayed for to have a family and raise children with."



After the couple's wedding, the celebrations will continue the day after with a pool party at the resort. The pair will then end the night with dinner and dancing at Bagatelle Los Cabos.

As for their honeymoon, the pair tells PEOPLE they are going to Bora Bora right after their special day.

"We are going to do an over-water bungalow in Bora Bora. I have always wanted to stay in one of those, and luckily Ashley wants to as well," Kaminsky says. "Between all the wedding planning and the hectic schedules both of us have, I think we are both looking forward to being able to be in a remote place and some much-needed relaxation."

Adds Brewer: "I couldn’t be more excited to take a break from our hectic lives and schedules, put the phones in a suitcase and relax by the clear blue water with a couple of piña coladas!"

