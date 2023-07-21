Houston Man Undergoes Double Amputation After Flea Bite: Report

Michael Kohlhof’s family says he contracted typhus from a flea bite, which led to him losing his hands and parts of his feet

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Published on July 21, 2023 11:52AM EDT
Michael Jleene Hardaway sepsis amputation gofund me
A Houston man contracted typhus from a single flea bite, leading to him losing his hands and parts of his feet. Photo:

Go Fund Me

A single flea bite has caused a Houston man to contract a serious disease that led to the amputation of both of his hands, and parts of his feet.

Michael Kohlhof, a handyman and pet-sitter, was in San Antonio helping his mother recuperate from a surgery when he woke up with numbness in his feet.

“We thought it was the flu,” his mother, J’Leene Hardaway, explains in a GoFundMe set up to help pay for her son’s expenses. 

Once at the hospital, Kohlhof’s condition quickly deteriorated: The 35-year-old man went into septic shock, and by the next day, was on a ventilator, dialysis, antibiotics, beta-blockers, and more medications as his mother writes “his organs were failing.”

Photo of Flea With Human Blood
Fleas that carry typhus can be found in the United States, the CDC says. photo © Getty / Daniel Cooper

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"He almost died once or twice," his brother Greg Kohlhof told KEN5 news. "They were worried about him being brain dead."

The culprit: Typhus, a disease caused by a bacteria carried by infected fleas. Symptoms include fever and chills, body aches and muscle pain, loss of appetite, and vomiting, according to the CDC.

And although the CDC says “flea-borne typhus is a rare disease in the United States,” it does say it’s found in Hawaii, California, and Texas, and that “untreated [typhus] can cause severe illness and damage to one or more organs, including the liver, kidneys, heart, lungs, and brain.”

Hardaway explains that her son was “the victim of a severe and traumatic bite from one single flea — with unimaginable consequences. His hands and feet had dry gangrene,” which the Mayo Clinic describes as the “death of body tissue.”

Doctors amputated both of Kohlhof’s hands “up to his forearms,” his mother writes.

He’s already lost his toes and parts of his feet. “As of now, we do not know how much of his feet are salvageable,” Hardaway adds about her son, whom she says was also an avid volunteer at community gardens and festivals.

"Me and him talked about it. It's not your hands that do all these great things. It's your mind," Greg told KEN5 News. "You'll just have to find a new avenue to exercise it."

His brother also said that Kohlhof wants people to be aware of what he’s going through so they can protect themselves. 

"I think he also wants people to know this kind of stuff is out there. There are fleas, there are diseases, but just be cautious, be aware, don't be afraid to live your life.”

His partner, Alishpa Masood, told KHOU11 that “he has gone beyond our expectations as far as strength and bravery. He has a really positive outlook that we’re all really proud of.”

And Kohlhof’s family is stressing the importance of seeking medical care. “If it were 48 hours later,” Masood said, “he would have not made it.”

Related Articles
The skyscrapers of downtown Houston
Syphilis Outbreak In Houston: Cases in Women Up 128%
Two-year-old boy dies from brain-eating bug in Nevada after playing in hot springs water
2-Year-Old Nevada Boy Dies from Brain-Eating Amoeba: 'He Fought 7 Days'
caleb brain eating amoeba
Florida Boy, 14, Survives After Catching Deadly Brain-Eating Amoeba
Jay Williams gives an interview to the media during the McDonald's All-American Games Media Da
ESPN's Jay Williams Mourns the Loss of His Mother on His Son's Birthday: 'Forever Intertwined' (Exclusive)
It's a Special Father's Day for Dad Who Gave Son a Kidney to 'Provide Him a Life': 'A No-Brainer'
It's a Special Father's Day for Dad Who Gave Son a Kidney to 'Provide Him a Life': 'A No-Brainer' (Exclusive)
Joe Salazar was diagnosed w Parkinson's as 25-year-old med student, crushing his dream of becoming a surgeon.
Man Finds Hope Again After a Parkinson's Diagnosis at 25 Ended His Dream of Becoming a Surgeon (Exclusive)
Oysters served on a plate at restaurant
Missouri Man, 54, Dies from Flesh-Eating Bacteria After Eating Raw Oysters
Mark Volman photographed at home on May 25, 2023 in Franklin, TN.
The Turtles' Mark Volman Reveals Lewy Body Dementia Diagnosis: 'I Want the Most Out of Every Day' (Exclusive)
Cam Ayala on his life as amputee
Cam Ayala Opens Up About Life as an Amputee: 'The Biggest Challenge Is Letting Go of Who I Used to Be' (Exclusive)
Mom Shares Warning After Son's Legs Amputated Following Strep, Influenza
Mom Warns Other Parents After Son's Legs Are Amputated Following Strep and Influenza A Case
Krystina Pacheco
Texas Woman Loses Hands and Feet After Going into Septic Shock Following Birth
iguana on branch
4-Year-Old Girl Contracts Rare Bacterial Infection from Iguana
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer and producer Aaron Carter arrives at the "Kings of Hustler" male revue at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club on February 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Aaron Carter Drowned in Bathtub After Taking Xanax and Huffing Compressed Air: Coroner
Joshua McLemore
Man with Schizophrenia Died of Malnutrition After Being Left Naked and Alone in Cell for 20 Days: Lawsuit
Comedy Central's Roast of Bruce Willis, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Jul 2018
How Bruce Willis' Diagnosis of Frontotemporal Dementia Differs from Alzheimer's Disease
Robert Garcia
Long Beach, Calif. Mayor Loses Mom & Stepdad to COVID-19 2 Weeks Apart: 'My Family is Just Broken'