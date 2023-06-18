Big Pokey, Houston Rapper and Screwed Up Click Member, Dead After Collapsing Onstage

"One of the pillars of our city," Bun B wrote in a tribute to Big Pokey

By
Published on June 18, 2023 04:02PM EDT
Big Pokey
Big Pokey. Photo:

 Bob Levey/Getty 

Big Pokey, the Houston rapper and founding member of the Screwed Up Click collective, has died. He was 45.

Pokey, whose real name was Milton Powell, died after collapsing during a performance in Texas early Sunday, according to multiple reports and various social media messages from peers.

In a statement given to local news station KRIV, Pokey's publicist confirmed his death and said, "He was well-loved by his family, his friends, and his loyal fans."

"In the coming days, we will release information about his celebration of life and how the public can pay their respects," Pokey's publicist continued. "We ask that you respect his family and their privacy during this difficult time. Big Pokey will forever be 'The Hardest Pit in the Litter.'"

Reps for Pokey did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Big Pokey
Big Pokey.

 Big Pokey/Instagram

Pokey was performing late Saturday night into Sunday morning at Pour09 Bar & Rooftop in Beaumont, Texas, when he fell mid-performance, per a TMZ report.

The venue itself shared a message to fans early Sunday morning, writing on Facebook: "The Pour09 family would like to ask that you keep Big Pokey in your prayers at this time."

The musician gained notoriety through freestyling on the legendary DJ Screw's early Screw Tapes as a founding member of the Screwed Up Click, and is notably featured for six minutes on Screw's 35-minute track “June 27th."

In 1999, Pokey released his debut LP Hardest Pit in the Litter and album D-Game just a year later. In 2002, he shared his third album Da Sky’s Da Limit, before appearing on Paul Wall's Sittin’ Sidewayz” three years later. The track peaked at No. 93 on the Billboard Hot 100.

He released his most recent album Sensei in 2021, and notably joined Megan Thee Stallion for the track “Southside Royalty Freestyle” off 2022's Traumazine, alongside Sauce Walka, Lil Keke and Mike D. "Shoutout @theestallion for putting on for the city," Pokey wrote at the time.

"I wasn’t ready for this," southern rap great Bun B wrote of Pokey on Instagram Sunday. "One of the most naturally talented artists in the city. Low key, humble mountain of a man who moved with honor and respect. He was easy to love and hard to hate."

"He’d pull up, do what he had to do and head home. One of the pillars of our city. If heart of gold was a person. Iconic member of the SUC. There will never be another and will be missed dearly. We love and honor you Sensei. Rest in heaven," he continued.

Wall shared a few clips and photos on Instagram himself, writing that Pokey was a "great mentor and friend."

"A trendsetter and leader," he said. "I am so blessed to have known #BigPokey My love, prayers, and condolences go out to your family. Rest in peace big bro. Sensei Forever #ripbigpokey"

Rapper Slim Thug also mourned the loss on Instagram, calling it a "sad day in the city."

"Htown legend 👑👑👑," he added.

Related Articles
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 01: Takeoff and Quavo attend the 2nd Annual The Black Ball: Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas Birthday Celebration at Fox Theater on June 01, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Quavo Celebrates Takeoff on First Birthday Since His Death: 'Til Infinity'
Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige Turns Her Hit Single ‘Real Love’ into a Lifetime Movie
Steven Jackson
Arizona Man, 66, Killed in 'Extremely Unusual' Bear Attack: 'Our Prayers Are With You'
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran's Record-Breaking Metlife Stadium Shows Grossed $18 Million with 173k+ Fans in Attendance
Idaho Dad and 3 Kids Killed in Car Crash After Teen Daughter Fell Asleep at Wheel
‘Wonderful’ Dad and His 3 Children Found Dead Inside Upside Down Car Submerged in Idaho River
Hans Zimmer and Dina De Luca attend Variety's Hitmakers Brunch presented by Peacock | Girls5eva on December 04, 2021
Hans Zimmer Gets Engaged to Dina De Luca on Stage at London Show: 'Things Are Working Out Well!'
Grayson Boggs, Lighting Strike Kills Dad, Leaves Son Fighting for His Life
'Sweet' 6-Year-Old Boy Dies a Month After Being Struck by Lightning While Holding Dad’s Hand
N.Y. Kayaker Presumed Dead After Disappearing in Water Days After Getting Engaged
‘Amazing’ N.Y. Man, 37, Presumed Dead After Disappearing in Wash. Lake Days After Getting Engaged
2 Dead After Kidnapping-Hostage Situation in Las Vegas
2 Dead After Man Kidnaps and Kills Ex-Girlfriend, Then Self in Nevada
It's a Special Father's Day for Dad Who Gave Son a Kidney to 'Provide Him a Life': 'A No-Brainer'
It's a Special Father's Day for Dad Who Gave Son a Kidney to 'Provide Him a Life': 'A No-Brainer' (Exclusive)
Gloria Estefan and husband Emilio Estefan arrive on the red carpet at the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala
Gloria Estefan Says She Loves Husband Emilio 'More Deeply' Than Ever at Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction
Megan Thee Stallion Essence Festival
Megan Thee Stallion Is 'Journaling, Praying, Spending Time with My Dogs' Ahead of ESSENCE Festival (Exclusive)
Dionne Warwick
Dionne Warwick Cancels Chicago Concert Due to 'Minor' Medical Issue with One of Her Legs
Aja Wilson, Joe Biden
WNBA's A'ja Wilson Calls Out Joe Biden's Tweet Congratulating Golden Knights — and Lack of Aces' White House Trip
Human Remains Discovered in 1978 Identified
45 Years After Remains Were Found in Nevada, an Ohio Woman Is ID'd as the Victim
A vehicle from the Office of the Medical Investigator enters the front gate leading to the Bonanza Creek Ranch on October 22, 2021 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was injured on set while filming the movie "Rust" at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico on October 21, 2021. The film's star and producer Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm that hit Hutchins and Souza.
Prosecutors Allege 'Rust' Armorer Was Hungover, Resulting in Live Rounds Being Loaded in Gun